MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Fund

mutual fund
CGIVX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$12.45 -0.07 -0.56%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity
share class
Inst (CGIVX) Primary Inst (VCRIX) A (VCRAX) C (VCRCX) Inv (VCRVX) Retirement (VCRQX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Fund

CGIVX | Fund

$12.45

$1.81 B

0.00%

1.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.7%

1 yr return

0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

Net Assets

$1.81 B

Holdings in Top 10

38.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 51.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$1,000,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CGIVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.78%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    New York Life Investment Management LLC
  • Inception Date
    Jun 28, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    124637265
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeremy Anagnos

Fund Description

CGIVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -13.0% 19.7% 46.23%
1 Yr 0.6% -18.2% 38.5% 33.02%
3 Yr 4.0%* -9.9% 27.0% 14.43%
5 Yr 3.5%* -5.0% 14.8% 12.94%
10 Yr 1.8%* -3.0% 6.4% 15.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.7% -27.1% -0.5% 20.75%
2021 6.4% -15.6% 16.8% 27.72%
2020 -0.2% -3.9% 9.1% 24.72%
2019 5.3% 2.4% 7.8% 49.41%
2018 -2.1% -4.2% -1.1% 33.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -20.0% 10.1% 41.51%
1 Yr 0.6% -22.4% 11.7% 31.13%
3 Yr 4.0%* -9.9% 21.1% 15.46%
5 Yr 3.5%* -5.0% 13.2% 11.11%
10 Yr 1.8%* -3.0% 7.9% 45.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.7% -27.1% -0.5% 20.75%
2021 6.4% -15.6% 16.8% 27.72%
2020 -0.2% -3.9% 9.1% 24.72%
2019 5.3% 2.4% 7.8% 49.41%
2018 -2.1% -4.2% -0.8% 52.00%

NAV & Total Return History

CGIVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CGIVX Category Low Category High CGIVX % Rank
Net Assets 1.81 B 1.76 M 8.56 B 10.38%
Number of Holdings 60 29 233 42.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 628 M 733 K 4.98 B 14.15%
Weighting of Top 10 38.10% 8.2% 63.0% 74.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. National Grid PLC 5.62%
  4. Engie SA 5.52%
  7. Enel SpA 4.61%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CGIVX % Rank
Stocks 		97.12% 86.09% 100.70% 70.75%
Cash 		2.88% -11.28% 13.91% 27.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.81% 43.40%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 13.60% 56.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.46% 43.40%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.41% 43.40%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGIVX % Rank
Utilities 		47.74% 3.71% 96.19% 31.13%
Industrials 		27.93% 0.00% 68.24% 43.40%
Energy 		11.93% 0.00% 32.46% 57.55%
Real Estate 		6.02% 0.00% 23.51% 63.21%
Communication Services 		5.23% 0.00% 27.53% 33.02%
Technology 		1.15% 0.00% 25.65% 23.58%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 6.54% 43.40%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 17.28% 49.06%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.99% 46.23%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 10.02% 46.23%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.54% 56.60%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGIVX % Rank
US 		55.32% 0.00% 99.80% 13.21%
Non US 		41.80% 0.00% 99.06% 87.74%

CGIVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CGIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.10% 0.30% 20.38% 68.32%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.30% 1.25% 62.26%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

CGIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CGIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CGIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 51.00% 13.00% 128.00% 48.24%

CGIVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CGIVX Category Low Category High CGIVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.88% 61.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CGIVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CGIVX Category Low Category High CGIVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.78% -0.39% 4.38% 39.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CGIVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

CGIVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeremy Anagnos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2013

8.93

8.9%

Jeremy Anagnos is the CIO – Listed Infrastructure Strategies and a member of the CBRE Investment Management Senior Leadership Council, and the Listed Real Assets Management and Global Investment Policy Committees. Prior to the merger with ING's listed real assets business in 2011, Jeremy served as Co-Chief Investment Officer of the firm's securities team, responsible for portfolio management of global real estate securities separate accounts and funds. Jeremy was a founder of the securities group at CBRE and assisted in raising over $3 billion in assets as well as overseeing the global 28 member investment and operations team. During his career, Jeremy has worked in various management and research positions in the real estate industry with LaSalle Investment Management in Baltimore/Amsterdam and Deutsche Bank in London. Jeremy has over 23 years of real estate investment management experience. Credentials – Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) – Founding Member of Global Listed Infrastructure Organization (GLIO) – Member of the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) – Member of Master Limited Partnership Association (MLPA) – Advisory Board Member IREI Infrastructure Education – B.S. Boston College, 1995 (cum laude, finance)

Hinds Howard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Hinds Howard is a Portfolio Manager and, as a member of the firm's Listed Real Assets Infrastructure research team, is responsible for evaluating listed energy infrastructure companies in North America, evaluating listed transportation companies in North America, and coordinating research of listed transportation companies globally. Hinds joined CBRE Investment Management in 2013. Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager and partner at Guzman Investment Strategies. While at Guzman Investment Strategies. In that role, he managed individual and institutional client portfolios investing in listed energy infrastructure securities, including MLPs. Hinds previously worked at Lehman Brothers analyzing and modeling public and private energy infrastructure companies, first in the investment banking division and subsequently for an investment fund within the private equity division, based in New York and Houston. Hinds has over 17 years of listed North American energy investment experience. Hinds is a native of Houston, TX. He has presented at energy infrastructure conferences as a speaker and panelist on the topic of MLPs and energy infrastructure companies, including at the Platts MLP Conference, the OPIS Supply Conference, and the PWC MLP User Conference. From 2009 through 2021, he published a widely read free weekly update on the MLP market at mlpguy.com. Credentials – Member of Master Limited Partnership Association (MLPA) Education – M.B.A., Babson College, 2010 – B.S., Boston University, 2004 (summa cum laude, finance)

Daniel Foley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Daniel Foley is a Portfolio Manager and, as a member of the firm's Listed Real Assets Securities Global Infrastructure Research Team, is responsible for evaluating listed infrastructure companies in the communications sector globally, as well as the transportation and utilities sectors in the Americas region. Dan joined the business’s predecessor firm in 2006 and has over 15 years of financial industry experience. In his tenure with CBRE Investment Management and its predecessor firm, Mr. Foley has gained extensive, multi-disciplined experience evaluating real asset securities spanning developed and emerging markets across the globe. He has been an active member of the firm’s Global Infrastructure research team since its inception. During Dan’s long tenure with the firm he has covered wide-ranging business models. In his time as a Senior Analyst within the real estate team he worked along-side both the Americas and Asia-Pacific based groups covering core real estate sectors such as retail and multi-family to homebuilders and niche real estate sectors. The experience of rigorous cash flow modeling, fundamental analysis, management interaction, site visits and board level interaction, along with a global perspective and cross-discipline background translated well into the needs of the Infrastructure team. Dan’s role on the infrastructure team has also evolved as he has taken on a growing set of responsibilities through time. He has taken an active role helping facilitate interaction with the private infrastructure team in Toronto, been instrumental in the development of tools used by team, offers leadership and guidance to members of the team, provides backup support to run weekly investment team meetings. As a Portfolio Manager, he works closely with Jeremy Anagnos and Hinds Howard in implementing portfolio construction and interfacing with the market. Credentials – Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) – Member of the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Education – M.B.A., Villanova University, 2012 – B.S., Drexel University, 2004 (magna cum laude)

Joseph Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 28, 2021

0.76

0.8%

Mr. Smith has managed the MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund since 2021 and the MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Fund since 2021. He joined CBRE's predecessor firm in 1997. Prior to that, Mr. Smith worked in various management and analyst positions in the real estate industry including positions at Alex Brown & Sons, PaineWebber and Radnor Advisors. Mr. Smith has over 29 years of real estate investment management experience. He has his B.S. from Villanova University and his M.B.A. from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is also a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 18.18 5.84 8.08

