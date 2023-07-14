Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Commerce Growth Fund

mutual fund
CFGRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$41.67 +0.1 +0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (CFGRX) Primary
CFGRX (Mutual Fund)

Commerce Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$41.67 +0.1 +0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (CFGRX) Primary
CFGRX (Mutual Fund)

Commerce Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$41.67 +0.1 +0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (CFGRX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Commerce Growth Fund

CFGRX | Fund

$41.67

$168 M

0.20%

$0.08

0.68%

Vitals

YTD Return

26.2%

1 yr return

13.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

Net Assets

$168 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$41.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Commerce Growth Fund

CFGRX | Fund

$41.67

$168 M

0.20%

$0.08

0.68%

CFGRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 26.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Commerce Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Commerce
  • Inception Date
    Dec 12, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Williams

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 65% of its total assets in stocks, primarily common stock. 
Using a predominantly quantitative analysis, with some additional fundamental analysis depending on market conditions, the Fund invests principally in stocks of companies that had low price volatility in the past. The Fund’s Adviser believes that investing in a portfolio of companies with low price volatility will lead to future capital appreciation. 
The Fund may invest a significant amount of its assets from time to time in technology sectors.
The Fund generally purchases common stock of companies whose characteristics are comparable to those included in the Russell 1000® Growth Index (“Index”). The equity capitalization range of public companies in the Index was $435 million to $2,913 billion as of December 31, 2021. 
Read More

CFGRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CFGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.2% -41.7% 64.0% 59.24%
1 Yr 13.6% -46.2% 77.9% 61.87%
3 Yr 0.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 50.60%
5 Yr 3.3%* -30.3% 23.8% 41.21%
10 Yr 2.7%* -16.8% 19.6% 59.59%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CFGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.3% -85.9% 81.6% 33.36%
2021 1.8% -31.0% 26.7% 64.41%
2020 7.4% -13.0% 34.8% 59.07%
2019 6.3% -6.0% 10.6% 33.21%
2018 -2.1% -15.9% 2.0% 42.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CFGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.2% -41.7% 64.0% 56.94%
1 Yr 13.6% -46.2% 77.9% 57.85%
3 Yr 0.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 50.48%
5 Yr 5.3%* -30.3% 23.8% 33.55%
10 Yr 5.0%* -16.8% 19.7% 68.47%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CFGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.3% -85.9% 81.6% 33.44%
2021 1.8% -31.0% 26.7% 64.41%
2020 7.4% -13.0% 34.8% 59.07%
2019 6.3% -6.0% 10.6% 33.40%
2018 -0.2% -15.9% 3.1% 19.54%

NAV & Total Return History

CFGRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CFGRX Category Low Category High CFGRX % Rank
Net Assets 168 M 189 K 222 B 79.70%
Number of Holdings 58 2 3509 55.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 79.9 M -1.37 M 104 B 81.86%
Weighting of Top 10 46.27% 11.4% 116.5% 55.22%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 12.38%
  2. Microsoft Corp 10.91%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.81%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 5.60%
  5. Tesla Inc 2.95%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 2.19%
  7. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.98%
  8. Visa Inc Class A 1.57%
  9. The Home Depot Inc 1.47%
  10. KLA Corp 1.45%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CFGRX % Rank
Stocks 		99.56% 50.26% 104.50% 22.26%
Cash 		0.44% -10.83% 49.73% 75.60%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 73.87%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 75.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 73.45%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 72.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CFGRX % Rank
Technology 		42.14% 0.00% 65.70% 18.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.85% 0.00% 62.57% 23.00%
Healthcare 		9.70% 0.00% 39.76% 79.80%
Communication Services 		9.70% 0.00% 66.40% 60.35%
Financial Services 		4.86% 0.00% 43.06% 86.81%
Industrials 		4.76% 0.00% 30.65% 64.47%
Consumer Defense 		4.01% 0.00% 25.50% 44.60%
Basic Materials 		3.50% 0.00% 18.91% 13.44%
Real Estate 		2.48% 0.00% 16.05% 21.93%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 81.95%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 88.38%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CFGRX % Rank
US 		99.56% 34.69% 100.00% 5.69%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 95.55%

CFGRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CFGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.68% 0.01% 20.29% 78.00%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.50% 14.79%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.02% 76.94%

Sales Fees

CFGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CFGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CFGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.00% 0.00% 316.74% 58.40%

CFGRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CFGRX Category Low Category High CFGRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.20% 0.00% 41.07% 78.10%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CFGRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CFGRX Category Low Category High CFGRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.14% -6.13% 1.75% 19.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CFGRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CFGRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Williams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 12, 1994

27.48

27.5%

Joseph C. Williams is the Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Commerce Investment Advisors, Inc. Additionally, he serves on the Investment Policy Committee and the Equity Strategy Committee. Joe is the co-manager of the Commerce Growth and Mid-Cap Growth strategy. He received his bachelor of science degree from Drake University and is a member of both the Kansas City Society of Financial Analysts and the CFA Institute. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Nong Lin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2012

10.25

10.3%

Nong Lin, Ph.D, CFA, Vice President, Joined Commerce Investment Advisors, Inc. in 2001 and serve as Fund manager since 2012.

Matthew Schmitt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Schmitt is a vice president and portfolio manager with Commerce Investment Advisors, his employer since 2002 and serve as Fund manager since 2004. Previously, he has been a portfolio manager for Wells Fargo from 1997 to 2002. Schmitt holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×