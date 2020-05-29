Home
Fund Summary – Timber Point Global Allocations Fund

CGHAX (Mutual Fund)

Fund Summary – Timber Point Global Allocations Fund

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$21.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

0.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CGHAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fund Summary – Timber Point Global Allocations Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Apr 10, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund intends to achieve its investment objective by utilizing an asset allocation strategy to invest in a global portfolio of uncorrelated assets that can include exposure, through underlying vehicles, to common stocks and other investments.

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of all issuers, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), mutual funds, closed-end funds, and private funds such as hedge funds, private equity funds, and fund-of-funds. The Fund, through underlying vehicles and securities in which it invests, may invest in non-U.S. companies (including those in emerging markets). The Fund may also invest directly in debt securities of any maturity or credit quality, including debt securities that are convertible into common or preferred stocks and high-yield bonds (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”).

High-yield bonds are securities rated at the time of purchase BB or Ba and below by credit rating agencies such as Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s. The Fund actively trades portfolio positions and therefor has a high portfolio turnover rate.

The Fund may also engage in short sales for either hedging or speculative purposes. A short sale involves the sale of a security that the Fund does not own in the expectation of purchasing the same security (or a security exchangeable therefor) later and at a lower price and profiting from the price decline.

Capital growth is expected to be realized from an increase in portfolio positions. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests issuers located in at least five different countries, including the United States. Additionally, the Fund will normally invest between 40% and 70% of its total assets in foreign securities, including up to 15% of its total assets in securities of issuers located in emerging markets. Securities will be chosen using a proprietary fundamental investment process.

The Adviser may enter into foreign currency exchange transactions on behalf of the Fund with respect to the Fund’s equity investments, in order to hedge against changes in the U.S. dollar value of dividend income the Fund expects to receive in the future and that is denominated in foreign currencies, or in the U.S. dollar value of securities held by the Fund denominated in foreign currencies. There is no limit on the amount of foreign currency exchange transactions that the Adviser may enter into on behalf of the Fund.

CGHAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -24.5% 52.3% 82.47%
1 Yr N/A -26.5% 82.5% 64.29%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 10.0% 29.58%
5 Yr -0.6%* -10.5% 7.4% 82.61%
10 Yr -1.6%* -3.8% 4.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -21.7% 26.6% 11.04%
2021 N/A -28.0% 0.2% 28.57%
2020 -2.8% -11.6% 22.0% 54.48%
2019 3.5% -14.9% 12.7% 95.31%
2018 -1.5% -29.4% -1.3% 82.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -24.5% 52.3% 82.47%
1 Yr N/A -26.5% 82.5% 64.29%
3 Yr N/A* -11.7% 10.0% 38.03%
5 Yr -0.5%* -7.2% 8.2% 81.74%
10 Yr 0.8%* 0.1% 7.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -21.7% 26.6% 11.04%
2021 N/A -28.0% 1.1% 37.86%
2020 -2.8% -5.4% 22.0% 64.18%
2019 3.5% -14.9% 19.7% 80.47%
2018 -1.4% -23.3% 1.8% 52.43%

NAV & Total Return History

CGHAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CGHAX Category Low Category High CGHAX % Rank
Net Assets 21.5 M 871 K 3 B 83.77%
Number of Holdings 23 1 1838 50.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 20 M 0 3.36 B 63.70%
Weighting of Top 10 0.93% 0.0% 100.0% 28.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF 0.17%
  2. Federated Hermes Government Obligations Fund 0.17%
  3. Timber Point Alternative Income Fund 0.14%
  4. iShares Core SP Small-Cap ETF 0.13%
  5. iShares Core SP Mid-Cap ETF 0.10%
  6. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares 0.06%
  7. Variant Alternative Income Fund 0.05%
  8. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF 0.04%
  9. LS Opportunity Fund 0.04%
  10. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 0.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CGHAX % Rank
Cash 		99.19% -41.63% 100.00% 40.41%
Stocks 		0.78% 0.00% 76.30% 7.14%
Other 		0.01% -1.60% 83.31% 29.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 17.05% 45.89%
Bonds 		0.00% -22.52% 78.68% 86.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.22% 67.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGHAX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 35.94% 62.41%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 54.08% 65.25%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 59.87% 48.94%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.11% 47.52%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.87% 78.01%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 26.73% 0.71%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 10.07% 23.40%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 20.51% 49.65%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 31.10% 62.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 18.69% 58.16%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 68.84% 43.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGHAX % Rank
US 		0.78% -3.83% 74.11% 21.23%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 35.24% 10.96%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGHAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.17% 0.00% 100.00% 20.55%
Derivative 		0.01% 0.00% 74.33% 27.40%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 31.43% 47.26%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 28.77%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 14.16% 47.26%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.65% 77.40%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGHAX % Rank
US 		0.00% -85.02% 66.10% 89.73%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 108.51% 44.52%

CGHAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CGHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.00% 5.31% 13.64%
Management Fee N/A 0.10% 1.50% 51.95%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 27.84%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

CGHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% 100.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CGHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% 70.27%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CGHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 474.00% 63.12%

CGHAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CGHAX Category Low Category High CGHAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.87% 7.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CGHAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CGHAX Category Low Category High CGHAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.71% 6.58% 50.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CGHAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

CGHAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 18.18 5.27 7.93

