Mr. Madigan is the Chief Investment Officer for J.P. Morgan's Private Bank, based in New York. In his role, he and his team (the "Private Bank CIO Team") are responsible for the development of investment strategy, tactical and strategic asset allocation for $1 trillion in private bank and institutional client assets. Mr. Madigan is chair of the Private Bank's Global Investment Committee. Previously, Mr. Madigan was the Chief Investment Officer for J.P. Morgan's Global Access Portfolios, where he and his team managed in excess of $16 billion in client assets across 35 countries. Prior to his roles at J.P. Morgan, Mr. Madigan held the title of Managing Director, Head of Emerging Markets Investments and Senior Portfolio Manager at Offitbank, a New York-based wealth management boutique, where he managed peak assets in excess of $1 billion in both domestic and offshore portfolios, including the firm's flagship emerging markets mutual fund. He was also a senior member of the firm's investment committee. Before joining Offitbank, Mr. Madigan worked for J.P. Morgan's Investment Banking division in New York in the emerging markets securities business. He previously spent six years with Citicorp first as a banker in Mexico, and then in the firm's international corporate finance division in New York.