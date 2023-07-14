Home
Timber Point Global Allocations Fund

mutual fund
CGHIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.56 -0.04 -0.47%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inst (CGHIX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Timber Point Global Allocations Fund

CGHIX | Fund

$8.56

$27.2 M

1.04%

$0.09

1.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.7%

1 yr return

-0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$27.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

72.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 374.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CGHIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Timber Point Global Allocations Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Crow Point
  • Inception Date
    Apr 10, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Cleary

Fund Description

The Fund intends to achieve its investment objective by utilizing an asset allocation strategy to invest in a global portfolio of uncorrelated assets that can include exposure, through underlying vehicles, to common stocks and other investments. 

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of all issuers, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), mutual funds, closed-end funds, and private funds such as hedge funds, private equity funds, and fund-of-funds. The Fund, through underlying vehicles and securities in which it invests, may invest in non-U.S. companies (including those in emerging markets). The Fund may also invest directly in debt securities of any maturity or credit quality, including debt securities that are convertible into common or preferred stocks and high-yield bonds (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). High-yield bonds are securities rated at the time of purchase BB or Ba and below by credit rating agencies such as Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s. The Fund actively trades portfolio positions and therefor has a high portfolio turnover rate.

The Fund will invest directly or indirectly in derivatives for both hedging purposes and to increase returns. The Fund will invest in derivatives including equity, total return, and currency swap agreements; futures contracts and options on futures contracts (including with respect to index and commodities); and forward currency contracts.

The Fund may also engage in short sales for either hedging or speculative purposes. A short sale involves the sale of a security that the Fund does not own in the expectation of purchasing the same security (or a security exchangeable therefor) later and at a lower price and profiting from the price decline. Similarly, when taking short positions with respect to securities through investments in derivative instruments, the Adviser is expecting the value of such securities to fall during the period of the Fund’s investment exposure. The Fund may purchase or sell options for hedging purposes. The Fund will not engage in naked put writing and the value of any options will be less than the Fund’s net assets. 

Capital growth is expected to be realized from an increase in portfolio positions. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests issuers located in at least five different countries, including the United States. Additionally, the Fund will normally invest between 40% and 70% of its total assets in foreign securities, including up to 15% of its total assets in securities of issuers located in emerging markets. Securities will be chosen using a proprietary fundamental investment process.

The Adviser may enter into foreign currency exchange transactions on behalf of the Fund with respect to the Fund’s equity investments, in order to hedge against changes in the U.S. dollar value of dividend income the Fund expects to receive in the future and that is denominated in foreign currencies, or in the U.S. dollar value of securities held by the Fund denominated in foreign currencies. There is no limit on the amount of foreign currency exchange transactions that the Adviser may enter into on behalf of the Fund.

The Fund may use listed/exchange-traded options contracts and also expects to use unlisted (or “over-the-counter”) options to a substantial degree (as options contracts on many foreign companies and sector-specific indices are currently available only in the over-the-counter market).

CGHIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.7% -12.3% 53.7% 46.69%
1 Yr -0.9% -18.8% 40.4% 68.18%
3 Yr -1.5%* -18.0% 15.9% 59.92%
5 Yr -0.9%* -13.4% 10.3% 53.57%
10 Yr -1.7%* -9.5% 4.1% 86.09%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.9% -48.5% 15.7% 89.17%
2021 2.5% -10.0% 21.8% 45.19%
2020 2.3% -5.8% 15.2% 45.33%
2019 3.5% -2.2% 6.5% 19.18%
2018 -1.6% -6.8% 0.3% 36.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.7% -23.0% 53.7% 45.87%
1 Yr -0.9% -18.8% 40.4% 65.29%
3 Yr -1.5%* -18.0% 15.9% 59.31%
5 Yr -0.7%* -13.4% 10.3% 56.07%
10 Yr 0.7%* -9.5% 6.2% 66.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.9% -48.5% 15.7% 89.58%
2021 2.5% -10.0% 21.8% 44.77%
2020 2.3% -5.8% 15.2% 45.33%
2019 3.5% -2.2% 6.5% 19.18%
2018 -1.4% -6.8% 0.3% 45.37%

NAV & Total Return History

CGHIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CGHIX Category Low Category High CGHIX % Rank
Net Assets 27.2 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 88.43%
Number of Holdings 47 2 3255 45.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 21.6 M 349 K 12.1 B 83.88%
Weighting of Top 10 72.92% 22.9% 100.0% 53.52%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CGHIX % Rank
Stocks 		69.80% 0.00% 238.38% 19.42%
Cash 		14.89% -65.52% 88.88% 38.02%
Bonds 		9.48% 0.00% 106.59% 71.90%
Other 		4.54% -72.87% 73.78% 36.78%
Preferred Stocks 		1.09% 0.00% 6.21% 5.79%
Convertible Bonds 		0.19% 0.00% 8.92% 36.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGHIX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.16% 0.00% 98.22% 10.73%
Technology 		14.22% 0.00% 85.77% 59.51%
Industrials 		11.89% 0.00% 23.85% 22.44%
Healthcare 		11.39% 0.00% 38.63% 47.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.37% 0.00% 25.83% 19.51%
Communication Services 		7.65% 0.00% 21.61% 26.34%
Real Estate 		5.76% 0.00% 99.45% 31.71%
Consumer Defense 		5.74% 0.00% 37.51% 59.02%
Basic Materials 		5.25% 0.00% 56.73% 28.78%
Energy 		3.68% 0.00% 60.89% 66.83%
Utilities 		2.87% 0.00% 91.12% 52.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGHIX % Rank
US 		58.36% -1.19% 235.84% 22.31%
Non US 		11.44% -6.82% 98.11% 36.78%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGHIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		59.70% -72.56% 100.00% 37.19%
Corporate 		35.74% 0.00% 98.28% 9.50%
Government 		2.68% 0.00% 99.78% 76.45%
Securitized 		1.56% 0.00% 52.99% 38.84%
Municipal 		0.32% 0.00% 19.13% 7.85%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 71.81% 54.13%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGHIX % Rank
US 		8.53% -17.22% 99.80% 68.60%
Non US 		0.95% -2.67% 63.37% 58.68%

CGHIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CGHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.79% 0.21% 4.40% 30.38%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.50% 51.24%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 5.66%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

CGHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CGHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% 72.97%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CGHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 374.00% 1.75% 441.00% 94.90%

CGHIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CGHIX Category Low Category High CGHIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.04% 0.00% 43.06% 54.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CGHIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CGHIX Category Low Category High CGHIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.42% -2.01% 13.72% 73.97%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CGHIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

CGHIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Cleary

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 10, 2020

2.14

2.1%

David Cleary, CFA is a principal and portfolio manager at Crow Point Partners. Previously he spent 23 years at Lazard Asset Management where he held a series of senior portfolio management roles over multi asset and global fixed income strategies. He additionally served as the firm's global head of fixed income, a $26 billion platform. Prior to Lazard, David worked at UBS and IBJ Schroder, mostly in fixed income asset management roles. He began working in the asset management field in 1987 upon his graduation from Cornell University, with a BS in Business Management and Applied Economics. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.7 13.0

