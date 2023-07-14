Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Catalyst/Millburn Dynamic Commodity Strategy Fund

mutual fund
CFHCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.02 -0.06 -0.66%
primary theme
Commodity
share class
Inst (DCXIX) Primary C (CFHCX) A (DCXAX) C (DCXCX) A (CFHAX) Inst (CFHIX)
CFHCX (Mutual Fund)

Catalyst/Millburn Dynamic Commodity Strategy Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.02 -0.06 -0.66%
primary theme
Commodity
share class
Inst (DCXIX) Primary C (CFHCX) A (DCXAX) C (DCXCX) A (CFHAX) Inst (CFHIX)
CFHCX (Mutual Fund)

Catalyst/Millburn Dynamic Commodity Strategy Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.02 -0.06 -0.66%
primary theme
Commodity
share class
Inst (DCXIX) Primary C (CFHCX) A (DCXAX) C (DCXCX) A (CFHAX) Inst (CFHIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Catalyst/Millburn Dynamic Commodity Strategy Fund

CFHCX | Fund

$9.02

$24.8 M

0.00%

3.47%

Vitals

YTD Return

-4.9%

1 yr return

-24.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$24.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

58.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 145.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Catalyst/Millburn Dynamic Commodity Strategy Fund

CFHCX | Fund

$9.02

$24.8 M

0.00%

3.47%

CFHCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -2.70%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Catalyst/Millburn Dynamic Commodity Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Catalyst Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Harvey Beker

Fund Description

CFHCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CFHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.9% -46.9% 171.4% 71.91%
1 Yr -24.6% -73.2% 2035.5% 82.02%
3 Yr -5.2%* -20.3% 194.3% 85.71%
5 Yr -2.8%* -26.7% 80.8% 79.47%
10 Yr N/A* -21.7% 28.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CFHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.6% -45.7% 2475.6% 63.77%
2021 -0.4% -87.8% 170.8% 63.50%
2020 -3.9% -34.5% 58.1% 83.58%
2019 0.7% -22.1% 8.0% 78.03%
2018 -0.1% -12.8% 32.6% 14.41%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CFHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.9% -27.1% 171.4% 72.32%
1 Yr -24.6% -55.0% 2035.5% 83.05%
3 Yr -5.2%* -20.3% 194.3% 86.55%
5 Yr -2.8%* -26.7% 83.1% 80.00%
10 Yr N/A* -20.5% 29.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CFHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.6% -45.7% 2475.6% 63.77%
2021 -0.4% -87.8% 170.8% 63.50%
2020 -3.9% -34.5% 58.1% 83.58%
2019 0.7% -22.1% 8.0% 78.03%
2018 -0.1% -12.8% 32.6% 14.41%

NAV & Total Return History

CFHCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CFHCX Category Low Category High CFHCX % Rank
Net Assets 24.8 M 554 K 56.7 B 83.71%
Number of Holdings 52 1 846 37.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.2 M 2.66 M 63.2 B 93.57%
Weighting of Top 10 58.77% 20.7% 100.0% 80.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Chcsf Fund Ltd 18.60%
  2. Chcsf Fund Ltd 18.60%
  3. Chcsf Fund Ltd 18.60%
  4. Chcsf Fund Ltd 18.60%
  5. Chcsf Fund Ltd 18.60%
  6. Chcsf Fund Ltd 18.60%
  7. Chcsf Fund Ltd 18.60%
  8. Chcsf Fund Ltd 18.60%
  9. Chcsf Fund Ltd 18.60%
  10. Chcsf Fund Ltd 18.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CFHCX % Rank
Stocks 		52.83% 0.00% 53.33% 1.43%
Cash 		19.24% -81.87% 100.00% 51.45%
Other 		18.60% -47.59% 165.73% 65.22%
Bonds 		9.33% 0.00% 96.71% 61.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 30.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.89% 50.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CFHCX % Rank
Utilities 		27.00% 0.00% 27.00% 5.56%
Industrials 		23.28% 0.00% 23.28% 5.56%
Real Estate 		13.82% 0.00% 13.82% 5.56%
Financial Services 		13.67% 0.00% 100.00% 11.11%
Basic Materials 		10.41% 0.00% 47.41% 27.78%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.41% 0.00% 3.41% 5.56%
Technology 		2.77% 0.00% 2.77% 5.56%
Energy 		2.01% 0.00% 33.64% 55.56%
Consumer Defense 		1.90% 0.00% 12.04% 27.78%
Healthcare 		1.73% 0.00% 1.73% 5.56%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 44.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CFHCX % Rank
US 		32.13% -22.46% 53.33% 1.45%
Non US 		20.70% 0.00% 57.74% 6.52%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CFHCX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		67.52% 0.00% 100.00% 44.00%
Government 		32.47% 0.00% 100.00% 31.45%
Derivative 		0.02% 0.00% 100.00% 14.40%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 36.61% 54.03%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 42.72% 61.29%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.45% 38.71%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CFHCX % Rank
US 		9.33% 0.00% 97.72% 62.32%
Non US 		0.00% -1.01% 21.42% 50.00%

CFHCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CFHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.47% 0.20% 16.76% 2.52%
Management Fee 1.75% 0.00% 1.75% 97.19%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 87.50%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

CFHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CFHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CFHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 145.00% 0.00% 244.00% 91.67%

CFHCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CFHCX Category Low Category High CFHCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 36.00% 68.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CFHCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CFHCX Category Low Category High CFHCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -2.70% -55.71% 52.26% 98.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CFHCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CFHCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Harvey Beker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2021

1.0

1.0%

Mr. Beker is Chairman of Millburn and Chairman of Millburn’s Investment Committee. Mr. Beker has been employed by Millburn since June 1978.  During his tenure at Millburn, he has been instrumental in the development of the research, trading and operations areas. Mr. Beker became a principal of the firm in 1982.  From June 1975 to July 1977, Mr. Beker was employed by Loeb Rhoades, Inc. where he developed and traded silver arbitrage strategies. From July 1977 to June 1978, he was a futures trader at Clayton Brokerage Co. of St. Louis. Mr. Beker received a B.A. in economics from New York University in 1974 and an M.B.A. in finance from NYU in 1975.

Barry Goodman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2021

1.0

1.0%

Mr. Goodman is Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Trading of Millburn, and is a member of Millburn’s Investment Committee. Mr. Goodman joined Millburn in 1982 as Assistant Director of Trading. He played an important role in the development of several key investment directions at the firm, including projects taken from inception through to execution and ongoing support. Today, Mr. Goodman’s role is focused on strategic initiatives and the enhancement of capabilities across all critical operating areas of the firm. From 1979 through late 1982, prior to joining Millburn, Mr. Goodman was with E. F. Hutton & Co., Inc. At Hutton, the majority of his time was spent in trading, where he designed and maintained various technical indicators and coordinated research projects pertaining to the futures markets. Mr. Goodman graduated magna cum laude from Harpur College of the State University of New York in 1979 with a B.A. in economics. He has been a featured speaker at industry events in the United States, Europe and Asia.

Grant Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2021

1.0

1.0%

Mr. Smith is Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Millburn, and is a member of Millburn’s Investment Committee. Mr. Smith joined Millburn in 1975. His responsibilities include the design, testing and implementation of quantitative trading strategies, as well as for planning and overseeing the computerized decision-support systems of the firm. Mr. Smith received a B.S. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1974 and an M.S. from M.I.T. in 1975. While at M.I.T. he held several teaching and research positions in the computer science field and participated in various projects relating to database management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 17.03 5.78 11.51

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×