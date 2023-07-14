Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in securities of companies in the real estate industry, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), real estate operating companies (“REOCs”), foreign real estate companies, companies with substantial real estate-related holdings and/or companies whose products or services are related to the real estate industry, including, but not limited to, real estate management, brokers and building products, and property technology companies. This policy may be changed without shareholder approval; however, shareholders would be notified upon 60 days’ notice in writing of any changes. The Fund has a fundamental policy (i.e., one that cannot be changed without shareholder approval) of investing 25% or more of its total assets in the real estate industry. The Fund may invest in equity securities, including common and preferred stocks, convertible securities and equity-linked securities, rights and warrants to purchase equity securities, depositary receipts including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), shares of investment companies, limited partnership interests and other specialty securities having equity features. A company is considered to be in the real estate industry if it (i) derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from the ownership, operation, development, construction, management, financing, leasing or sale of residential, commercial or industrial real estate and land; (ii) derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from products or services provided or related to residential, commercial or industrial real estate and land; or (iii) has at least 50% of the fair market value of its assets invested in residential, commercial or industrial real estate and land. The Fund is “non-diversified,” which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer than a “diversified” fund.

The Fund will normally invest primarily in companies located in the developed countries of North America, Europe and Asia, but may also invest in companies located in emerging markets. Under normal market conditions, the Fund typically invests at least the lesser of (i) 40% of its total assets in the securities of issuers located outside of the United States or (ii) an amount of its total assets equal to the approximate percentage of issuers located outside of the United States included in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Extended Net Total Return Index, unless the investment adviser determines, in its sole discretion, that conditions are not favorable. If the investment adviser determines that conditions are not favorable, the Fund may invest under 40% of its total assets in the securities of issuers located outside of the United States, provided that the Fund will not invest less than 30% of its total assets in such securities except for temporary defensive purposes. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in the securities of issuers from at least three different countries, which may include the United States. The Fund may invest in companies of any size.

The investment adviser actively manages the Fund using a disciplined, bottom-up, fundamentally-driven investment methodology and consideration of the responsible investing criteria described below. The Fund will invest in those securities which the investment adviser determines to have the best forward total return potential based upon valuation relative to other potential investments and environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) considerations. The investment adviser will assess real estate specific factors, broader equity factors, as well as ESG factors in its fundamental analysis in order to calculate appropriate valuation metrics. Top-down considerations are also incorporated into the portfolio construction process, and the investment adviser seeks to achieve exposure across regions, countries and/or sectors and integrate forecasted fundamental inflections (i.e. changes in the fundamental outlook and trajectory of particular companies, sectors, countries and regions), macroeconomic considerations, geopolitical and country risk assessments, among other factors. The investment adviser generally considers selling a portfolio holding based upon the relative valuation ranking of securities in the investment universe. A security will also be sold (in accordance with the investment adviser’s guidelines and at a time and in a manner that is determined to be in the best interests of shareholders) if the investment adviser determines that the issuer does not operate in a manner consistent with the Fund’s responsible investment criteria.

The Fund may invest without limit in all types of REITs, including timber REITs, tower REITs and other REITs. The Fund also may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).

Responsible Investing. The portfolio managers seek to invest in companies that manage ESG risk exposures adequately and that are not exposed to excessive ESG risk through their principal business activities. Companies are analyzed by the investment adviser’s ESG analysts utilizing The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment (“Principles”), a framework for considering ESG factors (a copy of which is included as an appendix to the Fund’s Prospectus). Each company is evaluated relative to an appropriate peer group based on material ESG factors as

determined by the investment adviser. The Fund generally invests in issuers that are believed by the investment adviser to operate in accordance with the Principles and may also invest in issuers that the investment adviser believes are likely to operate in accordance with the Principles pending the investment adviser’s engagement activity with such issuer.