Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in exchange traded funds ("ETFs") and/or cash and cash equivalents. The underlying ETFs generally invest in equity securities and fixed income securities.

Cargile Investment Management, Inc., the investment adviser to the Fund (the “Adviser”), allocates the Fund's assets among its investment categories based on a proprietary trend analysis model. The trend analysis model is designed to identify a primary trend, or price direction, of stock prices. Once a trend is identified the Fund will typically allocate its assets among equity ETFs, fixed income ETFs and/or other cash equivalents. The allocation between these three asset classes will be determined by the Adviser’s proprietary trend analysis. Where the trend analysis results suggest a rising markets trend, the Fund’s portfolio will be balanced with a higher proportion of equity ETFs. Whereas, when the trend analysis results suggest a falling markets trend, the Fund’s portfolio will be positioned to reflect more fixed income ETFs and/or cash equivalents. When the Adviser’s proprietary trend analysis model indicates a high-conviction trade, the Adviser may allocate up to 50% the Fund’s assets to leveraged equity ETFs and/or leveraged income ETFs. The Fund will hold these leveraged ETFs for as long as the Adviser’s model is indicating a high-conviction trade. Typically, this results in the Fund holding these positions for more than one day. A high-conviction trade occurs when the Adviser’s trend model indicates a strong likelihood that stock prices are going to move in a specific direction.

Generally, the Fund will invest in ETFs that hold a broad-based basket of equity securities, such as the S&P 500® Index, and/or ETFs that hold fixed income securities. The Fund may invest in ETFs that hold below grade fixed income securities (known as "junk bonds"). When the Adviser’s proprietary trend analysis model indicates a high-conviction trade, the Adviser may allocate to ETFs that are leveraged and would thus anticipate a multiple (e.g., 2X) of the performance of the market. The Adviser’s allocation to leveraged ETFs for the Fund is designed to capture up trends in stock prices, but also subjects the Fund to additional risk if stock prices trend down. In addition, the Fund may have exposure to inverse strategies through its investments in ETFs that employ such strategies. The Adviser may allocate Fund assets to inverse ETFs when its proprietary trend analysis model indicates such index or underlying asset that is being tracked by the inverse ETF will experience negative returns, in the short term. Inverse ETFs are designed to move in the opposite direction of the index or underlying asset it is tracking. Additionally, the Fund may be fully invested, partially invested or fully in cash or cash equivalents at any time. The Fund may hold a limited number of ETFs.