The Fund employs a passive management strategy designed to track, as closely as possible, the performance of the Index. The Fund concentrates (invests more than 25% of its total assets) in the water industry and normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies whose main business is in the water industry or that are significantly involved in water-related services or technologies (the “80% Policy”). The Fund invests primarily in common stocks.

The Fund invests in securities of all market capitalizations, but it may contain more small- and mid-cap stocks than large-cap stocks because many companies operating in the water industry are at a relatively early stage of development. Up to 3% of the Fund may be invested in High Social Impact Investments that provide financing to address global water challenges. See “About Responsible Investing” in the Fund’s Prospectus.

The Fund may invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which may be sponsored or unsponsored, and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund may enter into foreign currency transactions, including foreign forward currency exchange contracts, in the course of purchasing and selling foreign currency denominated securities in order to track, as closely as possible, the performance of the Index. The Fund may also lend its securities.

Calvert Global Water Research Index. CRM will derive the index universe for the Index by identifying companies that manage water use in a sustainable manner or that are actively engaged in expanding access to water, improving water quality, promoting efficient use of water, or providing solutions that address other global water challenges (the “Index Universe”). Companies must satisfy minimum equity market capitalization and liquidity thresholds and be significantly involved in water-related business activities in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Index Universe. CRM selects Index components from the Index Universe that operate their businesses in a manner consistent with The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment (the “Calvert Principles”). The Calvert Principles serve as a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors that may affect investment performance. The Index is owned by CRM, which also serves as investment adviser to the Fund. Jade Huang, Director of Applied Responsible Investment Solutions, and Christopher Madden, CFA, Director of Index Management, manage the Index construction process at CRM. Companies in the water industry are significantly involved in water-related business activities. A company is significantly involved in water-related business activities if (i) at least 30 percent of its total annual revenue or earnings is derived from business activities in either the water utilities or water distribution sectors (“Water Utilities”), the water infrastructure sector (“Water Infrastructure Providers”), or water treatment or water technology sectors (“Water Technology Providers”), (ii) it is a leader in water efficiency or water re-use in a water-intensive industry, which may include the food products, paper and semiconductor industries (“Water Use Leaders”), or (iii) it provides innovative solutions that address global water challenges, as outlined by the relevant United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (“Water Innovators”). To be included in the Index Universe, Water Utilities, Water Infrastructure Providers, Water Technology Providers and Water Use Leaders must have, at the time of each Index reconstitution, a minimum market capitalization of $200 million, a minimum float-adjusted market capitalization of $150 million, and a 20-day average daily trading volume of at least $750,000 on their primary exchange. To be included in the Index Universe, Water Innovators must have, at the time of each Index reconstitution, a minimum market capitalization of $50 million, float that equals or exceeds 30% of the issued and outstanding shares of the company, and a 20-day average daily trading volume of at least $300,000 on their primary exchange.

At each Index reconstitution and rebalance, Water Utilities, Water Infrastructure Providers, and Water Technology Providers are each allocated approximately 25% of the Index, and stocks of companies classified in these categories are weighted based on their free float, natural log-weighted market capitalization within each category. This weighting methodology seeks to limit the potential for large-cap and mega large-cap companies to dominate the Index while allowing for increased exposure to small-cap and micro-cap companies. At each Index reconstitution and rebalance, the Water Use Leaders and Water Innovators are, together, allocated approximately 25% of the Index and stocks of companies classified in these categories are equal weighted. CRM will select a maximum of 50 companies across the Water Use Leaders and Water Innovators categories. Within the Water Use Leaders category, CRM will select a maximum of three companies from each water intensive industry. Emerging market companies are limited to a 20% weight in the Index. The maximum weight of any individual security in the Index is 5%. The number of companies in the

Index will change over time due to CRM’s evaluation of an issuer relative to the Calvert Principles or corporate actions involving companies in the Index. The Index is reconstituted annually and is rebalanced quarterly.

At each Index reconstitution and rebalance, at least 40% of the total market value of the Index will be comprised of non-U.S. securities. Securities will be considered non-U.S. securities based on an analysis of various criteria, including a company’s principal place of business, the primary exchange on which the security is traded, and the country in which the greatest percentage of company revenue is generated. All Index components must be listed on a stock exchange in either a developed country or an emerging market country.

At each Index reconstitution and rebalance, at least 40% of the total market value of the Index will have economic exposure to the water industry through (i) the percentage of revenues or earnings of the Index components that are generated from water-related products, services or technologies or (ii) the percentage of assets of the Index components that are utilized to produce those products, deliver those services, or deploy those technologies.

Indexing. An index is a group of securities whose overall performance is used as a standard to measure investment performance. An index (or “passively managed”) fund tries to match, as closely as possible, the performance of an established target index. An index fund’s goal is to mirror the target index whether the index is going up or down.

The Fund uses a replication method of indexing. If Fund assets should ever decline to below $5 million, the Fund may use the sampling method. The replication method involves holding every security in the Index in about the same proportion as the Index. The sampling method involves selecting a representative number of securities that will resemble the Index in terms of key risk and other characteristics.