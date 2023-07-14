The Fund intends to achieve its investment objective by utilizing an asset allocation strategy to invest in a global portfolio of uncorrelated assets that can include exposure, through underlying vehicles, to common stocks and other investments.

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of all issuers, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), mutual funds, closed-end funds, and private funds such as hedge funds, private equity funds, and fund-of-funds. The Fund, through underlying vehicles and securities in which it invests, may invest in non-U.S. companies (including those in emerging markets). The Fund may also invest directly in debt securities of any maturity or credit quality, including debt securities that are convertible into common or preferred stocks and high-yield bonds (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). High-yield bonds are securities rated at the time of purchase BB or Ba and below by credit rating agencies such as Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s. The Fund actively trades portfolio positions and therefor has a high portfolio turnover rate.

The Fund will invest directly or indirectly in derivatives for both hedging purposes and to increase returns. The Fund will invest in derivatives including equity, total return, and currency swap agreements; futures contracts and options on futures contracts (including with respect to index and commodities); and forward currency contracts.

The Fund may also engage in short sales for either hedging or speculative purposes. A short sale involves the sale of a security that the Fund does not own in the expectation of purchasing the same security (or a security exchangeable therefor) later and at a lower price and profiting from the price decline. Similarly, when taking short positions with respect to securities through investments in derivative instruments, the Adviser is expecting the value of such securities to fall during the period of the Fund’s investment exposure. The Fund may purchase or sell options for hedging purposes. The Fund will not engage in naked put writing and the value of any options will be less than the Fund’s net assets.

Capital growth is expected to be realized from an increase in portfolio positions. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests issuers located in at least five different countries, including the United States. Additionally, the Fund will normally invest between 40% and 70% of its total assets in foreign securities, including up to 15% of its total assets in securities of issuers located in emerging markets. Securities will be chosen using a proprietary fundamental investment process.

The Adviser may enter into foreign currency exchange transactions on behalf of the Fund with respect to the Fund’s equity investments, in order to hedge against changes in the U.S. dollar value of dividend income the Fund expects to receive in the future and that is denominated in foreign currencies, or in the U.S. dollar value of securities held by the Fund denominated in foreign currencies. There is no limit on the amount of foreign currency exchange transactions that the Adviser may enter into on behalf of the Fund.

The Fund may use listed/exchange-traded options contracts and also expects to use unlisted (or “over-the-counter”) options to a substantial degree (as options contracts on many foreign companies and sector-specific indices are currently available only in the over-the-counter market).