Mr. Goodman is Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Trading of Millburn, and is a member of Millburn’s Investment Committee. Mr. Goodman joined Millburn in 1982 as Assistant Director of Trading. He played an important role in the development of several key investment directions at the firm, including projects taken from inception through to execution and ongoing support. Today, Mr. Goodman’s role is focused on strategic initiatives and the enhancement of capabilities across all critical operating areas of the firm. From 1979 through late 1982, prior to joining Millburn, Mr. Goodman was with E. F. Hutton & Co., Inc. At Hutton, the majority of his time was spent in trading, where he designed and maintained various technical indicators and coordinated research projects pertaining to the futures markets. Mr. Goodman graduated magna cum laude from Harpur College of the State University of New York in 1979 with a B.A. in economics. He has been a featured speaker at industry events in the United States, Europe and Asia.