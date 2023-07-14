Home
Vitals

YTD Return

3.9%

1 yr return

2.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

CGCCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 6.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Apollo Diversified Credit Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Griffin Capital
  • Inception Date
    Apr 03, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    3337324
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Earl Hunt

Fund Description

CGCCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.9% -7.2% 18.1% 5.34%
1 Yr 2.0% -18.7% 21.2% 13.94%
3 Yr -1.2%* -23.6% 52.8% 17.01%
5 Yr -2.8%* -29.7% 29.3% 68.39%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -31.8% 18.4% 70.17%
2021 1.0% -14.3% 15.8% 7.14%
2020 -1.2% -20.2% 60.6% 84.75%
2019 0.9% -10.2% 3.6% 64.47%
2018 -1.0% -12.3% 0.7% 50.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.9% -11.7% 18.1% 5.34%
1 Yr 2.0% -18.7% 38.5% 13.08%
3 Yr -1.2%* -23.6% 52.8% 17.35%
5 Yr -2.8%* -29.7% 30.1% 71.16%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -31.8% 18.4% 70.17%
2021 1.0% -14.3% 15.8% 6.99%
2020 -1.2% -20.2% 60.6% 84.91%
2019 0.9% -10.2% 3.6% 66.20%
2018 -1.0% -12.3% 1.5% 64.82%

NAV & Total Return History

CGCCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CGCCX Category Low Category High CGCCX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 100 124 B N/A
Number of Holdings N/A 2 8175 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -1.57 B 20.5 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 4.3% 105.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CGCCX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% N/A
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -261.12% 258.91% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% -150.81% 180.51% N/A

CGCCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CGCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.84% 0.01% 26.65% 2.37%
Management Fee 1.85% 0.00% 2.29% 97.04%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 74.74%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

CGCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 39.33%

Trading Fees

CGCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CGCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 632.00% 45.30%

CGCCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CGCCX Category Low Category High CGCCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 15.93% 49.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CGCCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CGCCX Category Low Category High CGCCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 6.25% -1.55% 11.51% 6.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CGCCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

CGCCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Earl Hunt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Earl Hunt — Partner, Credit. Mr. Hunt has been with Apollo Global Management, Inc. and/or its affiliates since 2021. Prior to joining Apollo, Mr. Hunt was a Partner in the Global Markets division at Goldman Sachs. He also served as a member of Goldman Sachs’s Partnership Committee, Global Markets Operating Committee, and was co-chair of the Global Markets Inclusion and Diversity Committee. Previously, Mr. Hunt was co-head of U.S. Distressed and Par Loan sales in the Leveraged Finance Sales Group at Goldman Sachs. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs in 2015, Mr. Hunt worked at Citi for 11 years, where he was a director in Leveraged Finance sales. Mr. Hunt is a member of the Board of Trustees of Brown University. Mr. Hunt earned a BA in Economics from Brown University.

Chris Lahoud

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Chris Lahoud — Partner, Credit. Mr. Lahoud is a Partner within Opportunistic Credit, focusing on liquid stressed/distressed credit and work-out situations. Before joining Apollo in 2018, Mr. Lahoud was a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank from July 2011 to July 2018, during which time he ran the Distressed Product Group, responsible for distressed trading, research and sourcing. Prior to that, Mr. Lahoud was an Associate at Citigroup from July 2006 to June 2011. Mr. Lahoud graduated from the University of Richmond with a degree in Accounting, Economics and Finance.

James Vanek

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Mr. Vanek is a Partner and the Co-Head of Apollo’s Global Performing Credit business and serves as a Portfolio Manager of the registrant. Prior to joining Apollo in 2008, Mr. Vanek was an Associate Director, Loan Sales & Trading in the Leveraged Finance group at Bear Stearns. He is a board member of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association, a leading advocate for the U.S. syndicated loan market. Mr. Vanek graduated from Duke University with a BS in Economics and a BA in Computer Science, and received his MBA from Columbia Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

