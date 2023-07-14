Home
American Funds College Enrollment Fund

mutual fund
CENFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.2 -0.03 -0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
A (CENAX) Primary C (CENCX) Other (CENEX) Other (CENFX) Other (FTAOX) Other (FAADX)
Vitals

YTD Return

1.8%

1 yr return

-2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$2.53 B

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

$25

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CENFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds College Enrollment Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 14, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Wesley Phoa

Fund Description

The fund will attempt to achieve its investment objective by investing in a mix of American Funds fixed income funds. The fund will principally invest in funds that seek current income through investments in bonds or in other fixed income instruments.

The fund is designed for investors who are withdrawing (or who, in the near future, expect to withdraw) funds to meet higher education expenses.

When determining in which bond funds to invest, the investment adviser will predominately seek exposure to higher quality bonds (rated A- or better or A3 or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality) with intermediate to short-term durations. The fund may, however, invest in underlying funds with exposure to lower quality, higher yielding securities rated BBB+ or below and Baa1 or below (including those rated BB+ or below and Ba1 or below) or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality, and to bonds with longer durations.

The underlying funds may hold securities issued and guaranteed by the U.S. government, securities issued by federal agencies and instrumentalities and securities backed by mortgages or other assets. The underlying funds may also invest in the debt securities of governments, agencies, corporations and other entities domiciled outside the United States.

The fund’s investment adviser seeks to create a combination of underlying funds that complement each other with a goal of achieving the fund’s investment objective of providing current income, consistent with preservation of capital. In making this determination, the fund’s investment adviser considers the historical volatility and returns of the underlying funds and how various combinations would have behaved in past market environments. It also considers, among other topics, current market conditions and the investment positions of the underlying funds.

CENFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CENFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -6.3% 3.8% 4.17%
1 Yr -2.1% -11.5% 2.9% 77.26%
3 Yr -4.0%* -6.1% 1.3% 91.14%
5 Yr -1.1%* -10.6% 3.2% 66.14%
10 Yr -0.7%* -11.7% 2.2% 49.72%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CENFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.1% -17.7% -2.5% 83.72%
2021 -0.8% -2.0% 2.2% 62.00%
2020 0.8% -2.8% 4.6% 36.07%
2019 0.4% -28.6% 3.0% 68.71%
2018 -0.1% -3.7% 0.4% 17.88%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CENFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -6.3% 3.8% 4.17%
1 Yr -2.1% -11.5% 1.9% 72.92%
3 Yr -4.0%* -6.1% 4.5% 91.09%
5 Yr -0.8%* -8.3% 1.7% 45.62%
10 Yr 0.2%* -10.2% 2.1% 15.84%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CENFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.1% -17.7% -2.5% 83.72%
2021 -0.8% -2.0% 2.2% 61.82%
2020 0.8% -2.8% 4.6% 36.07%
2019 0.4% -28.6% 3.0% 71.21%
2018 0.2% -1.0% 1.3% 10.81%

NAV & Total Return History

CENFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CENFX Category Low Category High CENFX % Rank
Net Assets 2.53 B 5.81 M 70.5 B 37.09%
Number of Holdings 6 4 4919 95.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.61 B -23.9 M 9.45 B 16.15%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 1.7% 100.0% 0.79%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. American Funds Interm Bd Fd of Amer R6 35.06%
  2. American Funds ST Bd Fd of Amer R6 35.04%
  3. American Funds Mortgage R6 14.98%
  4. American Funds Strategic Bond R-6 10.02%
  5. American Funds American Balanced R6 4.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CENFX % Rank
Bonds 		84.51% 49.71% 194.71% 91.15%
Cash 		11.07% -102.46% 39.20% 7.64%
Stocks 		3.14% -0.66% 11.31% 2.26%
Convertible Bonds 		1.02% 0.00% 27.71% 84.03%
Other 		0.26% -2.59% 10.19% 4.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 25.64% 23.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CENFX % Rank
Technology 		23.01% 0.00% 24.45% 7.69%
Healthcare 		14.49% 0.00% 23.11% 12.31%
Financial Services 		12.28% 0.00% 100.00% 36.92%
Communication Services 		10.02% 0.00% 65.64% 30.77%
Consumer Defense 		9.40% 0.00% 21.37% 13.85%
Industrials 		8.17% 0.00% 100.00% 20.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.09% 0.00% 10.75% 9.23%
Energy 		4.59% 0.00% 100.00% 61.54%
Basic Materials 		4.24% 0.00% 22.71% 13.85%
Real Estate 		4.01% 0.00% 8.31% 10.77%
Utilities 		1.70% 0.00% 81.48% 21.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CENFX % Rank
US 		2.67% -0.54% 9.00% 2.26%
Non US 		0.47% -0.66% 2.31% 1.74%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CENFX % Rank
Government 		44.34% 0.00% 73.63% 14.93%
Securitized 		25.11% 0.00% 97.27% 47.74%
Cash & Equivalents 		16.23% 0.00% 44.09% 6.77%
Corporate 		13.95% 0.00% 100.00% 88.54%
Municipal 		0.37% 0.00% 17.46% 20.14%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 89.58%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CENFX % Rank
US 		75.30% 0.00% 165.96% 74.65%
Non US 		9.21% 0.00% 72.71% 72.05%

CENFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CENFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.27% 0.01% 19.98% 89.01%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.19% 4.51%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 56.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 25.42%

Sales Fees

CENFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CENFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CENFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 2.00% 500.00% 1.00%

CENFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CENFX Category Low Category High CENFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.54% 0.00% 11.01% 4.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CENFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CENFX Category Low Category High CENFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.81% -1.27% 4.98% 71.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CENFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

CENFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Wesley Phoa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2012

9.72

9.7%

Wesley K. Phoa is a solutions portfolio manager at Capital Group. His focus is on fund-of-funds and multi-asset solutions. Wesley serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee, the Portfolio Solutions Committee and the Custom Solutions Committee. He has 28 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 23 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, Wesley served as a fixed income portfolio manager with a focus on rates-driven and long duration strategies. His areas of research responsibility included interest rates, monetary policy and financial economics.

Bradley Vogt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2012

9.72

9.7%

Bradley J. Vogt is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He is the principal investment officer of the American Funds Target Date Retirement Series® and serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee. Brad has been involved in the oversight of our multi-asset solutions for more than a decade. Brad has 34 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered environmental services, U.S. telecommunications and cable & satellite TV companies.

Joanna Jonsson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2015

7.42

7.4%

Joanna F. Jonsson is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She is also president of Capital Research and Management Company and serves on the Capital Group Management Committee and the Target Date Solutions Committee. She has 33 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 31 years. Earlier in her career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Jody covered insurance, U.S. household & personal care, restaurants & lodging and cruise lines companies.

Michelle Black

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Michelle J. Black is a solutions portfolio manager at Capital Group. Her focus is on fund-of-funds and multi-asset solutions. Michelle serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee and the Portfolio Solutions Committee. She has 25 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. During her tenure at Capital, Michelle led the development of asset allocation design for private high-net-worth clients. She has been deeply involved in glide path development for our target date series, and also worked as an asset allocation investment specialist out of our London office, where she helped construct multi-asset solutions for global institutions. Prior to joining Capital, Michelle was manager of the Los Angeles office and an investment planning analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern California. She also holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst® and Certified Private Wealth Advisor® designations, is a member of the Investments & Wealth Institute and serves on the CIMA commission. Michelle is based in Los Angeles.

David Hoag

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

David A. Hoag is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Fixed Income Management Committee and the Target Date Solutions Committee. He has 34 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 30 years. Earlier in his career, as a fixed income investment analyst at Capital, he covered municipal bonds. He holds an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in economics and business from Wheaton College, Illinois. David is based in Los Angeles.

Samir Mathur

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Samir Mathur is a solutions portfolio manager at Capital Group. His focus is on fund-of-funds and multi-asset solutions. He is chair of the Portfolio Solutions Committee and also serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee and the Custom Solutions Committee. He has 29 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for nine years. During his tenure at Capital, Samir has led the development of fund-of-funds solutions and several model portfolios, including tax-aware portfolio models, portfolio sleeves and model portfolios for our insurance series of funds.

Shannon Ward

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2021

1.41

1.4%

Shannon Ward is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. She also serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee. She has 29 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for five years. Prior to joining Capital, Shannon worked as a portfolio manager at Oaktree Capital Management. She holds an MBA from the University of Southern California and a bachelor's degree in psychology from University of California, Santa Barbara. Shannon is based in Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

