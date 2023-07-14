Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.4%
1 yr return
-10.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$7.32 B
Holdings in Top 10
10.5%
Expense Ratio 0.30%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CGLBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|22.33%
|1 Yr
|-10.4%
|-15.5%
|19.7%
|16.83%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.3%
|4.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.5%
|4.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|2.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CGLBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.0%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|10.00%
|2021
|-1.6%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-15.3%
|0.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|N/A
|Period
|CGLBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|17.48%
|1 Yr
|-10.4%
|-16.6%
|30.5%
|14.22%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.2%
|10.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|7.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|3.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CGLBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.0%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|10.00%
|2021
|-1.6%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-15.3%
|3.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|N/A
|CGLBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGLBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.32 B
|74.5 K
|14.7 B
|12.25%
|Number of Holdings
|4562
|4
|4562
|0.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|644 M
|-112 M
|3.66 B
|19.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.47%
|4.7%
|100.0%
|94.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGLBX % Rank
|Bonds
|84.57%
|0.00%
|220.33%
|68.72%
|Cash
|21.29%
|-130.07%
|95.62%
|11.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.16%
|0.00%
|11.19%
|57.35%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.47%
|46.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|27.01%
|Other
|-7.02%
|-9.71%
|100.00%
|98.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGLBX % Rank
|Derivative
|34.18%
|0.00%
|74.77%
|16.35%
|Government
|33.82%
|0.30%
|99.47%
|67.31%
|Securitized
|12.97%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|16.83%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.38%
|0.00%
|95.62%
|18.27%
|Corporate
|8.62%
|0.00%
|98.62%
|75.96%
|Municipal
|0.02%
|0.00%
|7.95%
|36.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGLBX % Rank
|Non US
|55.21%
|0.00%
|112.80%
|68.72%
|US
|29.36%
|-5.52%
|107.53%
|43.13%
|CGLBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.30%
|0.02%
|3.65%
|98.56%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|2.08%
|2.93%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.01%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|CGLBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CGLBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CGLBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|6.00%
|354.00%
|N/A
|CGLBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGLBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.97%
|0.00%
|17.40%
|8.06%
|CGLBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CGLBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGLBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.86%
|-1.08%
|5.77%
|78.43%
|CGLBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2020
2.03
2.0%
Scott Radell has been employed as managing director and portfolio manager with BlackRock Investment Management LLC and BlackRock Financial Advisers (formerly, Barclays Global Fund Advisors) and its predecessors since 2009. Mr. Radell served as a portfolio manager at Barclays Global Fund Advisors and its affiliates since 2004. Radell was a credit strategist from 2003 to 2004 before becoming a CoreAlpha Bond Portfolio Manager and prior to that he was employed by Morgan Stanley Asset Management as a credit analyst from 1996 to 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2020
2.03
2.0%
Mr. Gaffney is an Executive Director and the Head of Multi-Asset Portfolio Management–Americas for J.P. Morgan Private Bank, based in New York. He is responsible for constructing efficient multi-asset class portfolios for clients across the spectrum of investment objectives, risk tolerances, and liquidity constraints. Mr. Gaffney has been with J.P. Morgan since 2009, and has been a member of the Private Bank CIO Team since 2011. He chairs the WM U.S. Investment Committee and is a member of the Global Investment Committee. In addition, Mr. Gaffney serves as a portfolio manager for several J.P. Morgan asset allocation strategies. Mr. Gaffney holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree from Princeton University in Operations Research and Financial Engineering. He also holds a Masters of Business Administration from Yale University with an emphasis in Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2020
2.03
2.0%
Mr. Kellner, CFA, is a Managing Director and Head of Corporates at PGIM Fixed Income. He is exclusively focused on Investment Grade portfolio management and trading and has been instrumental as a Senior Portfolio Manager in growing the Firm’s corporate assets from $44 billion in 2000 to $367 billion in corporate assets under management as of December 31, 2020. Mr. Kellner has been managing corporate bonds for the Firm since 1989. In 1992, Mr. Kellner was named Managing Director and Head of the Firm’s proprietary Corporate Bond portfolios. In 1999, he became Head of Corporate Bond Strategies including all third-party management. He initially joined the Firm in 1986. After completing his MBA in Finance at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1987, Mr. Kellner rejoined the group as an analyst, then moved to the corporate bond team responsible for managing the Firm’s proprietary fixed income portfolios. In addition to his MBA, Mr. Kellner received a BCE in Civil Engineering from Villanova University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Mr. Kellner has announced that he will be retiring from PGIM in April 2022.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2020
2.03
2.0%
Madigan is a portfolio manager with Offitbank, his employer since 1998. Previously, he was vice president and principal of the emerging markets fixed income institutional sales group at JP Morgan Securities from 1996 to 1998. Prior to that, from 1994 to 1996, he was vice president and principal of the cross border finance group at Citicorp Securities. From 1990 to 1994, he was a corporate banker with Citibank. Mr. Madigan is the Chief Investment Officer for J.P. Morgan’s Private Bank, based in New York. In his role, he and his team (the “Private Bank CIO Team”) are responsible for the development of investment strategy, tactical and strategic asset allocation for $1 trillion in private bank and institutional client assets. Mr. Madigan is chair of the Private Bank’s Global Investment Committee. Previously, Mr. Madigan was the Chief Investment Officer for J.P. Morgan’s Global Access Portfolios, where he and his team managed in excess of $16 billion in client assets across 35 countries. Prior to his roles at J.P. Morgan, Mr. Madigan held the title of Managing Director, Head of Emerging Markets Investments and Senior Portfolio Manager at Offitbank, a New York-based wealth management boutique, where he managed peak assets in excess of $1 billion in both domestic and offshore portfolios, including the firm’s flagship emerging markets mutual fund. He was also a senior member of the firm’s investment committee. Before joining Offitbank, Mr. Madigan worked for J.P. Morgan’s Investment Banking division in New York in the emerging markets securities business. He previously spent six years with Citicorp first as a banker in Mexico, and then in the firm’s international corporate finance division in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2020
2.03
2.0%
Mr. Hyman is a managing director and co-head of the agency mortgage portfolio management team in the Newport Beach office. He is the lead portfolio manager on PIMCO's Ginnie Mae and Mortgage Opportunities Strategies and serves as a member of PIMCO's Executive Committee. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2008, Mr. Hyman was a vice president at Credit Suisse where he traded agency pass-throughs. He holds an undergraduate degree from Lehigh University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2020
2.03
2.0%
Matthew Angelucci, CFA, is a Principal and portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income’s Global Team. Mr. Angelucci’s primary portfolio management responsibilities include country and sector allocation, duration management, and issue selection within government and sovereign securities and derivatives across global multi-sector portfolios and relative value hedge funds. Prior to assuming his current position, he was a financial analyst in the Portfolio Analysis Group of PGIM Fixed Income, responsible for performance attribution and providing daily risk analysis and analytic support to the Global Government portfolio management team. Mr. Angelucci joined the Firm in 2005. He received a BS in Corporate Finance and Accounting from Bentley University. Mr. Angelucci holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2020
2.03
2.0%
Robert Tipp, CFA, is a Managing Director, Chief Investment Strategist, and Head of Global Bonds for PGIM Fixed Income. In addition to comanaging the Global Aggregate Plus strategy, Mr. Tipp is responsible for global rates positioning for Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other portfolios. Mr. Tipp has worked at the Firm since 1991, where he has held a variety of senior investment manager and strategist roles. Prior to joining the Firm, he was a Director in the Portfolio Strategies Group at the First Boston Corporation, where he developed, marketed, and implemented strategic portfolio products for money managers. Before that, Mr. Tipp was a Senior Staff Analyst at the Allstate Research & Planning Center, and managed fixed income and equity derivative strategies at Wells Fargo Investment Advisors. He received a BS in Business Administration and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley. Mr. Tipp holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Named Morningstar’s 2017 Fixed Income Manager of The Year for PGIM Total Return Bond Fund.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2020
2.03
2.0%
Silva has been employed by BGFA and BGI as a Portfolio Manager since July 2007. Prior to becoming a Portfolio Manager, he was employed as a Managing Director for Stone & Youngberg LLC where he traded and underwrote municipal securities from 2002 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 04, 2020
1.49
1.5%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
David Del Vecchio is a Managing Director and portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income’s U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond Team. Mr. Del Vecchio’s responsibilities include corporate strategies as well as corporate security selection in multi-sector strategies. Prior to his current role, Mr. Del Vecchio was a taxable money markets portfolio manager for the Money Markets Group, responsible for managing proprietary fixed income accounts, as well as the securities lending portfolios. Prior to joining the Money Markets Group in 2000, he was responsible for the lending/repurchase agreements of U.S. government, agency, and STRIP securities in PGIM Fixed Income’s Securities Lending Group. Mr. Del Vecchio joined the Firm in 1995. He received a BS in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance from The College of New Jersey, and an MBA in Finance from New York University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|28.31
|6.8
|3.67
