Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morningstar Conservative ETF Asset Allocation Portfolio

CETFX | Fund

$9.92

$35.1 M

0.00%

0.90%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.2%

1 yr return

-2.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

Net Assets

$35.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

83.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CETFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morningstar Conservative ETF Asset Allocation Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    ALPS
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    2911609
  • Share Class
    B
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jared Watts

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of exchange-traded funds (each, an “Underlying ETF” and collectively, the “Underlying ETFs”). The Portfolio will notify you in writing at least 60 days before making any changes to this policy. For the purposes of this 80% investment policy, net assets are measured at the time of purchase. The Portfolio is a “Fund-of-Funds” and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of Underlying ETFs. Each Underlying ETF, in turn, in an attempt to approximate the investment performance of its benchmark, invests in a variety of U.S. and foreign equity, debt, commodities, money market securities, futures, and other instruments. The investment policies of the various Underlying ETFs are described generally in the section called “Information about the Underlying ETFs” in this Prospectus.

The Portfolio typically expects to allocate its investments in Underlying ETFs such that 80% of such allocation is invested in Underlying ETFs that invest primarily in fixed-income securities and money market instruments (“Fixed-Income Underlying ETFs”) and approximately 20% of such allocation is invested in Underlying ETFs that invest primarily in equity securities of large, medium and small sized companies, and may include other investments such as commodities and commodity futures (“Non-Fixed Income Underlying ETFs”). However, under normal market conditions, the Portfolio may from time to time invest approximately 65-95% of such allocation in Fixed-Income Underlying ETFs and 5-35% of such allocation in Non-Fixed Income Underlying ETFs.

Read More

CETFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CETFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.2% -5.1% 5.7% 27.34%
1 Yr -2.5% -12.2% 3.7% 84.17%
3 Yr -4.3%* -10.4% 1.0% 64.39%
5 Yr -2.0%* -9.5% 3.5% 59.20%
10 Yr -1.3%* -2.8% 1.1% 56.52%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CETFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.3% -39.5% -1.5% 63.04%
2021 -1.0% -4.4% 4.2% 64.44%
2020 1.4% -5.7% 4.1% 62.20%
2019 1.6% 0.8% 4.1% 78.74%
2018 -1.2% -3.1% -0.2% 38.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CETFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.2% -11.4% 5.6% 26.62%
1 Yr -2.5% -12.2% 3.7% 82.73%
3 Yr -4.3%* -10.4% 5.7% 64.39%
5 Yr -2.0%* -9.5% 3.8% 66.94%
10 Yr -1.3%* -2.7% 2.4% 85.56%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CETFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.3% -39.5% -1.5% 63.04%
2021 -1.0% -4.4% 4.2% 64.44%
2020 1.4% -5.7% 4.1% 62.20%
2019 1.6% 0.8% 4.1% 78.74%
2018 -1.2% -3.1% 0.1% 69.35%

NAV & Total Return History

CETFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CETFX Category Low Category High CETFX % Rank
Net Assets 35.1 M 9 M 6.08 B 85.61%
Number of Holdings 21 3 7774 48.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 24.8 M -56 M 5.07 B 85.61%
Weighting of Top 10 83.51% 10.9% 102.4% 57.69%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CETFX % Rank
Bonds 		75.23% 0.00% 130.40% 25.90%
Stocks 		19.85% -1.95% 57.00% 56.83%
Cash 		3.33% -54.98% 76.00% 70.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.89% 0.00% 3.97% 71.22%
Other 		0.70% -3.09% 22.34% 23.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.63% 90.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CETFX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.65% 0.00% 20.10% 4.32%
Technology 		15.66% 0.00% 25.62% 65.47%
Healthcare 		12.22% 0.00% 19.76% 53.24%
Industrials 		11.73% 0.00% 29.86% 17.27%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.97% 0.00% 12.36% 53.96%
Consumer Defense 		7.59% 0.00% 22.77% 17.27%
Energy 		6.68% 0.00% 27.98% 10.79%
Communication Services 		6.18% 0.00% 11.71% 72.66%
Basic Materials 		5.42% 0.00% 8.71% 16.55%
Real Estate 		4.17% 0.00% 78.69% 51.08%
Utilities 		3.71% 0.00% 91.26% 36.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CETFX % Rank
US 		13.60% -1.96% 56.43% 58.99%
Non US 		6.25% -2.14% 14.08% 31.65%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CETFX % Rank
Government 		55.70% 0.00% 62.10% 3.60%
Corporate 		31.69% 0.00% 73.91% 40.29%
Securitized 		8.61% 0.00% 61.25% 87.05%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.57% 1.69% 100.00% 94.96%
Municipal 		0.43% 0.00% 20.03% 18.71%
Derivative 		0.01% 0.00% 23.66% 61.87%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CETFX % Rank
US 		65.55% 0.00% 130.40% 20.86%
Non US 		9.68% -1.54% 27.51% 43.88%

CETFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CETFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% 0.07% 3.13% 33.33%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.25% 84.17%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 60.24%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

CETFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CETFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CETFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 6.00% 318.00% 21.60%

CETFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CETFX Category Low Category High CETFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.22% 99.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CETFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CETFX Category Low Category High CETFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.35% -1.30% 3.99% 65.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CETFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CETFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jared Watts

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2007

15.1

15.1%

Jared Watts, Portfolio Manager. Mr. Watts joined Morningstar Investment Management in 2006. His responsibilities include the management of fund-of-funds clients across multiple financial intermediary segments. Mr. Watts helps develop and manage multiple asset allocation solutions and strategies. In addition to conducting fund research, Mr. Watts helps lead the research and implementation efforts on exchange-traded products for Morningstar’s Investment Management group. Prior to joining Morningstar, Mr. Watts was an Investment Manager at Allstate Financial, where he helped manage fund relationships, asset allocation efforts, and investment product research. Prior to Allstate, Mr. Watts was at A.G. Edwards, where he conducted mutual fund and stock research. Mr. Watts holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Southern Illinois University and a master’s degree in business administration, with honors, from Saint Xavier University, Graham School of Management with concentrations in portfolio management and financial analysis.

Steve Tagarov

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2019

2.45

2.5%

Steve Tagarov, CFA, Senior Investment Analyst: Mr. Tagarov joined Morningstar Investment Management in 2015. His responsibilities include supporting Target Risk Strategies, conducting manager research, manager due diligence, and he is a member of the Global Sectors team. Mr. Tagarov started his investment career since 2006. Prior to joining Morningstar Investment Management, Mr. Tagarov was a Senior Investment Consultant at Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting. Mr. Tagarov is a chartered financial analyst, he holds a bachelor’s degree from Augustana College and he’s currently an MBA candidate at the University of Chicago Booth school of business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 26.96 6.1 1.92

