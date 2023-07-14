Home
Lord Abbett Climate Focused Bond Fund

Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

-8.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$21.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 69.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CFBRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett Climate Focused Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lord Abbett
  • Inception Date
    May 28, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Annika Lombardi

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in bonds and other fixed income securities. The Fund considers bonds and other fixed income securities to include, among other types of investments, investment grade debt securities, debt securities issued by public sector or government sponsored entities, corporate debt securities, high-yield securities (commonly referred to as “below investment grade” or “junk” bonds), loans (including bridge loans, novations, assignments, and participations), which may be fixed or floating rate, foreign (including emerging market) debt securities, all types of mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, including those that are non-investment grade, which may be backed by a government agency or privately-issued, and equity-related debt securities such as convertible bonds, preferred stocks, and debt securities with warrants.

The Fund will invest in the securities of issuers the Fund’s portfolio management team believes have, or will have, a positive impact on the climate through an issuer’s operations or the products and services provided by the issuer. When considering a potential investment and its impact on the climate, Lord Abbett may consider a variety of factors, including whether an issuer contributes to efforts relating to clean energy, energy efficiency, sustainable transportation, clean water and resource management, or low carbon solutions, or such other factors that the portfolio management team may determine are relevant. The factors Lord Abbett considers can change over time. In its evaluation of these factors, Lord Abbett may utilize its

internal research relating to climate factors, third party research and data providers, its assessment of an issuer’s alignment with international commitments deemed relevant by Lord Abbett, and information made available by the issuer such as carbon emissions and intensity data. Lord Abbett will use its own assessments of environmental and climate-oriented issues and may also reference standards as set forth by recognized global organizations.

The Fund’s investments will generally include labeled and unlabeled “green” bonds, which may be issued by sovereigns, government-related entities, and corporates (non-government). Labeled green bonds are bonds that earmark proceeds for climate and environmental projects. Labeled green bonds are often verified by a third party, which certifies that the bond will fund projects that include environmental benefits. Unlabeled green bonds (or climate-aligned bonds) are securities whose proceeds are supposed to be used for climate-aligned projects and initiatives but are issued without formal certifications.

Lord Abbett may also consider other environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund generally will not invest in the securities of any issuer determined by Lord Abbett to be engaged principally in the fossil fuel and natural gas-related production or distribution sectors, including distribution/retail, equipment and services, extraction and production, petrochemicals, pipelines and transportation and refining, and the production or distribution of coal and coal fired generation. However, green labeled bonds from issuers involved in fossil fuel and natural gas-related sectors may be permitted. The Fund will also not invest in the securities of any issuer determined by Lord Abbett to be engaged principally in the manufacture of alcoholic beverages, tobacco products or military equipment, the operation of gambling casinos, or in the production or trade of pornographic materials.

Following an assessment of climate impact, the portfolio management team will select securities using a bottom-up analysis of an issuer’s management quality, credit risk, and relative market position, industry dynamics, and its evaluation of conditions within the broader economy. The portfolio management team develops a macroeconomic outlook of the current economic environment and credit markets and allocates the Fund’s assets using fundamental research and quantitative tools. The portfolio management team attempts to reduce risk through portfolio diversification, credit analysis and attention to current developments and trends in interest rates and economic conditions. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, no longer meets the Fund’s investment criteria, to increase cash, or to satisfy redemption requests, among other reasons. In considering whether to sell a security, the Fund may evaluate factors including, but not limited to, the condition of the economy, changes in the issuer’s competitive position or financial condition, changes in the outlook for the issuer’s industry, the Fund’s

valuation target for the security, and the impact of the security’s duration on the Fund’s overall duration.

The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in high-yield securities (commonly referred to as “below investment grade” or “junk” bonds). High-yield securities are debt securities that are rated BB/Ba or lower by an independent rating agency, or that are unrated but determined by Lord Abbett to be of comparable quality. The Fund does not have any maturity or duration restrictions and may invest in securities of any maturity or duration.

The Fund may use derivatives to hedge against risk or to gain investment exposure. Currently, the Fund expects to invest in derivatives consisting principally of futures, forwards, options, and swaps. The Fund may engage in a variety of foreign currency related transactions, including entering into forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against foreign currency fluctuations or to gain exposure to foreign currencies. The Fund is not required to hedge its non-dollar investments back to the U.S. dollar through the use of derivatives, but may do so as part of its strategy. The Fund may use derivatives to seek to enhance returns, to attempt to hedge some of its investment risk, to manage portfolio duration, as a substitute for holding the underlying asset on which the derivative instrument is based, or for cash management purposes. The market value of derivatives providing economic exposure substantially similar to the securities referenced in the Fund’s 80% policy, as described above, will be counted for purposes of measuring the Fund’s compliance with its 80% policy.

Read More

CFBRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CFBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -15.2% -2.4% 44.62%
1 Yr -8.0% -10.4% -2.5% 37.40%
3 Yr N/A* -1.2% 4.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -0.1% 3.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 4.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CFBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.9% -9.4% -0.6% 59.68%
2021 -2.1% -1.3% 7.0% N/A
2020 N/A 0.5% 200.9% N/A
2019 N/A -15.5% 3.1% N/A
2018 N/A -0.6% 30.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CFBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -15.2% -2.4% 43.08%
1 Yr -8.0% -12.6% -2.5% 31.30%
3 Yr N/A* -1.6% 4.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -0.1% 3.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 4.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CFBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.9% -9.4% -0.6% 59.68%
2021 -2.1% -1.3% 7.0% N/A
2020 N/A 0.5% 200.9% N/A
2019 N/A -15.5% 3.3% N/A
2018 N/A 0.1% 30.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CFBRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CFBRX Category Low Category High CFBRX % Rank
Net Assets 21.8 M 21.8 M 93.5 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 230 5 7040 78.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.9 M -839 M 6.06 B 80.30%
Weighting of Top 10 13.46% 6.1% 100.0% 91.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.13% 2.50%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 2.45%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 2.5% 2.25%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.63% 2.22%
  5. Development Bank of Japan Inc 1.88% 2.01%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 1.88% 1.95%
  7. Germany (Federal Republic Of) 0% 1.81%
  8. AES Panama Generation Holdings S R L 4.38% 1.75%
  9. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, Luxembourg Branch 2.88% 1.67%
  10. Kommuninvest I Sverige AB 1.63% 1.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CFBRX % Rank
Bonds 		95.10% 36.86% 100.73% 28.03%
Convertible Bonds 		4.83% 0.00% 14.16% 12.12%
Stocks 		0.07% 0.00% 0.70% 20.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.73% 99.24%
Other 		0.00% -8.93% 0.72% 91.67%
Cash 		0.00% -2.75% 67.17% 97.73%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CFBRX % Rank
Corporate 		57.34% 0.00% 70.79% 9.09%
Government 		35.88% 1.71% 97.31% 71.21%
Securitized 		4.11% 0.00% 29.11% 59.85%
Municipal 		2.67% 0.00% 3.10% 6.82%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 50.79% 99.24%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 51.02% 100.00%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CFBRX % Rank
Non US 		64.00% 26.05% 98.85% 42.42%
US 		31.10% -11.86% 53.57% 28.03%

CFBRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CFBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.12% 0.02% 1.81% 49.22%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 0.83% 30.30%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 59.62%
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.01% 0.45% 32.61%

Sales Fees

CFBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CFBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CFBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 69.00% 2.00% 402.00% 66.67%

CFBRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CFBRX Category Low Category High CFBRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.98% 0.00% 2.20% 8.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CFBRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CFBRX Category Low Category High CFBRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.20% -0.30% 3.10% 59.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CFBRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CFBRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Annika Lombardi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 22, 2020

2.11

2.1%

Ms. Lombardi joined Lord Abbett in 2017 and has been a member of the team since 2019. Ms. Lombardi was formerly a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst at Janus Capital International from 2013 to 2017.

Andrew O'Brien

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 22, 2020

2.11

2.1%

Mr. O’Brien is a lead portfolio manager for the taxable fixed income strategies. Mr. O’Brien joined Lord Abbett in 1998 and was named Partner in 2008. Mr. O’Brien received a BA from Princeton University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 1998.

Steven Rocco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 22, 2020

2.11

2.1%

Mr. Rocco is Partner and Director of Taxable Fixed Income of Lord Abbett. Mr. Rocco is a lead portfolio manager for the high yield fixed income strategy and also contributes as portfolio manager to the multi-sector fixed-income strategy. Mr. Rocco joined Lord Abbett in 2004 and was named Partner in 2011. Mr. Rocco joined Lord Abbett as an associate portfolio manager and then transitioned to lead portfolio manager for our short duration and corporate bond strategies. He was previously a Consultant at FactSet. Mr. Rocco received a BA from Cornell University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 2001.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.12 31.42 5.43 0.92

