The Fund is a “fund-of-funds” that seeks to achieve its investment objectives by primarily allocating its assets among underlying Calvert income and equity funds meeting its investment criteria, including the responsible investing criteria described below. The Fund typically invests 50%-80% of its net assets in funds that invest primarily in income securities and 20% to 50% of its net assets in funds that invest primarily in equity securities. The Fund may also invest 0% to 10% of its net assets in cash and short-term money market instruments. The Fund will invest in accordance with a target asset allocation determined by the Adviser. The Fund’s asset allocation strategy incorporates both historical and forward-looking risk and return characteristics of various asset classes and correlations between asset classes to establish allocations intended to provide an optimal level of return for a given level of risk. Historical returns-based analysis and actual holdings data of the target underlying Calvert funds are then integrated to blend the styles of the underlying Calvert funds with the asset allocation policy.

Incidental to its main investment strategy, the Fund may also invest in (1) derivative instruments, including, but not limited to, futures, options and swaps; (2) exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”); and (3) U.S. Treasury securities, including Treasury-Inflation Protected Securities. The Fund will use these instruments to facilitate the periodic rebalancing of the Fund’s portfolio to maintain its target asset allocation, to make tactical asset allocations (including to gain or limit exposure to certain asset classes and/or sectors, and/or to manage duration) and to assist in managing cash. The Fund may also lend its securities.

The above asset allocation percentages are allocation targets. The Adviser has discretion to reallocate the Fund’s assets among underlying Calvert funds. The Adviser monitors the Fund’s allocation and may rebalance or reallocate the Fund’s assets (1) based on its view of economic and market factors and events or (2) to adjust for shifts in the style biases of the underlying funds. The Adviser also evaluates any necessary rebalancing to reflect different target asset class allocations based on changed economic and market conditions.

Responsible Investing. In accordance with its asset allocation strategy, the Fund will invest in Calvert income and equity funds that consider responsible investment criteria including environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors.