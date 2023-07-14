Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund's net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in a diversified portfolio of bonds and other debt obligations of varying maturities, which may include floating rate and variable rate securities. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.

The Fund seeks to make investment decisions consistent with the principles of the Catholic Church with respect to a range of social and moral concerns that may include: protecting human life; promoting human dignity; reducing arms production; pursuing economic justice; protecting the environment, and encouraging corporate responsibility. This will be accomplished through the reliance on the principles contained in the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' (USCCB) Socially Responsible Investing Guidelines (Guidelines). Potential investments for the Fund are first selected for financial soundness and then evaluated according to the Fund's social criteria. The Fund's investment adviser, SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC, or the Adviser), has retained a third party environmental, social, and governance research firm to compile a list of restricted securities, using principles contained in the Guidelines, in which the Fund will not be permitted to invest. The Fund will not invest in issuers identified through this process. SIMC reserves the right to modify the criteria from time to time to maintain alignment with evolving Catholic social and moral positions.

The Fund invests in corporate bonds. The Fund also invests in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or one of its agencies or instrumentalities, such as the Government National Mortgage Association, which are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government, and the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, which are supported by the right of the issuer to borrow from the U.S. Treasury. The Fund may also invest in bonds of international corporations or foreign governments. In addition, the Fund invests in mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. The Fund will engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest a significant portion of its assets in bonds that are rated within the four highest credit rating categories assigned by independent rating agencies, and the Fund will attempt to maintain an overall credit quality rating of A or higher. The Fund may invest in unrated equivalents that may be considered to be investment grade. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in bonds that are rated below investment grade (those rated BB+, B and CCC) (junk bonds). The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in bank loans, which are, generally, non-investment grade (junk bond) floating rate instruments. The Fund may invest in bank loans in the form of participations in the loans or assignments of all or a portion of the loans from third parties.

Up to 20% of the Fund's net assets may be invested in commercial paper within the two highest rating categories of independent rating agencies. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in the fixed-income securities of foreign issuers in any country, including developed or emerging markets. Foreign securities are selected on an individual basis without regard to any defined allocation among countries or geographic regions.

The Fund may also invest in futures contracts, forward contracts, and options for speculative or hedging purposes. Futures contracts, forward contracts, and options may be used to synthetically obtain exposure to securities or baskets of securities. These derivatives may also be used to mitigate the Fund's overall level of risk and/or the Fund's risk to particular types of securities, currencies or market segments. The sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) may also engage in currency transactions using futures and foreign currency forward contracts either to seek to hedge the Fund's currency exposure or to enhance the Fund's returns. The Fund may take long and short positions in foreign currencies in excess of the value of the Fund's assets denominated in a particular currency or when the Fund does not own assets denominated in that currency.

The Adviser seeks to enhance performance and reduce market risk by strategically allocating the Fund's assets among multiple Sub-Advisers. The allocation is made based on the Adviser's desire for balance among differing investment styles and philosophies offered by the Sub-Advisers.

While each Sub-Adviser chooses securities of different types and maturities, the Fund, in the aggregate, generally will have a dollar-weighted average duration that is consistent with that of the broad U.S. fixed income market, as represented by the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security's price to changes in interest rates. For example, if a fixed income security has a five-year duration, it will decrease in value by 5% if interest rates rise 1% and increase in value by 5% if interest rates fall 1%. Fixed income instruments with higher duration typically have higher risk and higher volatility. The dollar-weighted average duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index varies significantly over time, but as of March 31, 2022 it was 6.58 years.

Investments for the Fund, both foreign and domestic, are selected based on the following criteria:

• the use of interest-rate and yield-curve analyses;

• the use of credit analyses, which indicate a security's rating and payment of interest and principal at maturity; and

• use of the above disciplines to invest in high-yield bonds and fixed-income securities issued by foreign and domestic governments and companies.

The remainder of the Fund's assets may be held in cash or cash equivalents.

A Sub-Adviser may sell a security when it becomes substantially overvalued or is experiencing deteriorating fundamentals, or as a result of changes in portfolio strategy. A security may also be sold and replaced with one that presents a better value.