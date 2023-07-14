The Portfolio invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of exchange-traded funds (each, an “Underlying ETF” and collectively, the “Underlying ETFs”). The Portfolio will notify you in writing at least 60 days before making any changes to this policy. For the purposes of this 80% investment policy, net assets are measured at the time of purchase. The Portfolio is a “Fund-of-Funds” and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of Underlying ETFs. Each Underlying ETF, in turn, in an attempt to approximate the investment performance of its benchmark, invests in a variety of U.S. and foreign equity, debt, commodities, money market securities, futures, and other instruments. The investment policies of the various Underlying ETFs are described generally in the section called “Information about the Underlying ETFs” in this Prospectus.

The Portfolio typically expects to allocate its investments in Underlying ETFs such that 80% of such allocation is invested in Underlying ETFs that invest primarily in fixed-income securities and money market instruments (“Fixed-Income Underlying ETFs”) and approximately 20% of such allocation is invested in Underlying ETFs that invest primarily in equity securities of large, medium and small sized companies, and may include other investments such as commodities and commodity futures (“Non-Fixed Income Underlying ETFs”). However, under normal market conditions, the Portfolio may from time to time invest approximately 65-95% of such allocation in Fixed-Income Underlying ETFs and 5-35% of such allocation in Non-Fixed Income Underlying ETFs.