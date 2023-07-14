Home
Trending ETFs

CELFX (Mutual Fund)

CELFX (Mutual Fund)

Cliffwater Enhanced Lending Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.66 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (CELFX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Cliffwater Enhanced Lending Fund

CELFX | Fund

$10.66

-

10.23%

$1.09

1.68%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.8%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

76.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Cliffwater Enhanced Lending Fund

CELFX | Fund

$10.66

-

10.23%

$1.09

1.68%

CELFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 10.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cliffwater Enhanced Lending Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Cliffwater LLC
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Nesbitt

Fund Description

CELFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CELFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -7.2% 18.1% 66.10%
1 Yr 0.0% -18.7% 21.2% 37.61%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CELFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 1.6% -31.8% 18.4% 0.72%
2021 N/A -14.3% 15.8% N/A
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CELFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -11.7% 18.1% 64.56%
1 Yr 0.0% -18.7% 38.5% 36.57%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CELFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 1.6% -31.8% 18.4% 0.72%
2021 N/A -14.3% 15.8% N/A
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CELFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CELFX Category Low Category High CELFX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 100 124 B N/A
Number of Holdings 65 2 8175 86.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 616 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 22.09%
Weighting of Top 10 76.05% 4.3% 105.0% 10.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Celf Spv Llc 45.79%
  2. Celf Spv Llc 45.79%
  3. Celf Spv Llc 45.79%
  4. Celf Spv Llc 45.79%
  5. Celf Spv Llc 45.79%
  6. Celf Spv Llc 45.79%
  7. Celf Spv Llc 45.79%
  8. Celf Spv Llc 45.79%
  9. Celf Spv Llc 45.79%
  10. Celf Spv Llc 45.79%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CELFX % Rank
Other 		83.75% -25.82% 276.99% 0.73%
Cash 		9.02% -261.12% 258.91% 39.97%
Bonds 		5.30% -150.81% 180.51% 96.37%
Preferred Stocks 		1.19% 0.00% 13.21% 16.86%
Stocks 		0.74% -38.22% 261.12% 31.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 85.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CELFX % Rank
Financial Services 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 0.26%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 46.79%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 36.25%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 45.24%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 52.96%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 37.79%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 74.55%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 45.50%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 39.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% 49.87%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 40.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CELFX % Rank
US 		0.74% -40.06% 261.12% 27.62%
Non US 		0.00% -0.10% 18.33% 37.35%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CELFX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		59.11% 0.00% 100.00% 5.39%
Corporate 		35.33% 0.00% 97.25% 51.68%
Securitized 		5.56% 0.00% 99.65% 73.43%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 59.91%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 38.83%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.43% 86.28%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CELFX % Rank
US 		5.30% -151.11% 194.51% 93.75%
Non US 		0.00% -136.75% 104.82% 95.35%

CELFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CELFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.68% 0.01% 26.65% 26.07%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 2.29% 78.84%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

CELFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CELFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CELFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 0.00% 632.00% 2.39%

CELFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CELFX Category Low Category High CELFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 10.23% 0.00% 15.93% 25.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CELFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CELFX Category Low Category High CELFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.24% -1.55% 11.51% 14.88%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CELFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

CELFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Nesbitt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Stephen L. Nesbitt, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of the Investment Manager, is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. Mr. Nesbitt has been the portfolio manager of the Fund since its inception. Prior to forming the Investment Manager in 2004, Mr. Nesbitt was a Senior Managing Director at Wilshire Associates. From 1990 to 2004, Mr. Nesbitt led the Consulting division at Wilshire Associates and also started and built its asset management business using a “manager of managers” investment approach, including private equity and hedge fund-of-fund portfolios. Mr. Nesbitt started his career at Wells Fargo Investment Advisors, an early pioneer in index funds, where he developed and managed index funds and oversaw asset allocation

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

