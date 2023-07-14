Home
Trending ETFs

CFAGX (Mutual Fund)

CFAGX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

10.7%

1 yr return

13.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

Net Assets

$216 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$43.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CFAGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Commerce MidCap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Commerce
  • Inception Date
    Dec 12, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Williams

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes (measured at the time of purchase) in stocks, primarily common stocks, of mid‑cap issuers. These issuers will have public stock market capitalizations within the range of the market capitalization of companies constituting the Russell Midcap® Growth Index (“Index”) at the time of investment. If the market capitalization of a company held by the Fund moves outside this range, the Fund may, but is not required to, sell the securities. The equity capitalization range of public companies in the Index was $435 million to $58.8 billion as of December 31, 2021. 
Using a predominately quantitative analysis, with some additional fundamental analysis depending on market conditions, the Fund invests principally in stock of companies that had low price volatility in the past. The Fund’s adviser believes that investing in a portfolio of companies with low price volatility will lead to future capital appreciation. 
The Fund may invest a significant amount of its assets from time to time in technology sectors.
The Fund will provide shareholders with at least 60 days’ notice before changing its 80% investment policy. 
Read More

CFAGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CFAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.7% -26.9% 59.5% 87.23%
1 Yr 13.6% -43.3% 860.3% 55.85%
3 Yr -0.5%* -41.5% 41.9% 42.19%
5 Yr 0.8%* -28.2% 82.7% 40.78%
10 Yr 1.9%* -18.2% 13.7% 46.65%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CFAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -85.6% 1542.7% 9.29%
2021 -0.5% -52.0% 83.9% 46.32%
2020 5.8% -17.6% 195.3% 73.52%
2019 5.9% -16.0% 9.5% 48.53%
2018 -2.8% -13.6% 24.1% 43.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CFAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.7% -53.4% 55.3% 83.51%
1 Yr 13.6% -60.3% 860.3% 52.84%
3 Yr -0.5%* -41.5% 41.9% 42.64%
5 Yr 2.7%* -27.5% 82.7% 34.92%
10 Yr 4.2%* -17.0% 15.4% 57.37%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CFAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -85.6% 1542.7% 9.29%
2021 -0.5% -52.0% 83.9% 46.32%
2020 5.8% -17.6% 195.3% 73.52%
2019 5.9% -16.0% 9.5% 48.53%
2018 -0.9% -13.6% 24.1% 19.43%

NAV & Total Return History

CFAGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CFAGX Category Low Category High CFAGX % Rank
Net Assets 216 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 76.95%
Number of Holdings 80 20 3702 43.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 32.2 M 360 K 10.9 B 85.11%
Weighting of Top 10 14.40% 5.5% 92.1% 92.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Repligen Corp 1.73%
  2. Monolithic Power Systems Inc 1.62%
  3. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc 1.58%
  4. Teradyne Inc 1.55%
  5. Lululemon Athletica Inc 1.52%
  6. Polaris Inc 1.51%
  7. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 1.50%
  8. Teradata Corp 1.49%
  9. IQVIA Holdings Inc 1.49%
  10. The Scotts Miracle Gro Co A 1.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CFAGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.27% 23.99% 100.52% 26.24%
Cash 		0.73% -0.52% 26.94% 71.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 32.27%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 35.99%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 27.13%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 29.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CFAGX % Rank
Technology 		32.42% 0.04% 62.17% 46.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.78% 0.00% 57.41% 25.71%
Healthcare 		16.23% 0.00% 43.77% 65.78%
Industrials 		15.30% 0.00% 38.23% 44.86%
Financial Services 		4.78% 0.00% 43.01% 68.79%
Consumer Defense 		4.42% 0.00% 16.40% 14.89%
Real Estate 		4.07% 0.00% 19.28% 24.65%
Basic Materials 		3.76% 0.00% 17.25% 27.13%
Energy 		1.18% 0.00% 62.10% 54.26%
Communication Services 		1.07% 0.00% 18.33% 74.65%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 48.40%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CFAGX % Rank
US 		98.00% 23.38% 100.52% 14.54%
Non US 		1.27% 0.00% 35.22% 73.58%

CFAGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CFAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.72% 0.02% 19.28% 83.60%
Management Fee 0.46% 0.00% 1.50% 8.70%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 0.40% 76.56%

Sales Fees

CFAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CFAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CFAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.00% 0.00% 250.31% 42.09%

CFAGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CFAGX Category Low Category High CFAGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.24% 0.00% 2.33% 35.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CFAGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CFAGX Category Low Category High CFAGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.10% -2.24% 2.75% 12.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CFAGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CFAGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Williams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2006

16.26

16.3%

Joseph C. Williams is the Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Commerce Investment Advisors, Inc. Additionally, he serves on the Investment Policy Committee and the Equity Strategy Committee. Joe is the co-manager of the Commerce Growth and Mid-Cap Growth strategy. He received his bachelor of science degree from Drake University and is a member of both the Kansas City Society of Financial Analysts and the CFA Institute. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Nong Lin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2012

10.25

10.3%

Nong Lin, Ph.D, CFA, Vice President, Joined Commerce Investment Advisors, Inc. in 2001 and serve as Fund manager since 2012.

Matthew Schmitt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Schmitt is a vice president and portfolio manager with Commerce Investment Advisors, his employer since 2002 and serve as Fund manager since 2004. Previously, he has been a portfolio manager for Wells Fargo from 1997 to 2002. Schmitt holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

