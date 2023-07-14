Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in income producing floating rate loans and other floating rate debt securities. The Fund invests primarily in senior floating rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers (“Senior Loans”). Senior Loans typically are secured with specific collateral and have a claim on the assets and/or stock of the borrower that is senior to subordinated debtholders and stockholders of the borrower. Loans usually are of below investment grade quality and have below investment grade credit ratings, which ratings are associated with securities having high risk, speculative characteristics (sometimes referred to as “junk”). The Fund currently borrows for the purpose of acquiring additional income-producing investments (referred to as “leverage”).

The Fund may also invest in secured and unsecured subordinated loans, second lien loans and subordinated bridge loans (collectively, “Junior Loans”), other floating rate debt securities, fixed-income debt obligations and money market instruments. Other floating rate debt securities, fixed-income debt securities and money market instruments may include: bonds, notes and debentures issued by corporations; debt securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or one of its agencies or instrumentalities; and commercial paper. Money market instruments with a remaining maturity of less than 60 days are deemed floating rate debt securities. Senior Loans and Junior Loans are referred to together herein as “loans.”

The Fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in foreign Senior Loans. Foreign Senior Loans must be denominated in U.S. dollars, euros, British pounds, Swiss francs, Canadian dollars, or Australian dollars. The Fund may engage in derivative transactions (such as futures contracts and options thereon, forward foreign currency exchange contracts and other currency hedging strategies, and interest rate swaps) to seek to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.

The investment adviser seeks to maintain broad borrower and industry diversification among the Fund’s loans. When selecting loans, the investment adviser seeks to implement a systematic risk-weighted approach that utilizes fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics. Loans may be sold, if in the opinion of the investment adviser, the risk-return profile deteriorates or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities.

Responsible Investing. In selecting investments for the Fund, CRM is guided by The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment (a copy of which is included as an appendix to the Fund’s Prospectus), which provide a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors.