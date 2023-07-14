Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.7%
1 yr return
0.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.5%
Net Assets
$1.81 B
Holdings in Top 10
38.1%
Expense Ratio 1.10%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 51.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CGIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-13.0%
|19.7%
|46.23%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-18.2%
|38.5%
|33.02%
|3 Yr
|4.0%*
|-9.9%
|27.0%
|14.43%
|5 Yr
|3.5%*
|-5.0%
|14.8%
|12.94%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|-3.0%
|6.4%
|15.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|CGIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.7%
|-27.1%
|-0.5%
|20.75%
|2021
|6.4%
|-15.6%
|16.8%
|27.72%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-3.9%
|9.1%
|24.72%
|2019
|5.3%
|2.4%
|7.8%
|49.41%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-4.2%
|-1.1%
|33.33%
|Period
|CGIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-20.0%
|10.1%
|41.51%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-22.4%
|11.7%
|31.13%
|3 Yr
|4.0%*
|-9.9%
|21.1%
|15.46%
|5 Yr
|3.5%*
|-5.0%
|13.2%
|11.11%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|-3.0%
|7.9%
|45.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|CGIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.7%
|-27.1%
|-0.5%
|20.75%
|2021
|6.4%
|-15.6%
|16.8%
|27.72%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-3.9%
|9.1%
|24.72%
|2019
|5.3%
|2.4%
|7.8%
|49.41%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-4.2%
|-0.8%
|52.00%
|CGIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGIVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.81 B
|1.76 M
|8.56 B
|10.38%
|Number of Holdings
|60
|29
|233
|42.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|628 M
|733 K
|4.98 B
|14.15%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.10%
|8.2%
|63.0%
|74.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGIVX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.12%
|86.09%
|100.70%
|70.75%
|Cash
|2.88%
|-11.28%
|13.91%
|27.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.81%
|43.40%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.60%
|56.60%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.46%
|43.40%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.41%
|43.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGIVX % Rank
|Utilities
|47.74%
|3.71%
|96.19%
|31.13%
|Industrials
|27.93%
|0.00%
|68.24%
|43.40%
|Energy
|11.93%
|0.00%
|32.46%
|57.55%
|Real Estate
|6.02%
|0.00%
|23.51%
|63.21%
|Communication Services
|5.23%
|0.00%
|27.53%
|33.02%
|Technology
|1.15%
|0.00%
|25.65%
|23.58%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.54%
|43.40%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.28%
|49.06%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|46.23%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.02%
|46.23%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.54%
|56.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGIVX % Rank
|US
|55.32%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|13.21%
|Non US
|41.80%
|0.00%
|99.06%
|87.74%
|CGIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.10%
|0.30%
|20.38%
|68.32%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|62.26%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|CGIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|CGIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CGIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|51.00%
|13.00%
|128.00%
|48.24%
|CGIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGIVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.88%
|61.32%
|CGIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CGIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGIVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.78%
|-0.39%
|4.38%
|39.22%
|CGIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.287
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2019
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2019
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2018
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2018
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2018
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2013
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2013
8.93
8.9%
Jeremy Anagnos is the CIO – Listed Infrastructure Strategies and a member of the CBRE Investment Management Senior Leadership Council, and the Listed Real Assets Management and Global Investment Policy Committees. Prior to the merger with ING's listed real assets business in 2011, Jeremy served as Co-Chief Investment Officer of the firm's securities team, responsible for portfolio management of global real estate securities separate accounts and funds. Jeremy was a founder of the securities group at CBRE and assisted in raising over $3 billion in assets as well as overseeing the global 28 member investment and operations team. During his career, Jeremy has worked in various management and research positions in the real estate industry with LaSalle Investment Management in Baltimore/Amsterdam and Deutsche Bank in London. Jeremy has over 23 years of real estate investment management experience. Credentials – Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) – Founding Member of Global Listed Infrastructure Organization (GLIO) – Member of the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) – Member of Master Limited Partnership Association (MLPA) – Advisory Board Member IREI Infrastructure Education – B.S. Boston College, 1995 (cum laude, finance)
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Hinds Howard is a Portfolio Manager and, as a member of the firm's Listed Real Assets Infrastructure research team, is responsible for evaluating listed energy infrastructure companies in North America, evaluating listed transportation companies in North America, and coordinating research of listed transportation companies globally. Hinds joined CBRE Investment Management in 2013. Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager and partner at Guzman Investment Strategies. While at Guzman Investment Strategies. In that role, he managed individual and institutional client portfolios investing in listed energy infrastructure securities, including MLPs. Hinds previously worked at Lehman Brothers analyzing and modeling public and private energy infrastructure companies, first in the investment banking division and subsequently for an investment fund within the private equity division, based in New York and Houston. Hinds has over 17 years of listed North American energy investment experience. Hinds is a native of Houston, TX. He has presented at energy infrastructure conferences as a speaker and panelist on the topic of MLPs and energy infrastructure companies, including at the Platts MLP Conference, the OPIS Supply Conference, and the PWC MLP User Conference. From 2009 through 2021, he published a widely read free weekly update on the MLP market at mlpguy.com. Credentials – Member of Master Limited Partnership Association (MLPA) Education – M.B.A., Babson College, 2010 – B.S., Boston University, 2004 (summa cum laude, finance)
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Daniel Foley is a Portfolio Manager and, as a member of the firm's Listed Real Assets Securities Global Infrastructure Research Team, is responsible for evaluating listed infrastructure companies in the communications sector globally, as well as the transportation and utilities sectors in the Americas region. Dan joined the business’s predecessor firm in 2006 and has over 15 years of financial industry experience. In his tenure with CBRE Investment Management and its predecessor firm, Mr. Foley has gained extensive, multi-disciplined experience evaluating real asset securities spanning developed and emerging markets across the globe. He has been an active member of the firm’s Global Infrastructure research team since its inception. During Dan’s long tenure with the firm he has covered wide-ranging business models. In his time as a Senior Analyst within the real estate team he worked along-side both the Americas and Asia-Pacific based groups covering core real estate sectors such as retail and multi-family to homebuilders and niche real estate sectors. The experience of rigorous cash flow modeling, fundamental analysis, management interaction, site visits and board level interaction, along with a global perspective and cross-discipline background translated well into the needs of the Infrastructure team. Dan’s role on the infrastructure team has also evolved as he has taken on a growing set of responsibilities through time. He has taken an active role helping facilitate interaction with the private infrastructure team in Toronto, been instrumental in the development of tools used by team, offers leadership and guidance to members of the team, provides backup support to run weekly investment team meetings. As a Portfolio Manager, he works closely with Jeremy Anagnos and Hinds Howard in implementing portfolio construction and interfacing with the market. Credentials – Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) – Member of the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Education – M.B.A., Villanova University, 2012 – B.S., Drexel University, 2004 (magna cum laude)
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 28, 2021
0.76
0.8%
Mr. Smith has managed the MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund since 2021 and the MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Fund since 2021. He joined CBRE's predecessor firm in 1997. Prior to that, Mr. Smith worked in various management and analyst positions in the real estate industry including positions at Alex Brown & Sons, PaineWebber and Radnor Advisors. Mr. Smith has over 29 years of real estate investment management experience. He has his B.S. from Villanova University and his M.B.A. from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is also a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|18.18
|5.84
|8.08
