Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Centerstone Investors Fund

CENTX | Fund

$12.68

$272 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.17%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.5%

1 yr return

11.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

Net Assets

$272 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 49.72%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CENTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Centerstone Investors Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Centerstone Investors
  • Inception Date
    May 03, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Abhay Deshpande

Fund Description

To achieve its objective of long-term capital growth, the Investors Fund normally invests at least 60% of its net assets in equity and equity related securities and up to 40% of its total assets in fixed income instruments (without regard to credit rating or time to maturity). The Investors Fund may also invest in cash and cash equivalents. The Investors Fund primarily invests its assets in common stocks (and securities convertible into common stocks) of U.S. and foreign companies. The Investors Fund may also invest in foreign and domestic preferred equity securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Investors Fund may generally invest in the following fixed income securities: notes, bills and debentures, bank debt obligations, high-yield debt securities rated below investment grade, convertible securities, Rule 144A securities (Rule 144A securities are restricted securities that can be resold to qualified institutional buyers but not to the general public); and securities issued by international government or quasi-government organizations and sovereign debt securities. The Investors Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in lower-rated or defaulted debt securities (including so-called “junk bonds”), corporate debt, comparable unrated debt securities, or other indebtedness (or participations in the indebtedness) of such companies. The Investors Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in precious metals such as gold or silver, or in instruments related to such precious metals such as commodity contracts, options on such contracts, structured notes and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Investors Fund may invest in the foregoing securities or assets directly or gain exposure to such securities or assets indirectly by investing in ETFs or other investment companies.

The Investors Fund particularly seeks companies that have financial strength and stability, strong management and fundamental or intrinsic value. “Intrinsic value” is based on the Adviser’s judgment of what a prudent and rational business buyer would pay in cash for a company in normal markets. The Adviser follows a global, bottom-up oriented long-term investment philosophy that identifies investment opportunities through intensive research of individual companies and generally does not focus or rely on current stock market conditions. The Investors Fund focuses its investments in areas where the Adviser finds the most compelling opportunities at any given moment and on situations that, in the Adviser’s opinion, have the potential for capital appreciation. The investment philosophy and strategy of the Investors Fund seeks a “margin of safety” in investments, i.e., where the market price of an investment is below its fundamental value, with the goal being to avoid permanent impairment of capital (as opposed to temporary losses in share value relating to shifting investor sentiment or other normal share price volatility). In particular, a discount to “intrinsic value” is sought even for the best of businesses, with a deeper discount demanded for companies that the Adviser views as under business model, balance sheet, management or other stresses. For these reasons, the Investors Fund may seek investments in the equity securities of companies in industries that are believed to be temporarily depressed.

Investment decisions for the Investors Fund are made without regard to the capitalization (size) of the companies in which it invests. The Investors Fund may invest in any size company, including large, medium and smaller companies. Under normal circumstances, the Investors Fund anticipates allocating a significant amount of its net assets to foreign investments. That generally means that at least 15% of the Investors Fund’s net assets is allocated to foreign investments (the Investors Fund expects at least 30% of its equity investments to normally be in foreign equities).

The Adviser may invest the Investors Fund’s assets in any region of the world. It may invest in companies based in emerging markets, typically in the Far East, Latin America and Eastern Europe, however, the emphasis is in companies operating in developed countries, such as those of the U.S., Canada, Japan and Western Europe.

The Investors Fund may invest a portion of its assets in derivative instruments. These include forward contracts and futures contracts. The Investors Fund may invest in derivatives primarily to seek to hedge exposure to certain markets and securities and/or for non-hedging speculative purposes that seek to take maximum advantage of market fluctuations. The Investors Fund may seek to hedge its exposure to foreign currencies, typically through the use of foreign currency derivatives, including currency forward contracts and may engage in currency transactions with counterparties to gain or reduce exposure to certain currencies or to generate income or gains.

The Investors Fund may also engage in securities lending to generate income.

The Adviser considers selling a security when it determines that such security no longer offers fundamental value or financial strength and stability.

Read More

CENTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CENTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -23.7% 16.4% 37.98%
1 Yr 11.4% -8.9% 48.3% 82.19%
3 Yr 7.3%* -2.2% 16.4% 79.96%
5 Yr 1.8%* -0.7% 13.4% 79.67%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CENTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.5% -40.8% 20.6% 27.05%
2021 4.5% -21.0% 24.5% 51.71%
2020 1.0% -24.2% 27.8% 31.78%
2019 3.4% -23.1% 11.7% 55.72%
2018 -2.5% -100.0% 20.6% 23.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CENTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -23.7% 16.4% 37.55%
1 Yr 11.4% -12.8% 48.3% 75.85%
3 Yr 7.3%* -3.4% 16.4% 75.55%
5 Yr 2.5%* -1.1% 13.4% 74.83%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CENTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.5% -40.8% 20.6% 27.05%
2021 4.5% -21.0% 24.5% 51.71%
2020 1.0% -24.2% 27.8% 31.78%
2019 3.4% -23.1% 11.7% 43.92%
2018 -1.9% -2.9% 23.1% 44.69%

NAV & Total Return History

CENTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CENTX Category Low Category High CENTX % Rank
Net Assets 272 M 1.12 M 110 B 57.02%
Number of Holdings 74 2 10961 70.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 113 M -31.7 M 22 B 56.99%
Weighting of Top 10 39.74% 10.8% 100.0% 36.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 8.55%
  2. State Street Instl Trs Pls MMkt Trust 6.63%
  3. Air Liquide SA 4.49%
  4. Air Liquide SA 4.49%
  5. Air Liquide SA 4.49%
  6. Air Liquide SA 4.49%
  7. Air Liquide SA 4.49%
  8. Air Liquide SA 4.49%
  9. Air Liquide SA 4.49%
  10. Air Liquide SA 4.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CENTX % Rank
Stocks 		74.99% -45.72% 98.42% 10.23%
Bonds 		8.72% -39.76% 93.84% 93.32%
Other 		7.07% -1.25% 197.12% 13.99%
Cash 		6.95% -97.12% 185.58% 24.43%
Preferred Stocks 		2.26% -0.03% 14.00% 72.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 25.49% 79.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CENTX % Rank
Industrials 		29.74% 0.09% 32.39% 0.21%
Basic Materials 		17.99% 0.00% 60.23% 4.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.39% 0.00% 20.84% 2.55%
Healthcare 		9.70% 0.00% 30.30% 72.19%
Consumer Defense 		7.20% 0.00% 31.85% 43.31%
Communication Services 		7.04% 0.00% 28.59% 55.63%
Financial Services 		5.28% 0.00% 30.34% 83.44%
Energy 		4.50% 0.00% 38.61% 73.89%
Technology 		4.15% 0.00% 39.48% 85.35%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 40.29% 95.54%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.14% 95.75%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CENTX % Rank
Non US 		49.87% -46.69% 57.06% 3.76%
US 		25.12% -4.82% 95.75% 72.86%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CENTX % Rank
Government 		47.65% 0.00% 98.64% 90.61%
Cash & Equivalents 		38.74% 0.10% 100.00% 0.21%
Corporate 		13.60% 0.00% 99.90% 93.95%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 41.88% 54.49%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 83.28% 75.99%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 41.75%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CENTX % Rank
US 		8.72% -177.12% 87.76% 93.11%
Non US 		0.00% -39.00% 137.36% 87.47%

CENTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CENTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.17% 0.16% 2.71% 40.29%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.70% 91.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

CENTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

CENTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 14.29%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CENTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.72% 0.00% 441.00% 36.60%

CENTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CENTX Category Low Category High CENTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.92% 18.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CENTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CENTX Category Low Category High CENTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.11% -5.20% 6.33% 64.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CENTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CENTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Abhay Deshpande

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 03, 2016

6.08

6.1%

Abhay Deshpande founded Centerstone Investors and serves as the Chief Investment Officer. He has many years of experience researching and investing in businesses globally. Prior to establishing Centerstone, Mr. Deshpande was a Portfolio Manager at First Eagle Investment Management, advisor to the Global and Overseas strategies that comprised the vast majority of the firm’s billions in assets under management. During his 15-year tenure, his responsibilities included hiring and training analysts along with leading the research team during times of market turbulence. He spearheaded the research efforts during both the 2001 technology and 2008 credit crises, and in both cases his direct efforts helped clients minimize losses, and ultimately thrive, during his career at First Eagle. Previously, Mr. Deshpande was a Research Analyst with Harris Associates and International and Global products. He also was an Analyst for Morningstar responsible for following a variety of International mutual funds. He began his career at a boutique investment advisor in Louisville, KY. Mr. Deshpande holds a BS in Finance from the University of Louisville. He is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

