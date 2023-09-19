Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (the “80% Policy”). The Fund will also, under normal market conditions, invest (i) primarily in equity securities; (ii) at least 30% of its net assets in companies located outside of the United States, which may include emerging market countries; and (iii) in issuers located in at least five different countries (including the United States). An issuer will be considered to be located outside of the United States if it is domiciled in, derives a significant portion of its revenue from, or its primary trading venue is outside of the United States. The Fund may purchase securities that trade in the form of depositary receipts, such as American Depositary Receipts sponsored or unsponsored, and Global Depositary Receipts. The Fund expects to hold approximately 25 to 40 stocks. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, including smaller, less seasoned companies. More than 25% of the Fund’s total assets may be denominated in any single currency. The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

In selecting securities to implement the Fund’s core investment approach, the portfolio managers seek companies that, in their opinion, are high in quality or improving in quality. Investment decisions for the Fund are made primarily on the basis of fundamental bottom-up research conducted by the investment adviser’s and sub-adviser’s research staff. The portfolio managers seek companies which he believes have strong business franchises but whose value is not yet fully reflected in their share prices. Such companies may include companies with a high return on invested capital, companies with a sustainable competitive advantage and/or companies with shareholder-friendly management teams. The Fund’s focus on valuation and quality companies may help dampen performance volatility in down markets. The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by maintaining issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection. Securities may be sold if, in the opinion of the portfolio managers, the price moves above a fair level of valuation, the company’s fundamentals deteriorate or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities.

Responsible Investing. The portfolio manager(s) seek to invest in companies that manage environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) risk exposures adequately and that are not exposed to excessive ESG risk through their principal business activities. Companies are analyzed by the investment adviser’s ESG analysts utilizing The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment (“Principles”), a framework for considering ESG factors (a copy of which is included as an appendix to the Fund’s Prospectus). Each company is evaluated relative to an appropriate peer group based on material ESG factors as determined by the investment adviser. Pursuant to the Principles, the investment adviser seeks to identify companies and other issuers that operate in a manner that is consistent with or promotes environmental sustainability and resource efficiency, equitable societies and respect for human rights, and accountable governance and transparency. The Fund generally invests in issuers that are believed by the investment adviser to operate in accordance with the Principles and may also invest in issuers that the investment adviser believes are likely to operate in accordance with the Principles pending the investment adviser’s engagement activity with such issuer.