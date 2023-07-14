The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of convertible (including synthetic convertible), equity and fixed-income securities of U.S. companies without regard to market capitalization. In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund attempts to utilize these different types of securities to strike, in the investment adviser's opinion, the appropriate balance between risk and reward in terms of growth and income.

A synthetic convertible instrument is a financial instrument (or two or more securities held in tandem) that is designed to simulate the economic characteristics of a convertible security through the combined features of a debt instrument and a security providing an option on an equity security. The Fund may establish a synthetic convertible instrument by combining fixed-income securities (which may be either convertible or non-convertible) with the right to acquire equity securities. In establishing a synthetic instrument, the Fund may combine a basket of fixed-income securities with a basket of warrants or options that together produce economic characteristics similar to a convertible security. Within each basket of fixed-income securities and warrants or options, different companies may issue the fixed-income and convertible components, which may be purchased separately and at different times.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign equity securities. Foreign securities are securities issued by issuers that are organized under the laws of a foreign country or that have a substantial portion of their operations or assets in a foreign country or countries, or that derive a substantial portion of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments or sales outside of the United States. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities that are represented in the United States securities markets by American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") or similar depository arrangements. The Fund's foreign debt investments can be denominated in U.S. dollars or in foreign currencies. Debt securities issued by a foreign government may not be supported by the "full faith and credit" of that government.

The Fund attempts to keep a consistent balance between risk and reward over the course of different market cycles, through various combinations of stocks, bonds and/or convertible securities, to achieve what the Fund's investment adviser believes to be an appropriate blend for the then-current market. As the market environment changes, portfolio securities may change in an attempt to achieve a relatively consistent risk level over time. At some points in a market cycle, one type of security may make up a substantial portion of the portfolio, while at other times certain securities may have minimal or no representation, depending on market conditions. Interest rate changes normally have a greater effect on prices of longer-term bonds than shorter-term bonds. The Fund's investment adviser seeks to lower the risks of investing in stocks by using a "top- down approach" of diversification by company, industry, sector, country and currency and focusing on macro-level investment themes. Consistent with the Fund's investment objective and principal investment strategies the Fund's investment adviser views the strategies as low volatility equity strategies and attempts to achieve equity-like returns with lower than equity market risk by managing a portfolio that it believes will exhibit less volatility over full market cycles.