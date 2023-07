The Fund invests in municipal bonds issued by the State of California and various municipalities located within California. Generally, these bonds are rated in one of the four highest ratings (investment grade) by an independent rating organization such as Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s or Fitch. In some cases, securities are not rated by independent agencies. The Fund will generally purchase an unrated security only if Shelton Capital Management, the investment advisor to the Fund, believes the security is of similar quality to an investment-grade issue. Shelton Capital Management will seek to invest in municipal bonds that meet environmental, social and governance screens so that the Fund may be considered a green municipal bond fund. In evaluating environmental, social and governance considerations, Shelton Capital Management uses criteria including, but not limited to, use of bond proceeds, expected environmental impact, the source of revenues for repayment, and the reputation of the issuer. Generally, the interest on municipal bonds is not subject to federal and California personal income taxes. Under normal market conditions, it is the Fund’s fundamental policy to invest at least 80% of its total assets (which includes the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in California municipal bonds, although generally the percentage is much higher. California municipal bonds include municipal bonds issued by the State of California and various municipalities located within California. The Fund’s duration typically ranges from four to twelve years. Although the Fund is not prevented from holding bonds whose interest is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”), Shelton Capital Management seeks to invest primarily in non-AMT bonds. Shelton Capital Management may sell portfolio securities for a variety of reasons, including when it believes such securities are no longer consistent with the Fund’s investment objective, other securities appear to offer more compelling opportunities, or to meet redemption requests. Changes in the rating of a security will not necessarily result in the sale of that security.