Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in floating rate loans and floating rate debt securities. These debt instruments will generally be rated non-investment grade by recognized rating agencies (similar to “high-yield” investments or “junk bonds”) or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign investments.

The Fund normally invests in senior secured floating rate loans. Senior floating rate loans held by the Fund will generally have final maturities of nine years or less.

The Fund may also invest in other securities, including investment grade fixed income debt instruments, non-investment grade fixed income debt instruments, affiliated money market funds and certain money market instruments. To the extent the Fund invests in derivative instruments, the Fund may count the value of derivative securities with floating rate loan characteristics towards its 80% policy. For purposes of the 80% policy, money market holdings with a remaining maturity of less than 60 days will be deemed floating rate assets.