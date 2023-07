•

Security Types: Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes (measured at the time of purchase) in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities (including U.S. Treasury bills, notes, bonds and inflation-protected obligations) and government mortgage-backed securities (pools of mortgage loans sold to investors by various governmental agencies). The Fund may also purchase other mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, which are sold by private issuers. The Fund will provide shareholders with at least 60 days notice before changing its 80% investment policy.