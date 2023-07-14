Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

3.2%

1 yr return

3.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

Net Assets

$119 M

Holdings in Top 10

9.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.51%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CFOAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 9.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calvert Floating-Rate Advantage Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Calvert Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 10, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    851900
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Craig Russ

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in income producing floating rate loans and other floating rate debt securities. The Fund invests primarily in senior floating rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers (“Senior Loans”). Senior Loans typically are secured with specific collateral and have a claim on the assets and/or stock of the borrower that is senior to subordinated debtholders and stockholders of the borrower. Loans usually are of below investment grade quality and have below investment grade credit ratings, which ratings are associated with securities having high risk, speculative characteristics (sometimes referred to as “junk”). The Fund currently borrows for the purpose of acquiring additional income-producing investments (referred to as “leverage”).

The Fund may also invest in secured and unsecured subordinated loans, second lien loans and subordinated bridge loans (collectively, “Junior Loans”), other floating rate debt securities, fixed-income debt obligations and money market instruments. Other floating rate debt securities, fixed-income debt securities and money market instruments may include: bonds, notes and debentures issued by corporations; debt securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or one of its agencies or instrumentalities; and commercial paper. Money market instruments with a remaining maturity of less than 60 days are deemed floating rate debt securities. Senior Loans and Junior Loans are referred to together herein as “loans.”

The Fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in foreign Senior Loans. Foreign Senior Loans must be denominated in U.S. dollars, euros, British pounds, Swiss francs, Canadian dollars, or Australian dollars.  The Fund may engage in derivative transactions (such as futures contracts and options thereon, forward foreign currency exchange contracts and other currency hedging strategies, and interest rate swaps) to seek to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.

The investment adviser seeks to maintain broad borrower and industry diversification among the Fund’s loans. When selecting loans, the investment adviser seeks to implement a systematic risk-weighted approach that utilizes fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics. Loans may be sold, if in the opinion of the investment adviser, the risk-return profile deteriorates or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities.

Responsible Investing. In selecting investments for the Fund, CRM is guided by The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment (a copy of which is included as an appendix to the Fund’s Prospectus), which provide a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors.

Read More

CFOAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CFOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.2% -5.8% 8.3% 15.65%
1 Yr 3.1% -12.8% 9.4% 28.23%
3 Yr -0.6%* -6.4% 59.5% 75.64%
5 Yr -2.1%* -8.4% 29.7% 59.22%
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CFOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.8% -22.9% 5.1% 65.85%
2021 0.2% -6.3% 5.4% 86.07%
2020 -1.2% -4.9% 57.4% 73.41%
2019 1.0% -2.1% 2.4% 15.44%
2018 -1.1% -2.6% 0.6% 80.65%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CFOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.2% -5.8% 8.3% 17.41%
1 Yr 3.1% -12.8% 24.7% 26.44%
3 Yr -0.6%* -6.4% 59.5% 75.36%
5 Yr -2.1%* -8.4% 29.7% 64.96%
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CFOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.8% -22.9% 5.1% 65.85%
2021 0.2% -6.3% 5.4% 86.07%
2020 -1.2% -4.9% 57.4% 73.41%
2019 1.0% -2.1% 2.6% 17.76%
2018 -1.1% -2.6% 0.6% 86.69%

NAV & Total Return History

CFOAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CFOAX Category Low Category High CFOAX % Rank
Net Assets 119 M 26.3 M 13.1 B 93.56%
Number of Holdings 378 12 1447 52.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.7 M -191 M 2.54 B 92.31%
Weighting of Top 10 9.35% 4.6% 91.9% 74.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T-Mobile USA, Inc. 0.98%
  2. PPD 0.95%
  3. SolarWinds Holdings, Inc. 0.92%
  4. Cloudera, Inc. 0.90%
  5. Cloudera, Inc. 0.90%
  6. Cloudera, Inc. 0.90%
  7. Cloudera, Inc. 0.90%
  8. Cloudera, Inc. 0.90%
  9. Cloudera, Inc. 0.90%
  10. Cloudera, Inc. 0.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CFOAX % Rank
Bonds 		95.91% 28.71% 161.82% 29.37%
Cash 		3.84% -61.90% 53.95% 66.78%
Stocks 		0.14% 0.00% 26.82% 53.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.10% 0.00% 5.51% 31.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -3.99% 1.54% 95.80%
Other 		0.00% -54.21% 26.58% 91.61%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CFOAX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 48.61% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 89.61% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 97.66% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 6.25% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CFOAX % Rank
US 		0.14% -0.01% 26.78% 44.76%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 2.40% 97.20%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CFOAX % Rank
Corporate 		96.13% 0.00% 141.23% 18.25%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.85% 0.00% 54.60% 74.48%
Government 		0.02% 0.00% 4.12% 19.65%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 7.03% 94.76%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 91.68% 96.84%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.47% 96.14%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CFOAX % Rank
US 		87.22% 14.05% 128.23% 18.88%
Non US 		8.69% 0.00% 84.20% 73.78%

CFOAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CFOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.51% 0.01% 15.84% 35.66%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.89% 79.86%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 56.34%
Administrative Fee 0.12% 0.02% 0.27% 57.61%

Sales Fees

CFOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.25% 0.00% 5.75% 38.33%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 3.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CFOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CFOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.00% 4.00% 215.00% 21.77%

CFOAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CFOAX Category Low Category High CFOAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 9.00% 0.00% 8.99% 21.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CFOAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CFOAX Category Low Category High CFOAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.73% 1.77% 10.22% 41.70%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CFOAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CFOAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Craig Russ

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 09, 2017

4.64

4.6%

Craig Russ is vice president of CRM. Craig earned a B.A., cum laude, from Middlebury College in 1985 and studied at the London School of Economics and Political Science. He is a member of the board of directors of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA).

Catherine McDermott

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 05, 2018

4.16

4.2%

Ms. McDermott is a Vice President of CRM, has been employed by the Eaton Vance organization for more than five years, has served as portfolio manager of the Fund since April 2018 and also manages other funds. Catherine earned her B.S. from Boston College.

Andrew Sveen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Andrew Sveen is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, co-director of bank loans and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s floating-rate loan team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm’s floating-rate loan strategies. He joined Eaton Vance in 1999. Andrew began his career in the investment management industry in 1995. Previously at Eaton Vance, he was director of loan trading and capital markets. Before joining Eaton Vance, he worked as a corporate lending officer at State Street Bank. Andrew earned a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the William E. Simon School at the University of Rochester. He is a CFA charterholder. Andrew serves as a member of the board of directors of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA). His commentary has appeared in Bloomberg, Financial Times and Reuters.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 21.18 6.0 3.25

