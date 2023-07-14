Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Calvert US Large-Cap Value Responsible Index Fund

mutual fund
CFJIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.59 -0.21 -0.73%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (CFJIX) Primary A (CFJAX)
CFJIX (Mutual Fund)

Calvert US Large-Cap Value Responsible Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.59 -0.21 -0.73%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (CFJIX) Primary A (CFJAX)
CFJIX (Mutual Fund)

Calvert US Large-Cap Value Responsible Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.59 -0.21 -0.73%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (CFJIX) Primary A (CFJAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Calvert US Large-Cap Value Responsible Index Fund

CFJIX | Fund

$28.59

$1.83 B

1.95%

$0.56

0.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.7%

1 yr return

6.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.5%

Net Assets

$1.83 B

Holdings in Top 10

17.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Calvert US Large-Cap Value Responsible Index Fund

CFJIX | Fund

$28.59

$1.83 B

1.95%

$0.56

0.36%

CFJIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.83%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calvert US Large-Cap Value Responsible Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Calvert Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 19, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    58445929
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Seto

Fund Description

The Fund employs a passive management strategy designed to track, as closely as possible, the performance of the Index. The Fund invests in the common stock of each company in the Index in approximately the same proportion as represented in the Index itself. The Fund will normally invest at least 95% of its net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in securities contained in the Index (the “95% Policy”). The Fund may also lend its securities.

Calvert US Large-Cap Value Responsible Index. The Index is composed of the common stocks of large value companies that operate their businesses in a manner consistent with The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment (the “Calvert Principles”). Large value companies are selected from the 1,000 largest publicly traded U.S. companies based on market capitalization and value style factors, excluding real estate investment trusts and business development companies. The Calvert Principles serve as a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors. Stocks are weighted in the Index based on their float-adjusted market capitalization within the relevant sector, subject to certain prescribed limits. The Index is owned by CRM, which also serves as investment adviser to the Fund.  Jade Huang, Director of Applied Responsible Investment Solutions, and Christopher Madden, CFA, Director of Index Management, manage the Index construction process at CRM.

As of December 31, 2021, the Index included 518 companies, and the market capitalization ranged from approximately $532 million to $468 billion with a weighted average market capitalization of $117.5 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the Index are subject to change.  The number of companies in the Index will change over time due to CRM’s evaluation of an issuer relative to the Calvert Principles or corporate actions involving companies in the Index. The Index is reconstituted annually and is rebalanced quarterly.

Indexing. An index is a group of securities whose overall performance is used as a standard to measure investment performance. An index (or “passively managed”) fund tries to match, as closely as possible, the performance of an established target index. An index fund’s goal is to mirror the target index whether the index is going up or down. To track the Index as closely as possible, the Fund attempts to remain fully invested in stocks.

The Fund uses a replication method of indexing. The replication method involves holding every security in the Index in approximately the same proportion as the Index. Unlike the Index, however, the Fund is subject to certain regulatory requirements that can limit its ability to fully replicate the Index. For example, the Fund is subject to diversification and concentration limitations that can require the Fund's holdings to materially deviate from the Index.

If Fund assets should ever decline to below $5 million, the Fund may use the sampling method. The sampling method involves selecting a representative number of securities that will resemble the Index in terms of key risk and other characteristics.

Value Investing. Value companies tend to have stock prices that are low relative to their earnings, dividends, assets or other financial measures. They may include companies that are temporarily out of favor with the market or that may have experienced adverse business developments but that have the potential for growth.

Read More

CFJIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CFJIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% -13.6% 215.2% 55.72%
1 Yr 6.5% -58.6% 197.5% 33.25%
3 Yr 8.5%* -23.2% 64.1% 33.48%
5 Yr 4.5%* -15.3% 29.4% 16.62%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CFJIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -65.1% 22.3% 62.70%
2021 9.2% -25.3% 25.5% 36.63%
2020 2.3% -8.4% 56.7% 9.08%
2019 6.1% -9.2% 10.4% 8.81%
2018 -2.9% -9.4% 3.1% 35.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CFJIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% -13.6% 215.2% 52.95%
1 Yr 6.5% -58.6% 197.5% 30.45%
3 Yr 8.5%* -23.2% 64.1% 33.51%
5 Yr 5.4%* -15.1% 32.0% 17.44%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CFJIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -65.1% 22.3% 62.70%
2021 9.2% -25.3% 25.5% 36.72%
2020 2.3% -8.4% 56.7% 9.08%
2019 6.1% -9.2% 10.4% 8.81%
2018 -2.1% -8.9% 3.3% 44.66%

NAV & Total Return History

CFJIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CFJIX Category Low Category High CFJIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.83 B 1 M 151 B 35.93%
Number of Holdings 519 2 1727 2.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 309 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 45.00%
Weighting of Top 10 17.86% 5.0% 99.2% 95.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.64%
  2. Pfizer Inc 2.15%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co 2.02%
  4. Bank of America Corp 1.97%
  5. Walmart Inc 1.77%
  6. Costco Wholesale Corp 1.75%
  7. Verizon Communications Inc 1.53%
  8. AT&T Inc 1.50%
  9. Coca-Cola Co 1.41%
  10. Comcast Corp Class A 1.38%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CFJIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.80% 28.02% 125.26% 14.81%
Cash 		0.21% -88.20% 71.98% 83.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 57.15%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 53.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 54.72%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 55.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CFJIX % Rank
Financial Services 		27.06% 0.00% 58.05% 6.15%
Consumer Defense 		14.67% 0.00% 34.10% 9.31%
Industrials 		14.33% 0.00% 42.76% 16.87%
Healthcare 		11.00% 0.00% 30.08% 92.77%
Technology 		9.83% 0.00% 54.02% 57.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.37% 0.00% 22.74% 30.01%
Communication Services 		6.51% 0.00% 26.58% 38.90%
Utilities 		4.66% 0.00% 27.04% 47.55%
Basic Materials 		3.73% 0.00% 21.69% 44.06%
Real Estate 		0.47% 0.00% 90.54% 80.63%
Energy 		0.37% 0.00% 54.00% 96.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CFJIX % Rank
US 		99.10% 24.51% 121.23% 8.93%
Non US 		0.70% 0.00% 41.42% 82.80%

CFJIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CFJIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.36% 0.04% 45.41% 92.47%
Management Fee 0.24% 0.00% 1.50% 5.99%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.12% 0.01% 0.50% 62.54%

Sales Fees

CFJIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CFJIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CFJIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.00% 0.00% 488.00% 46.63%

CFJIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CFJIX Category Low Category High CFJIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.95% 0.00% 41.90% 6.35%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CFJIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CFJIX Category Low Category High CFJIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.83% -1.51% 4.28% 21.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CFJIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CFJIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Seto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Thomas is responsible for all portfolio management and trading related to our equity strategies. Prior to joining Parametric in 1998, Thomas served as the head of US Equity Index investments at Barclays Global Investors. He earned an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Washington.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×