Earl Hunt — Partner, Credit. Mr. Hunt has been with Apollo Global Management, Inc. and/or its affiliates since 2021. Prior to joining Apollo, Mr. Hunt was a Partner in the Global Markets division at Goldman Sachs. He also served as a member of Goldman Sachs’s Partnership Committee, Global Markets Operating Committee, and was co-chair of the Global Markets Inclusion and Diversity Committee. Previously, Mr. Hunt was co-head of U.S. Distressed and Par Loan sales in the Leveraged Finance Sales Group at Goldman Sachs. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs in 2015, Mr. Hunt worked at Citi for 11 years, where he was a director in Leveraged Finance sales. Mr. Hunt is a member of the Board of Trustees of Brown University. Mr. Hunt earned a BA in Economics from Brown University.