YTD Return
1.7%
1 yr return
-2.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
Net Assets
$2.53 B
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.63%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 11.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
$25
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund will attempt to achieve its investment objective by investing in a mix of American Funds fixed income funds. The fund will principally invest in funds that seek current income through investments in bonds or in other fixed income instruments.
The fund is designed for investors who are withdrawing (or who, in the near future, expect to withdraw) funds to meet higher education expenses.
When determining in which bond funds to invest, the investment adviser will predominately seek exposure to higher quality bonds (rated A- or better or A3 or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality) with intermediate to short-term durations. The fund may, however, invest in underlying funds with exposure to lower quality, higher yielding securities rated BBB+ or below and Baa1 or below (including those rated BB+ or below and Ba1 or below) or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality, and to bonds with longer durations.
The underlying funds may hold securities issued and guaranteed by the U.S. government, securities issued by federal agencies and instrumentalities and securities backed by mortgages or other assets. The underlying funds may also invest in the debt securities of governments, agencies, corporations and other entities domiciled outside the United States.
The fund’s investment adviser seeks to create a combination of underlying funds that complement each other with a goal of achieving the fund’s investment objective of providing current income, consistent with preservation of capital. In making this determination, the fund’s investment adviser considers the historical volatility and returns of the underlying funds and how various combinations would have behaved in past market environments. It also considers, among other topics, current market conditions and the investment positions of the underlying funds.
|Period
|CENEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|4.51%
|1 Yr
|-2.0%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|76.22%
|3 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|90.04%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|65.14%
|10 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-11.7%
|2.2%
|52.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|CENEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.2%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|84.60%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|62.73%
|2020
|0.8%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|35.89%
|2019
|0.4%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|60.46%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|24.12%
|CENEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CENEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.53 B
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|36.92%
|Number of Holdings
|6
|4
|4919
|95.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.61 B
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|15.97%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|1.7%
|100.0%
|0.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CENEX % Rank
|Bonds
|84.51%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|90.97%
|Cash
|11.07%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|7.47%
|Stocks
|3.14%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|2.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.02%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|83.85%
|Other
|0.26%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|4.69%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|23.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CENEX % Rank
|Technology
|23.01%
|0.00%
|24.45%
|6.15%
|Healthcare
|14.49%
|0.00%
|23.11%
|10.77%
|Financial Services
|12.28%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|35.38%
|Communication Services
|10.02%
|0.00%
|65.64%
|29.23%
|Consumer Defense
|9.40%
|0.00%
|21.37%
|12.31%
|Industrials
|8.17%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|18.46%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.09%
|0.00%
|10.75%
|7.69%
|Energy
|4.59%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|60.00%
|Basic Materials
|4.24%
|0.00%
|22.71%
|12.31%
|Real Estate
|4.01%
|0.00%
|8.31%
|9.23%
|Utilities
|1.70%
|0.00%
|81.48%
|20.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CENEX % Rank
|US
|2.67%
|-0.54%
|9.00%
|2.08%
|Non US
|0.47%
|-0.66%
|2.31%
|1.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CENEX % Rank
|Government
|44.34%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|14.76%
|Securitized
|25.11%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|47.57%
|Cash & Equivalents
|16.23%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|6.60%
|Corporate
|13.95%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|88.37%
|Municipal
|0.37%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|19.97%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|89.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CENEX % Rank
|US
|75.30%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|74.48%
|Non US
|9.21%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|71.88%
|CENEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.63%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|54.59%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|4.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|72.67%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|25.34%
|CENEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CENEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CENEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|11.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|0.80%
|CENEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CENEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.00%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|99.65%
|CENEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CENEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CENEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.51%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|83.30%
|CENEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2012
9.72
9.7%
Wesley K. Phoa is a solutions portfolio manager at Capital Group. His focus is on fund-of-funds and multi-asset solutions. Wesley serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee, the Portfolio Solutions Committee and the Custom Solutions Committee. He has 28 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 23 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, Wesley served as a fixed income portfolio manager with a focus on rates-driven and long duration strategies. His areas of research responsibility included interest rates, monetary policy and financial economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2012
9.72
9.7%
Bradley J. Vogt is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He is the principal investment officer of the American Funds Target Date Retirement Series® and serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee. Brad has been involved in the oversight of our multi-asset solutions for more than a decade. Brad has 34 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered environmental services, U.S. telecommunications and cable & satellite TV companies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2015
7.42
7.4%
Joanna F. Jonsson is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She is also president of Capital Research and Management Company and serves on the Capital Group Management Committee and the Target Date Solutions Committee. She has 33 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 31 years. Earlier in her career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Jody covered insurance, U.S. household & personal care, restaurants & lodging and cruise lines companies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Michelle J. Black is a solutions portfolio manager at Capital Group. Her focus is on fund-of-funds and multi-asset solutions. Michelle serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee and the Portfolio Solutions Committee. She has 25 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. During her tenure at Capital, Michelle led the development of asset allocation design for private high-net-worth clients. She has been deeply involved in glide path development for our target date series, and also worked as an asset allocation investment specialist out of our London office, where she helped construct multi-asset solutions for global institutions. Prior to joining Capital, Michelle was manager of the Los Angeles office and an investment planning analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern California. She also holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst® and Certified Private Wealth Advisor® designations, is a member of the Investments & Wealth Institute and serves on the CIMA commission. Michelle is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Samir Mathur is a solutions portfolio manager at Capital Group. His focus is on fund-of-funds and multi-asset solutions. He is chair of the Portfolio Solutions Committee and also serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee and the Custom Solutions Committee. He has 29 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for nine years. During his tenure at Capital, Samir has led the development of fund-of-funds solutions and several model portfolios, including tax-aware portfolio models, portfolio sleeves and model portfolios for our insurance series of funds. Prior to joi
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
David A. Hoag is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Fixed Income Management Committee and the Target Date Solutions Committee. He has 34 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 30 years. Earlier in his career, as a fixed income investment analyst at Capital, he covered municipal bonds. He holds an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in economics and business from Wheaton College, Illinois. David is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2021
1.41
1.4%
Shannon Ward is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. She also serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee. She has 29 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for five years. Prior to joining Capital, Shannon worked as a portfolio manager at Oaktree Capital Management. She holds an MBA from the University of Southern California and a bachelor's degree in psychology from University of California, Santa Barbara. Shannon is based in Los Angeles.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
