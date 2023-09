Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of sustainable infrastructure companies. The Fund will invest directly in the shares of companies (including listed investment trusts, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), ETFs or units of master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) that, in each case, invest in infrastructure companies and are publicly-traded (listed) on stock exchanges in developed markets, meaning North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific (specifically Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong); and that own and operate real infrastructure or sustainable assets anywhere in the world. Such companies’ revenue streams are typically directly or indirectly supported by long-term government or public sector contracts and government supported initiatives.

The Fund considers a company to be an infrastructure company if it derives at least 50% of its revenue or profits from the ownership or operation of infrastructure assets, such as the physical structures, networks and systems of transportation, energy, water and sewage, medical facilities, government facilities and communication assets.

The Fund defines “sustainable companies” as companies which, through both their business operations and the impact of their products or services, have a positive environmental and/or social effect on their stakeholders. The Fund’s sustainability criteria states that the Fund will only invest in the shares of a company if the Sub-Adviser, in its discretion, considers that the company delivers a net social or environmental benefit. In determining whether a company delivers a net social or environmental gain, the Sub-Adviser will assess company shares based on the ten principles of the United Nations Global Compact for business which cover areas including human rights, labor rights, environmental safeguards and combating bribery and corruption. The Sub-Adviser utilizes its own company research and the portfolio manager’s judgment to determine if a company is contributing positively to sustainable development. The Sub-Adviser may but is not obligated to consider external research from third-party providers.

The sustainable infrastructure companies in which the Fund invests will typically own and operate assets in the following infrastructure subsectors: renewable energy generation (e.g., offshore wind, onshore wind, solar energy, and hydro-electricity), core economic infrastructure (e.g., schools, hospitals and transport), property with infrastructure characteristics (e.g., social housing and medical facilities) and digital infrastructure (e.g., data centers and communications towers).

As a “global” Fund, under normal market conditions, the Fund will provide exposure to investments that are economically tied to at least three different countries, not including the U.S. Under normal circumstances, at least 40%, unless market conditions are not deemed favorable, in which case at least 30%, of the Fund’s net assets will provide exposure to investments that are economically tied to countries other than the U.S, including depositary receipts. The Fund considers a company to be located outside the U.S. when the company’s primary listing location or headquarters is outside of the U.S. N o more than 50% of the Fund by value will be invested in shares of companies that have a primary listing in a single country.

The Fund may also invest in cash for liquidity and cash flow purposes and to pay Fund expenses and redemptions.

Sustainability considerations play an important role in the Sub-Adviser’s stock selection process. The Sub-Adviser uses a combination of qualitative and quantitative measurements when determining when a company meets the sustainability criteria. From a qualitative perspective, the Sub-Adviser’s due diligence process involves an initial framework driven approach assessing whether a company aligns with the 10 principles of the UN Global Compact (“UNGC”) combined with a qualitative assessment on whether the company’s strategy, economic activity, and fundamental purpose help to deliver environmental or social benefits. This is assessed on an ongoing basis through continued monitoring and engagement with the company. Ongoing engagement with holdings includes discussions to improve climate-related practices, change sustainability outcomes, and improve disclosures. Furthermore, the Sub-Adviser will undertake continued engagement with the company to ensure that the business model, sustainability strategy, investment strategy, and risk policies continue to align with the initial assessment. From a quantitative perspective, the Sub-Adviser may, but is not obligated to, assess, interpret and evaluate data and analysis provided by external research providers as part of its process. This is an important pillar upon which assessments of the continued compliance of securities to the Fund’s sustainability criteria is measured.

The Sub-Adviser continuously tracks the operational performance of the Fund’s holdings with a specific focus on impact metrics, ESG performance, and progress against targets and goals. For this purpose, impact metrics include carbon footprint as a proportion of enterprise value, the proportion of a company’s activities negatively affecting biodiversity-sensitive areas, violations of the UN Global Compact Principles, and board gender diversity. The Sub-Adviser has developed a data-driven proprietary monitoring system which evaluates holdings across multiple metrics and key performance indicators to enable the identification of relative weaknesses and evaluation of progress over the holding period. This engagement forms part of the ongoing monitoring process. If the Sub-Adviser believes that after initial due diligence, ongoing monitoring, and engagement a security no longer meets the threshold required to match the Fund’s sustainability criteria, the Sub-Adviser will not make any further investments in the company and, in an orderly fashion, will seek to sell its investment from such a company in a controlled and orderly manner.

The Sub-Adviser’s process in conducting its sustainability assessment involves:

(1) Summarizing the overall due diligence findings related to sustainability of a company’s operations.

(2) Reviewing assessments of each company’s compliance with the ten principles of the UNGC.

(3) Assessing each asset / sector impact on the environment and society.

(4) Conducting a review of each company’s strategy, sustainability integration and performance.

(5) Identifying topics during due diligence for specific focus, key performance indicators, and engagement with management.

(6) Summarizing the process and findings.