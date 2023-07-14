Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
1.5%
1 yr return
-3.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
Net Assets
$179 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.5%
Expense Ratio 0.72%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund's net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in a diversified portfolio of bonds and other debt obligations of varying maturities, which may include floating rate and variable rate securities. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.
The Fund seeks to make investment decisions consistent with the principles of the Catholic Church with respect to a range of social and moral concerns that may include: protecting human life; promoting human dignity; reducing arms production; pursuing economic justice; protecting the environment, and encouraging corporate responsibility. This will be accomplished through the reliance on the principles contained in the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' (USCCB) Socially Responsible Investing Guidelines (Guidelines). Potential investments for the Fund are first selected for financial soundness and then evaluated according to the Fund's social criteria. The Fund's investment adviser, SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC, or the Adviser), has retained a third party environmental, social, and governance research firm to compile a list of restricted securities, using principles contained in the Guidelines, in which the Fund will not be permitted to invest. The Fund will not invest in issuers identified through this process. SIMC reserves the right to modify the criteria from time to time to maintain alignment with evolving Catholic social and moral positions.
The Fund invests in corporate bonds. The Fund also invests in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or one of its agencies or instrumentalities, such as the Government National Mortgage Association, which are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government, and the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, which are supported by the right of the issuer to borrow from the U.S. Treasury. The Fund may also invest in bonds of international corporations or foreign governments. In addition, the Fund invests in mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. The Fund will engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest a significant portion of its assets in bonds that are rated within the four highest credit rating categories assigned by independent rating agencies, and the Fund will attempt to maintain an overall credit quality rating of A or higher. The Fund may invest in unrated equivalents that may be considered to be investment grade. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in bonds that are rated below investment grade (those rated BB+, B and CCC) (junk bonds). The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in bank loans, which are, generally, non-investment grade (junk bond) floating rate instruments. The Fund may invest in bank loans in the form of participations in the loans or assignments of all or a portion of the loans from third parties.
Up to 20% of the Fund's net assets may be invested in commercial paper within the two highest rating categories of independent rating agencies. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in the fixed-income securities of foreign issuers in any country, including developed or emerging markets. Foreign securities are selected on an individual basis without regard to any defined allocation among countries or geographic regions.
The Fund may also invest in futures contracts, forward contracts, and options for speculative or hedging purposes. Futures contracts, forward contracts, and options may be used to synthetically obtain exposure to securities or baskets of securities. These derivatives may also be used to mitigate the Fund's overall level of risk and/or the Fund's risk to particular types of securities, currencies or market segments. The sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) may also engage in currency transactions using futures and foreign currency forward contracts either to seek to hedge the Fund's currency exposure or to enhance the Fund's returns. The Fund may take long and short positions in foreign currencies in excess of the value of the Fund's assets denominated in a particular currency or when the Fund does not own assets denominated in that currency.
The Adviser seeks to enhance performance and reduce market risk by strategically allocating the Fund's assets among multiple Sub-Advisers. The allocation is made based on the Adviser's desire for balance among differing investment styles and philosophies offered by the Sub-Advisers.
While each Sub-Adviser chooses securities of different types and maturities, the Fund, in the aggregate, generally will have a dollar-weighted average duration that is consistent with that of the broad U.S. fixed income market, as represented by the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security's price to changes in interest rates. For example, if a fixed income security has a five-year duration, it will decrease in value by 5% if interest rates rise 1% and increase in value by 5% if interest rates fall 1%. Fixed income instruments with higher duration typically have higher risk and higher volatility. The dollar-weighted average duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index varies significantly over time, but as of March 31, 2022 it was 6.58 years.
Investments for the Fund, both foreign and domestic, are selected based on the following criteria:
• the use of interest-rate and yield-curve analyses;
• the use of credit analyses, which indicate a security's rating and payment of interest and principal at maturity; and
• use of the above disciplines to invest in high-yield bonds and fixed-income securities issued by foreign and domestic governments and companies.
The remainder of the Fund's assets may be held in cash or cash equivalents.
A Sub-Adviser may sell a security when it becomes substantially overvalued or is experiencing deteriorating fundamentals, or as a result of changes in portfolio strategy. A security may also be sold and replaced with one that presents a better value.
|Period
|CFVYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.5%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|12.06%
|1 Yr
|-3.8%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|35.22%
|3 Yr
|-7.1%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|69.75%
|5 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|57.51%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CFVYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.8%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|73.68%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|63.02%
|2020
|1.2%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|56.12%
|2019
|1.4%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|50.06%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|50.83%
|CFVYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CFVYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|179 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|82.12%
|Number of Holdings
|1270
|1
|17234
|27.39%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|43 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|81.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.48%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|61.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CFVYX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.58%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|31.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.28%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|56.41%
|Cash
|1.13%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|67.02%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|31.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|35.78%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|10.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CFVYX % Rank
|Government
|35.57%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|28.06%
|Securitized
|33.05%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|40.12%
|Corporate
|29.48%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|50.92%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.13%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|87.85%
|Municipal
|0.77%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|30.57%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|35.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CFVYX % Rank
|US
|90.85%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|29.12%
|Non US
|6.73%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|66.73%
|CFVYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.72%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|46.94%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|42.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|82.10%
|CFVYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CFVYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CFVYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|493.39%
|49.56%
|CFVYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CFVYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|89.94%
|CFVYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CFVYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CFVYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.58%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|56.87%
|CFVYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2015
7.09
7.1%
Bill joined IR+M in September 1994. Prior to IR+M, Bill was a Vice President at Wellington Management Company, LLP. Before joining Wellington in 1989, Bill worked at The Vanguard Group and in Morgan Stanley's Fixed Income Division. Bill has a BA from Amherst College (1984) and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (1989).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2015
7.09
7.1%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2005- – Citigroup Asset Management – Portfolio Manager, 1986-2005 – Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. – Portfolio Manager, 1981-1986 – New York Life Ins. – Analyst, 1978-1980 – Pace University, M.B.A. – Rider University, B.S.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2015
7.09
7.1%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Chief Investment Officer, 1990– – Greenwich Capital Markets – Portfolio Manager, 1988–1990 – The First Boston Corporation – Fixed Income Manager, 1980–1988 – National Bank of Detroit – Portfolio Manager, 1977–1980 – The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, M.B.A., B.S., B.A., summa cum laude, 1972–1976
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2015
6.42
6.4%
Jim joined IR+M in March 2007 and Mr. Gubitosi was previously an Analyst and Portfolio Manager with Income Research & Management (“IR+M”). Prior to IR+M, he was a Senior Analyst at Financial Architects Partners. Jim has a BSBA from Boston University School of Management (2004).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Richard A. Bamford serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Fixed Income Team within SIMC's Investment Management Unit. Mr. Bamford is responsible for investment grade debt and municipal bond portfolios. Mr. Bamford's duties include manager analysis and selection, strategy development and enhancement as well as investment research. Mr. Bamford has over 20 years of investment experience in investment management. Prior to joining SEI in 1999, Mr. Bamford worked as a Municipal Credit Analyst for Vanguard. Mr. Bamford received a Bachelor of Science in Economics/Finance and Accounting from the University of Scranton and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from St. Joseph's University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2019
2.92
2.9%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2003- – Salomon Smith Barney – Associate, Private Client Group, 2000-2001 – Digital Coast Partners – Senior Analyst, 1999-2000 – Arthur Andersen, LLP – Senior Analyst, 1997-1999 – Cornell University, M.B.A. – University of California, Los Angeles, B.A., magna cum laude – Chartered Financial Analyst
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2019
2.92
2.9%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2012- – U.S. Department of the Treasury – Acting Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy; Deputy Assistant Secretary for Microeconomic Analysis; Senior Advisor in the Office of Economic Policy, 2009-2011 – University of California, Berkeley, PhD Economics – Dartmouth College, B.A. Economics, magna cum laude – Chartered Financial Analyst
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Frederick R. Marki is a Portfolio manager of Western since 2005. He began his investment career in 1983 and has a BS from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Marki joined Western Asset in 2006. Prior to this, Marki was a director of Citigroup Asset Management and investment officer of the manager. and its predecessor companies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Jake joined IR+M in July 2005. Prior to IR+M, he was an associate with Lehman Brothers Holdings. Previously, he was a Senior Consultant at Whitelight Systems, Inc. Jake has a BSE from Princeton University (1995) and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University (2002).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
