YTD Return
15.5%
1 yr return
13.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
Net Assets
$1.03 B
Holdings in Top 10
64.2%
Expense Ratio 0.71%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CFIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.5%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|55.02%
|1 Yr
|13.7%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|36.93%
|3 Yr
|2.2%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|75.16%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|74.57%
|10 Yr
|3.7%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|46.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|CFIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.1%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|66.01%
|2021
|1.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|88.94%
|2020
|2.4%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|75.99%
|2019
|6.3%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|24.64%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|81.81%
|CFIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CFIMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.03 B
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|52.49%
|Number of Holdings
|30
|2
|4154
|94.49%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|617 M
|288 K
|270 B
|42.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|64.22%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|3.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CFIMX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|6.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|59.47%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|59.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|57.63%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|92.15%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|57.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CFIMX % Rank
|Financial Services
|54.75%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|0.15%
|Communication Services
|15.54%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|3.22%
|Healthcare
|11.02%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|90.74%
|Technology
|8.21%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|95.48%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.56%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|88.97%
|Basic Materials
|2.31%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|68.61%
|Industrials
|1.61%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|98.70%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|93.57%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|94.87%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|93.57%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|99.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CFIMX % Rank
|US
|86.45%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|87.02%
|Non US
|13.55%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|7.62%
|CFIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.71%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|57.79%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|57.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|13.57%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|CFIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CFIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CFIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|50.85%
|CFIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CFIMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.01%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|79.46%
|CFIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CFIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CFIMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.33%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|70.55%
|CFIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2015
|$0.500
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.414
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.345
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$1.343
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2011
|$0.870
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2010
|$0.632
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2009
|$0.456
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2005
|$1.293
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2000
|$1.871
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 1999
|$2.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 1998
|$0.601
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 1998
|$1.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1997
|$1.357
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1996
|$0.835
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 1994
|$1.868
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2006
16.42
16.4%
Christopher Davis, Portfolio Manager, is a research analyst and Chair of the Portfolio Review Committee which oversees the management of the Davis Global, International and All-Cap Strategies. Mr. Davis with Danton Goei is Portfolio Manager for all large cap equity and concentrated equity portfolios. Mr. Davis joined the firm in 1989 after working as a securities analyst. He received his M.A. from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2014
8.42
8.4%
Danton G. Goei joined Davis Advisors in 1998. He is the portfolio manager for the Davis Global Fund. Mr. Goei received his B.A. from Georgetown University and his M.B.A. from The Wharton School. He was previously employed at Bain & Company, Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd. and Citicorp. Mr. Goei speaks multiple languages and has lived in Europe and Asia, and currently resides in New York City. Mr. Goei has an M.B.A. from The Wharton School and a B.A. from Georgetown University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
