Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
Net Assets
$21.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
0.9%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund intends to achieve its investment objective by utilizing an asset allocation strategy to invest in a global portfolio of uncorrelated assets that can include exposure, through underlying vehicles, to common stocks and other investments.
The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of all issuers, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), mutual funds, closed-end funds, and private funds such as hedge funds, private equity funds, and fund-of-funds. The Fund, through underlying vehicles and securities in which it invests, may invest in non-U.S. companies (including those in emerging markets). The Fund may also invest directly in debt securities of any maturity or credit quality, including debt securities that are convertible into common or preferred stocks and high-yield bonds (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”).
High-yield bonds are securities rated at the time of purchase BB or Ba and below by credit rating agencies such as Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s. The Fund actively trades portfolio positions and therefor has a high portfolio turnover rate.
The Fund may also engage in short sales for either hedging or speculative purposes. A short sale involves the sale of a security that the Fund does not own in the expectation of purchasing the same security (or a security exchangeable therefor) later and at a lower price and profiting from the price decline.
Capital growth is expected to be realized from an increase in portfolio positions. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests issuers located in at least five different countries, including the United States. Additionally, the Fund will normally invest between 40% and 70% of its total assets in foreign securities, including up to 15% of its total assets in securities of issuers located in emerging markets. Securities will be chosen using a proprietary fundamental investment process.
The Adviser may enter into foreign currency exchange transactions on behalf of the Fund with respect to the Fund’s equity investments, in order to hedge against changes in the U.S. dollar value of dividend income the Fund expects to receive in the future and that is denominated in foreign currencies, or in the U.S. dollar value of securities held by the Fund denominated in foreign currencies. There is no limit on the amount of foreign currency exchange transactions that the Adviser may enter into on behalf of the Fund.
|Period
|CGHAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-24.5%
|52.3%
|82.47%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-26.5%
|82.5%
|64.29%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|10.0%
|29.58%
|5 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-10.5%
|7.4%
|82.61%
|10 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-3.8%
|4.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CGHAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-21.7%
|26.6%
|11.04%
|2021
|N/A
|-28.0%
|0.2%
|28.57%
|2020
|-2.8%
|-11.6%
|22.0%
|54.48%
|2019
|3.5%
|-14.9%
|12.7%
|95.31%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-29.4%
|-1.3%
|82.52%
|Period
|CGHAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-24.5%
|52.3%
|82.47%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-26.5%
|82.5%
|64.29%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|10.0%
|38.03%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-7.2%
|8.2%
|81.74%
|10 Yr
|0.8%*
|0.1%
|7.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CGHAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-21.7%
|26.6%
|11.04%
|2021
|N/A
|-28.0%
|1.1%
|37.86%
|2020
|-2.8%
|-5.4%
|22.0%
|64.18%
|2019
|3.5%
|-14.9%
|19.7%
|80.47%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-23.3%
|1.8%
|52.43%
|CGHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGHAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|21.5 M
|871 K
|3 B
|83.77%
|Number of Holdings
|23
|1
|1838
|50.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|20 M
|0
|3.36 B
|63.70%
|Weighting of Top 10
|0.93%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|28.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGHAX % Rank
|Cash
|99.19%
|-41.63%
|100.00%
|40.41%
|Stocks
|0.78%
|0.00%
|76.30%
|7.14%
|Other
|0.01%
|-1.60%
|83.31%
|29.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|17.05%
|45.89%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-22.52%
|78.68%
|86.36%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.22%
|67.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGHAX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.94%
|62.41%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.08%
|65.25%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|59.87%
|48.94%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.11%
|47.52%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.87%
|78.01%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.73%
|0.71%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.07%
|23.40%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.51%
|49.65%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.10%
|62.41%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.69%
|58.16%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|68.84%
|43.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGHAX % Rank
|US
|0.78%
|-3.83%
|74.11%
|21.23%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.24%
|10.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGHAX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.17%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|20.55%
|Derivative
|0.01%
|0.00%
|74.33%
|27.40%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.43%
|47.26%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|28.77%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.16%
|47.26%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|77.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGHAX % Rank
|US
|0.00%
|-85.02%
|66.10%
|89.73%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|108.51%
|44.52%
|CGHAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.31%
|13.64%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.10%
|1.50%
|51.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|27.84%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.70%
|N/A
|CGHAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|100.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CGHAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|70.27%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CGHAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|474.00%
|63.12%
|CGHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGHAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.87%
|7.79%
|CGHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|CGHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGHAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.71%
|6.58%
|50.65%
|CGHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2017
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2017
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2016
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2016
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2016
|$0.355
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2015
|$0.257
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2015
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2015
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2015
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2014
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2014
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2014
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2013
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2013
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...