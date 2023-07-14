Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.2%
1 yr return
3.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
Net Assets
$119 M
Holdings in Top 10
9.4%
Expense Ratio 1.19%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 37.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in income producing floating rate loans and other floating rate debt securities. The Fund invests primarily in senior floating rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers (“Senior Loans”). Senior Loans typically are secured with specific collateral and have a claim on the assets and/or stock of the borrower that is senior to subordinated debtholders and stockholders of the borrower. Loans usually are of below investment grade quality and have below investment grade credit ratings, which ratings are associated with securities having high risk, speculative characteristics (sometimes referred to as “junk”). The Fund currently borrows for the purpose of acquiring additional income-producing investments (referred to as “leverage”).
The Fund may also invest in secured and unsecured subordinated loans, second lien loans and subordinated bridge loans (collectively, “Junior Loans”), other floating rate debt securities, fixed-income debt obligations and money market instruments. Other floating rate debt securities, fixed-income debt securities and money market instruments may include: bonds, notes and debentures issued by corporations; debt securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or one of its agencies or instrumentalities; and commercial paper. Money market instruments with a remaining maturity of less than 60 days are deemed floating rate debt securities. Senior Loans and Junior Loans are referred to together herein as “loans.”
The Fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in foreign Senior Loans. Foreign Senior Loans must be denominated in U.S. dollars, euros, British pounds, Swiss francs, Canadian dollars, or Australian dollars. The Fund may engage in derivative transactions (such as futures contracts and options thereon, forward foreign currency exchange contracts and other currency hedging strategies, and interest rate swaps) to seek to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.
The investment adviser seeks to maintain broad borrower and industry diversification among the Fund’s loans. When selecting loans, the investment adviser seeks to implement a systematic risk-weighted approach that utilizes fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics. Loans may be sold, if in the opinion of the investment adviser, the risk-return profile deteriorates or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities.
Responsible Investing. In selecting investments for the Fund, CRM is guided by The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment (a copy of which is included as an appendix to the Fund’s Prospectus), which provide a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors.
|Period
|CFORX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.2%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|15.31%
|1 Yr
|3.1%
|-12.8%
|9.4%
|27.89%
|3 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-6.4%
|59.5%
|76.36%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|60.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CFORX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.7%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|65.51%
|2021
|0.1%
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|88.93%
|2020
|-1.2%
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|74.16%
|2019
|1.0%
|-2.1%
|2.4%
|13.51%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|81.05%
|Period
|CFORX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.2%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|17.06%
|1 Yr
|3.1%
|-12.8%
|24.7%
|26.10%
|3 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-6.4%
|59.5%
|76.09%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|65.75%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CFORX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.7%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|65.51%
|2021
|0.1%
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|88.93%
|2020
|-1.2%
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|74.16%
|2019
|1.0%
|-2.1%
|2.6%
|15.83%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|87.10%
|CFORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CFORX % Rank
|Net Assets
|119 M
|26.3 M
|13.1 B
|93.18%
|Number of Holdings
|378
|12
|1447
|52.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.7 M
|-191 M
|2.54 B
|91.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|9.35%
|4.6%
|91.9%
|73.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CFORX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.91%
|28.71%
|161.82%
|29.02%
|Cash
|3.84%
|-61.90%
|53.95%
|66.43%
|Stocks
|0.14%
|0.00%
|26.82%
|53.15%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.10%
|0.00%
|5.51%
|31.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-3.99%
|1.54%
|95.45%
|Other
|0.00%
|-54.21%
|26.58%
|91.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CFORX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.61%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.61%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.66%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.25%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CFORX % Rank
|US
|0.14%
|-0.01%
|26.78%
|44.41%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.40%
|96.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CFORX % Rank
|Corporate
|96.13%
|0.00%
|141.23%
|17.89%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.85%
|0.00%
|54.60%
|74.13%
|Government
|0.02%
|0.00%
|4.12%
|19.30%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.03%
|94.41%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.68%
|96.49%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.47%
|95.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CFORX % Rank
|US
|87.22%
|14.05%
|128.23%
|18.53%
|Non US
|8.69%
|0.00%
|84.20%
|73.43%
|CFORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.19%
|0.01%
|15.84%
|47.20%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.89%
|79.52%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.12%
|0.02%
|0.27%
|56.52%
|CFORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|3.00%
|N/A
|CFORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CFORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|37.00%
|4.00%
|215.00%
|21.40%
|CFORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CFORX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|9.24%
|0.00%
|8.99%
|18.24%
|CFORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CFORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CFORX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.99%
|1.77%
|10.22%
|28.98%
|CFORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.063
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 09, 2017
4.64
4.6%
Craig Russ is vice president of CRM. Craig earned a B.A., cum laude, from Middlebury College in 1985 and studied at the London School of Economics and Political Science. He is a member of the board of directors of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 05, 2018
4.16
4.2%
Ms. McDermott is a Vice President of CRM, has been employed by the Eaton Vance organization for more than five years, has served as portfolio manager of the Fund since April 2018 and also manages other funds. Catherine earned her B.S. from Boston College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Andrew Sveen is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, co-director of bank loans and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s floating-rate loan team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm’s floating-rate loan strategies. He joined Eaton Vance in 1999. Andrew began his career in the investment management industry in 1995. Previously at Eaton Vance, he was director of loan trading and capital markets. Before joining Eaton Vance, he worked as a corporate lending officer at State Street Bank. Andrew earned a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the William E. Simon School at the University of Rochester. He is a CFA charterholder. Andrew serves as a member of the board of directors of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA). His commentary has appeared in Bloomberg, Financial Times and Reuters.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|21.18
|6.0
|3.25
