Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes (measured at the time of purchase) in stocks, primarily common stocks, of mid‑cap issuers. These issuers will have public stock market capitalizations within the range of the market capitalization of companies constituting the Russell Midcap® Growth Index (“Index”) at the time of investment. If the market capitalization of a company held by the Fund moves outside this range, the Fund may, but is not required to, sell the securities. The equity capitalization range of public companies in the Index was $435 million to $58.8 billion as of December 31, 2021.