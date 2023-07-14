Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.2%
1 yr return
3.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
Net Assets
$27.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
80.1%
Expense Ratio 1.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in exchange traded funds ("ETFs") and/or cash and cash equivalents. The underlying ETFs generally invest in equity securities and fixed income securities.
Cargile Investment Management, Inc., the investment adviser to the Fund (the “Adviser”), allocates the Fund's assets among its investment categories based on a proprietary trend analysis model. The trend analysis model is designed to identify a primary trend, or price direction, of stock prices. Once a trend is identified the Fund will typically allocate its assets among equity ETFs, fixed income ETFs and/or other cash equivalents. The allocation between these three asset classes will be determined by the Adviser’s proprietary trend analysis. Where the trend analysis results suggest a rising markets trend, the Fund’s portfolio will be balanced with a higher proportion of equity ETFs. Whereas, when the trend analysis results suggest a falling markets trend, the Fund’s portfolio will be positioned to reflect more fixed income ETFs and/or cash equivalents. When the Adviser’s proprietary trend analysis model indicates a high-conviction trade, the Adviser may allocate up to 50% the Fund’s assets to leveraged equity ETFs and/or leveraged income ETFs. The Fund will hold these leveraged ETFs for as long as the Adviser’s model is indicating a high-conviction trade. Typically, this results in the Fund holding these positions for more than one day. A high-conviction trade occurs when the Adviser’s trend model indicates a strong likelihood that stock prices are going to move in a specific direction.
Generally, the Fund will invest in ETFs that hold a broad-based basket of equity securities, such as the S&P 500® Index, and/or ETFs that hold fixed income securities. The Fund may invest in ETFs that hold below grade fixed income securities (known as "junk bonds"). When the Adviser’s proprietary trend analysis model indicates a high-conviction trade, the Adviser may allocate to ETFs that are leveraged and would thus anticipate a multiple (e.g., 2X) of the performance of the market. The Adviser’s allocation to leveraged ETFs for the Fund is designed to capture up trends in stock prices, but also subjects the Fund to additional risk if stock prices trend down. In addition, the Fund may have exposure to inverse strategies through its investments in ETFs that employ such strategies. The Adviser may allocate Fund assets to inverse ETFs when its proprietary trend analysis model indicates such index or underlying asset that is being tracked by the inverse ETF will experience negative returns, in the short term. Inverse ETFs are designed to move in the opposite direction of the index or underlying asset it is tracking. Additionally, the Fund may be fully invested, partially invested or fully in cash or cash equivalents at any time. The Fund may hold a limited number of ETFs.
The Adviser’s proprietary investment decision process is rules-based and uses mathematical models to eliminate emotion from the decision process. On a daily basis, the Adviser’s proprietary process determines trend in the asset classes in which the Fund invests. The mathematical models measure technical factors related to daily index price movements such as moving averages, relative strength and correlations to determine price trends, as defined by the Adviser’s proprietary process, in broad equity and fixed income indices. The process produces specific buy and sell signals on the asset classes in which the Fund invests. The methodology used by the Adviser in selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio generally results in high portfolio turnover. The Fund may also invest in options to hedge portfolio positions. The Fund may also engage in short-term trading and have a portfolio turnover rate in excess of 100%. The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it can invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund and can invest more of its assets in securities of a single issuer than a diversified fund. The Fund may invest a significant percentage of its assets in a single ETF and/or money market fund, and at times may hold only one such position along with a cash or cash equivalent position. Also, the Fund may participate in a limited number of industry sectors, but will not concentrate its investments in any particular industry.
The Adviser’s proprietary investment decision process is rules-based and uses mathematical models to eliminate emotion from the decision process. On a daily basis, the Adviser’s proprietary process determines trend in the asset classes in which the Fund invests. The mathematical models measure technical factors related to daily index price movements such as moving averages, relative strength and correlations to determine price trends, as defined by the Adviser’s proprietary process, in broad equity and fixed income indices. The process produces specific buy and sell signals on the asset classes in which the Fund invests. The methodology used by the Adviser in selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio generally results in high portfolio turnover.
The Fund may also invest in options to hedge portfolio positions. The Fund may also engage in short-term trading and have a portfolio turnover rate in excess of 100%.
The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it can invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund and can invest more of its assets in securities of a single issuer than a diversified fund. The Fund may invest a significant percentage of its assets in a single ETF and/or money market fund, and at times may hold only one such position along with a cash or cash equivalent position. Also, the Fund may participate in a limited number of industry sectors, but will not concentrate its investments in any particular industry.
|Period
|CFNDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.2%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|78.93%
|1 Yr
|3.1%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|35.54%
|3 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-18.0%
|15.9%
|83.12%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-13.4%
|10.3%
|71.88%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-14.7%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|30.42%
|2021
|3.2%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|32.64%
|2020
|-1.9%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|96.00%
|2019
|1.9%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|75.34%
|2018
|N/A
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|N/A
|YTD
|2.2%
|-23.0%
|53.7%
|78.10%
|1 Yr
|3.1%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|35.12%
|3 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-18.0%
|15.9%
|82.68%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-13.4%
|10.3%
|74.30%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|6.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-14.7%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|30.42%
|2021
|3.2%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|32.22%
|2020
|-1.9%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|96.00%
|2019
|1.9%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|75.34%
|2018
|N/A
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|N/A
|CFNDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CFNDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|27.1 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|88.84%
|Number of Holdings
|3
|2
|3255
|98.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|23.8 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|81.82%
|Weighting of Top 10
|80.13%
|22.9%
|100.0%
|39.91%
|Stocks
|98.46%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|6.20%
|Bonds
|1.04%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|78.93%
|Cash
|0.50%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|82.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|69.42%
|Other
|0.00%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|84.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|80.58%
|Technology
|25.59%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|11.22%
|Healthcare
|13.70%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|33.66%
|Financial Services
|13.20%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|45.37%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.84%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|13.17%
|Communication Services
|9.36%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|13.66%
|Industrials
|8.15%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|64.39%
|Consumer Defense
|6.50%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|48.78%
|Energy
|3.87%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|63.90%
|Utilities
|2.74%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|57.07%
|Real Estate
|2.72%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|56.59%
|Basic Materials
|2.31%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|73.66%
|US
|97.46%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|4.13%
|Non US
|1.00%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|64.88%
|Cash & Equivalents
|95.47%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|20.25%
|Government
|4.53%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|74.79%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|79.34%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|80.17%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|87.60%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|73.55%
|US
|1.04%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|76.03%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|84.71%
|CFNDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.55%
|0.21%
|4.40%
|45.57%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|75.21%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|20.13%
|Administrative Fee
|0.07%
|0.05%
|0.70%
|30.61%
|CFNDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|CFNDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|18.75%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CFNDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.75%
|441.00%
|97.62%
|CFNDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CFNDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|78.48%
|CFNDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CFNDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CFNDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.78%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|83.47%
|CFNDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2018
3.9
3.9%
Mr. Cargile has a degree in finance from the University of Texas at Austin. Previously, he served as a senior vice president with Texas National Bank; Managing Partner for Cargile Investments at Western National Bank; and was a registered representative with Shearson American Express and Paine Webber. Mr. Cargile is an Investment Adviser Representative with Cargile Investment Management, Inc., a Registered Representative of Ceros Financial Services, Inc., and an independent licensed insurance agent.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.7
|13.0
