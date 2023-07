•

Credit Quality: Except as described below, the municipal securities in which the Fund invests will be rated investment grade (e.g., in the top four credit-rating categories) at the time of purchase by at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or if unrated will be deemed by the Adviser to be of comparable quality to investment grade municipal securities. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in such unrated securities. The Fund may invest up to 5% of its total assets in high yield (non-investment grade) securities known as junk bonds. Subsequent to purchase, the Fund’s municipal securities may be downgraded below investment grade or may be deemed by the Adviser to be no longer comparable to investment grade securities. The Adviser will consider such an event in determining whether the Fund should continue to hold the security, except that the Fund may not hold more than 5% of its total assets in high yield (non-investment grade) securities.