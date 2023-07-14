Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.8%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
76.1%
Expense Ratio 1.68%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 11.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|CELFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|66.10%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|37.61%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|CELFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CELFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|100
|124 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|65
|2
|8175
|86.34%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|616 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|22.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|76.05%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|10.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CELFX % Rank
|Other
|83.75%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|0.73%
|Cash
|9.02%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|39.97%
|Bonds
|5.30%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|96.37%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.19%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|16.86%
|Stocks
|0.74%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|31.83%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|85.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CELFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|0.26%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|46.79%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|36.25%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|45.24%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|52.96%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|37.79%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|74.55%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|45.50%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|39.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|49.87%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|40.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CELFX % Rank
|US
|0.74%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|27.62%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|37.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CELFX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|59.11%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|5.39%
|Corporate
|35.33%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|51.68%
|Securitized
|5.56%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|73.43%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|59.91%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|38.83%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|86.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CELFX % Rank
|US
|5.30%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|93.75%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|95.35%
|CELFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.68%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|26.07%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|78.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|CELFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CELFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CELFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|11.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|2.39%
|CELFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CELFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|10.23%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|25.14%
|CELFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CELFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CELFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.24%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|14.88%
|CELFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 04, 2022
|$0.242
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2022
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2022
|$0.241
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.239
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Stephen L. Nesbitt, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of the Investment Manager, is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. Mr. Nesbitt has been the portfolio manager of the Fund since its inception. Prior to forming the Investment Manager in 2004, Mr. Nesbitt was a Senior Managing Director at Wilshire Associates. From 1990 to 2004, Mr. Nesbitt led the Consulting division at Wilshire Associates and also started and built its asset management business using a “manager of managers” investment approach, including private equity and hedge fund-of-fund portfolios. Mr. Nesbitt started his career at Wells Fargo Investment Advisors, an early pioneer in index funds, where he developed and managed index funds and oversaw asset allocation
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
