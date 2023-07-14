Daniel Foley is a Portfolio Manager and, as a member of the firm's Listed Real Assets Securities Global Infrastructure Research Team, is responsible for evaluating listed infrastructure companies in the communications sector globally, as well as the transportation and utilities sectors in the Americas region. Dan joined the business’s predecessor firm in 2006 and has over 15 years of financial industry experience. In his tenure with CBRE Investment Management and its predecessor firm, Mr. Foley has gained extensive, multi-disciplined experience evaluating real asset securities spanning developed and emerging markets across the globe. He has been an active member of the firm’s Global Infrastructure research team since its inception. During Dan’s long tenure with the firm he has covered wide-ranging business models. In his time as a Senior Analyst within the real estate team he worked along-side both the Americas and Asia-Pacific based groups covering core real estate sectors such as retail and multi-family to homebuilders and niche real estate sectors. The experience of rigorous cash flow modeling, fundamental analysis, management interaction, site visits and board level interaction, along with a global perspective and cross-discipline background translated well into the needs of the Infrastructure team. Dan’s role on the infrastructure team has also evolved as he has taken on a growing set of responsibilities through time. He has taken an active role helping facilitate interaction with the private infrastructure team in Toronto, been instrumental in the development of tools used by team, offers leadership and guidance to members of the team, provides backup support to run weekly investment team meetings. As a Portfolio Manager, he works closely with Jeremy Anagnos and Hinds Howard in implementing portfolio construction and interfacing with the market. Credentials – Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) – Member of the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Education – M.B.A., Villanova University, 2012 – B.S., Drexel University, 2004 (magna cum laude)