The Series will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities and equity-related instruments. For purposes of the Series’ 80% investment policy, equity securities and equity-related instruments include common stock, preferred stock convertible into common stock, securities convertible into common and preferred stock, non-convertible preferred stock, sponsored American depositary receipts (“ADRs”), securities of master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), business development companies (“BDCs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). These equity investments may be in issuers involved in special situations, such as companies involved in initial public offerings, tender offers, mergers and other corporate restructurings or management changes. The Series’ investments in preferred stock and securities convertible into common and preferred stock may include investments in any company, market or sector, consistent with the Series’ investment strategies. In addition, the Series may invest up to 20% of its assets in options to enhance

returns, and in fixed-income securities, including distressed debt, convertible bonds, short duration government bonds, money market funds, and corporate bonds. The Series may invest in fixed income securities, including corporate bonds and convertible bonds, with any credit rating, including high yield (“junk bonds”) or, if unrated, determined by Callodine Capital Management, LP (“Callodine” or “Sub-Advisor”), the Sub-Advisor of the Series, to be of comparable quality.

Callodine expects to use both bottom up (individual company analysis) and top-down (macro-economic and market-project strategy selection) approaches to its investment selections. The Series will seek to invest in dividend paying equity securities from companies that Callodine believes are fundamentally undervalued. Such companies may be undervalued due to a variety of reasons, including perception of unfavorable industry dynamics, poor short-term business performance due to cyclical or company specific factors, short term dislocations in capital flows to a specific sector or sub-sector or changes in management. Callodine believes that these conditions may result in fundamentally viable businesses being available at depressed valuations.

In general, the Series may invest in a portfolio of 15-25 positions. Due to the focused nature of its investment strategies, the Series is considered to be non-diversified. The Series may invest in companies in any sector and of any market capitalization and may invest in both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. At times, the Series may focus its investments in one or more sectors or geographies. In addition, the Series may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its investment strategies.

Callodine monitors the Series’ investments for ongoing risk and return considerations. Callodine may consider selling a security if:

•it no longer fits the Series’ investment strategies, valuation discipline or risk and return criteria;

•it has reached Callodine’s target sell price (which is periodically re-evaluated); or

•a more attractive investment opportunity is identified.

The Series’ investment objective is to seek to provide strong risk-adjusted total returns with low market correlation and preservation of capital. This means the Series seeks to invest in companies with dividend paying securities that are fundamentally undervalued due to a variety of reasons. Such companies may offer sound businesses and investment opportunities available at depressed valuations and with lower correlation to the performance of the broader equity markets.