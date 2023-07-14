Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
26.2%
1 yr return
13.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.3%
Net Assets
$168 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.3%
Expense Ratio 0.68%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 39.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|•
|
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 65% of its total assets in stocks, primarily common stock.
|•
|
Using a predominantly quantitative analysis, with some additional fundamental analysis depending on market conditions, the Fund invests principally in stocks of companies that had low price volatility in the past. The Fund’s Adviser believes that investing in a portfolio of companies with low price volatility will lead to future capital appreciation.
|•
|
The Fund may invest a significant amount of its assets from time to time in technology sectors.
|•
|
The Fund generally purchases common stock of companies whose characteristics are comparable to those included in the Russell 1000® Growth Index (“Index”). The equity capitalization range of public companies in the Index was $435 million to $2,913 billion as of December 31, 2021.
|Period
|CFGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|26.2%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|59.24%
|1 Yr
|13.6%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|61.87%
|3 Yr
|0.7%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|50.60%
|5 Yr
|3.3%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|41.21%
|10 Yr
|2.7%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|59.59%
* Annualized
|CFGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CFGRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|168 M
|189 K
|222 B
|79.70%
|Number of Holdings
|58
|2
|3509
|55.89%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|79.9 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|81.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.27%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|55.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CFGRX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.56%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|22.26%
|Cash
|0.44%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|75.60%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|73.87%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|75.35%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|73.45%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|72.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CFGRX % Rank
|Technology
|42.14%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|18.05%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.85%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|23.00%
|Healthcare
|9.70%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|79.80%
|Communication Services
|9.70%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|60.35%
|Financial Services
|4.86%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|86.81%
|Industrials
|4.76%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|64.47%
|Consumer Defense
|4.01%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|44.60%
|Basic Materials
|3.50%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|13.44%
|Real Estate
|2.48%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|21.93%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|81.95%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|88.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CFGRX % Rank
|US
|99.56%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|5.69%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|95.55%
|CFGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.68%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|78.00%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|14.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|76.94%
|CFGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CFGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CFGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|39.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|58.40%
|CFGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CFGRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.20%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|78.10%
|CFGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CFGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CFGRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.14%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|19.19%
|CFGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2011
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2007
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2005
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2004
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2000
|$7.273
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 1998
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 1998
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1998
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 1998
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1995
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 1995
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 12, 1994
27.48
27.5%
Joseph C. Williams is the Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Commerce Investment Advisors, Inc. Additionally, he serves on the Investment Policy Committee and the Equity Strategy Committee. Joe is the co-manager of the Commerce Growth and Mid-Cap Growth strategy. He received his bachelor of science degree from Drake University and is a member of both the Kansas City Society of Financial Analysts and the CFA Institute. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2012
10.25
10.3%
Nong Lin, Ph.D, CFA, Vice President, Joined Commerce Investment Advisors, Inc. in 2001 and serve as Fund manager since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Schmitt is a vice president and portfolio manager with Commerce Investment Advisors, his employer since 2002 and serve as Fund manager since 2004. Previously, he has been a portfolio manager for Wells Fargo from 1997 to 2002. Schmitt holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
