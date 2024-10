div style="line-height: 10.881pt; margin-top: 4.00pt; text-align: left;"span style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. Equity securities include, for example, common stock, /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"preferred stock, convertible securities and depositary receipts. These securities may provide income, offer the /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"opportunity for long-term capital appreciation, or both./span/div div style="line-height: 10.881pt; margin-top: 4.00pt; text-align: left;"span style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% of its net assets in companies that maintain their /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"principal place of business or conduct their principal business activities outside the U.S., companies that have their /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"securities traded on non-U.S. exchanges or that have securities that trade in the form of depositary receipts, /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"companies that have been formed under the laws of non-U.S. countries, including those of emerging markets, or /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"foreign currencies. The Fund considers a company to conduct its principal business activities outside the U.S. if it /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"derives at least 50% of its revenue or profits from business outside the U.S. or has at least 50% of its sales or /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"assets outside the U.S./spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt; line-height: 10.881pt;" /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"This 40% minimum investment amount may be reduced to 30% if market conditions for these /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"investments or specific foreign markets are deemed unfavorable./spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt; line-height: 10.881pt;" /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"From time to time, the Fund may focus its /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"investments in certain countries or geographic areas, including Europe./span/div div style="margin-top: 4pt;"span style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"The Fund’s investment philosophy is rooted in the belief that a disciplined, systematic, value-oriented approach to /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"investing with a focus on large-cap companies provides investors with a strong opportunity for long-term growth of /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"capital. The Fund typically focuses its investment in equity securities of companies that have market capitalizations in /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"the range of the companies in the MSCI World Value Index (Net) (the Index) at the time of purchase (between $/spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"3.5/spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt; line-height: 10.881pt;" /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"billion and $/spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"615.7/spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;" billion as of May 31, /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"2024/spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;")./spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt; line-height: 10.881pt;" /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"Index are subject to change./spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt; line-height: 10.881pt;" /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"including the /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"financials/spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;" sector./span/div div style="line-height: 10.881pt; margin-top: 4.00pt; text-align: left;"span style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"The Fund may invest in derivatives, such as forward contracts (including forward foreign currency contracts) for both /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"hedging and non-hedging purposes including, for example, to seek to enhance returns or, in certain unusual /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"circumstances, when holding a derivative is deemed preferable to holding the underlying asset. In particular, the Fund /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"may invest in forward foreign currency contracts to hedge the currency exposure associated with some or all of the /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"Fund's securities, to shift investment exposure from one currency to another, to shift U.S. dollar exposure to achieve /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"a representative weighted mix of major currencies in its benchmark, or to adjust an underweight country exposure in /spanspan style="color: #003c78; font-family: arial; font-size: 9.30pt;"its portfolio./span/div