Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Cantor Fitzgerald International Equity Fund

mutual fund
CFIOX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.11 +0.09 +0.9%
primary theme
N/A
share class
CFIOX (Mutual Fund)

Cantor Fitzgerald International Equity Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.11 +0.09 +0.9%
primary theme
N/A
share class
CFIOX (Mutual Fund)

Cantor Fitzgerald International Equity Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.11 +0.09 +0.9%
primary theme
N/A
share class

Name

As of 01/18/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Cantor Fitzgerald International Equity Fund

CFIOX | Fund

$10.11

-

-

2.44%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 01/18/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Cantor Fitzgerald International Equity Fund

CFIOX | Fund

$10.11

-

-

2.44%

CFIOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cantor Fitzgerald International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Cantor Fitzgerald Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 16, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. Under the general supervision of the Advisor, the Fund invests in a portfolio of approximately 35-45 equity and equity-related securities (common stock, ADRs, and GDRs) of large and midcap companies that the Fund’s sub-advisor, Smith Group Asset Management, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”), believes offers the best potential for unexpected earnings growth. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will primarily invest its net assets in equity and equity-related securities of companies located in at least ten countries outside the U.S., including in emerging market countries.

The Sub-Advisor believes that companies that can sustainably grow earnings (as more fully described below) faster than expected should outperform over the long run. The Sub-Advisor believes that the most attractive earnings a company can generate are (1) above investor expectations over an extended time period, (2) supported by strong earnings quality (as more fully described below), and (3) not yet recognized by investors and, thus, reasonably valued.

The Sub-Advisor employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to identify high quality, reasonably valued companies that it believes have the ability to exceed investor expectations for earnings growth.

The starting selection universe for the Fund is generally the MSCI All-Country World Index ex-United States. The Sub-Advisor’s investment team uses screens primarily based on earnings growth potential, earnings quality factors, valuation metrics, and liquidity to narrow the candidate universe. The Sub-Advisor’s earnings quality screen is intended to assess the sustainability of a company’s growth (with a goal of identifying companies likely to grow at a faster than expected rate for at least the next two years), which the Sub-Advisor believes will allow for a company to experience an extended period of earnings growth in excess of market expectations. In assessing a company’s earnings quality, the Sub-Advisor

includes an analysis of the company’s financial condition including the relationship of operating cash flow to reported net income; balance sheet accruals, which includes an assessment of the individual components of working capital in addition to select operating asset/liability accounts; asset utilization; and returns on capital.

Stocks that pass the initial screens are then ranked using a proprietary methodology to produce a list of approximately 100 candidates that the Sub-Advisor believes have a high probability of achieving earnings growth above the expectations of analysts of the equity markets. The analysis includes an evaluation of changes in earnings expectations, an evaluation of earnings quality, and an evaluation of the reasonableness of the current valuation.

The Sub-Advisor then performs traditional fundamental analysis of the companies ranked highly by the Sub-Advisor’s proprietary methodology described above to verify the attractiveness of the company, including understanding sources and catalysts for growth, competitive positioning, and financial strength.

The Sub-Advisor uses the bottom-up selection process described above to identify the most attractive candidates for inclusion in the portfolio. The Sub-Adviser seeks to control risk for the Fund by forming a portfolio that generally does not maintain a significant bias (generally defined as plus or minus 10% relative to the Fund’s benchmark, the MSCI All-Country World Index ex-United States) for or against a particular geographic region or economic sector relative to its benchmark. As of June 30, 2023, the benchmark, and, therefore, the Fund is more heavily weighted in the financial, information technology, industrials, and consumer discretionary sectors. The Fund is primarily concerned with selecting outperforming stocks rather than outperforming regions/sectors. In addition to controlling region and sector exposure, the Sub-Advisor also seeks to limit overall market risk for the Fund, by generally remaining within a target range of variance on beta relative to beta for the benchmark. Beta is a measure of a stock’s historical volatility in comparison with that of a market index. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to be more volatile than their index, while stocks with lower betas tend to be less volatile.

Stocks may be sold if they exhibit negative investment or performance characteristics, including: a deterioration in the company’s potential for unexpected growth, a deterioration in earnings quality, a valuation that is no longer compelling, or a corporate action such as a buyout.

Read More

CFIOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CFIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CFIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CFIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CFIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CFIOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CFIOX Category Low Category High CFIOX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CFIOX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

CFIOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CFIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.44% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.79% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CFIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CFIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CFIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CFIOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CFIOX Category Low Category High CFIOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CFIOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CFIOX Category Low Category High CFIOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CFIOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CFIOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×