Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Calvert Emerging Markets Advancement Fund

CEFAX | Fund

$10.88

$77.9 M

4.83%

$0.53

1.41%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.0%

1 yr return

4.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$77.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.41%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 64.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CEFAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calvert Emerging Markets Advancement Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Calvert Research and Management
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    110421
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Marshall Stocker

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by companies located in emerging market countries. Companies located in emerging market countries are defined as those companies included in the Calvert Emerging Markets Responsible Index (the “Index”) (described below).

Equity securities held by the Fund will primarily include common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts and equity-equivalent securities, such as participation notes (“P-Notes”).  The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies with a broad range of market capitalization, including smaller companies. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).  The Fund may purchase and sell derivative instruments, including, but not limited to, futures and forward foreign currency exchange contracts.

The Fund may engage in derivative transactions to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices or currency exchange rates, or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies.  The Fund may also lend its securities.

The Fund seeks to employ a top-down investment process based on macroeconomic and governance assessments at the country level.  In managing the Fund, the investment adviser seeks to gain exposure to countries with the following characteristics: political and economic conditions that suggest an improving governance and investment climate and/or adoption of policies or other actions that the investment adviser believes will result in increased corporate cash flow and/or reduced discount rates.  Security selection within each country will be based on the constituents of the Index.  The Fund generally intends to hold Index constituents, located in countries selected for investment, in scale to match the proportional security weight of such constituent within the Index.  The Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in securities of companies whose business activities are in the same industry, to the extent that such industry accounts for more than 15% of the Fund’s primary benchmark.

In addition to meeting certain capitalization and trading requirements, constituents of the Index must meet the environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors discussed below. The investment adviser will pursue engagement opportunities across the portfolio with both company management and government officials to seek to advance ESG change from the bottom-up stock level and from the top-down at a country level.

Calvert Emerging Markets Responsible Index.  The Index is a proprietary index of CRM, the Fund’s investment adviser. Jade Huang and Christopher Madden, CFA, serve as Co-Directors of Index Management at CRM and manage the Index construction process. The Index is composed of equity securities of up to the 1,000 largest companies by market capitalization that are listed on certain global stock exchanges and issued by publicly traded companies located in or tied economically to countries that CRM has classified as emerging markets. Determinations as to whether an equity security represents a company located in or tied economically to an emerging market is based on an assessment of headquarters location, country of incorporation, primary exchange, and country of greatest revenue. CRM determines emerging market countries based on a set of criteria including level of economic development, existence of capital controls, openness to foreign direct investment, market trading and liquidity conditions, regulatory environment, treatment of minority shareholders, and investor expectations. CRM currently classifies the following countries as emerging markets: Brazil, Chile, China, Columbia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and United Arab Emirates.

The Index universe excludes business development companies and equity securities listed less than six months from the last business day of the month preceding reconstitution.   Additionally, companies that are included in the Index universe must meet certain capitalization and trading requirements.

Calvert then selects Index components that operate their businesses in a manner that is consistent with the Calvert Principles for Responsible Investing (the “Calvert Principles”). The Calvert Principles serve as a framework for considering ESG factors. CRM’s Index Committee may determine to exclude from the Index a company that operates its business in a manner consistent with the Calvert Principles, but has been determined by CRM’s Index Committee to have exposure to a product and/or environmental factor believed to present significant health or environmental risks. Companies selected for inclusion in the Index are then weighted by CRM based on market capitalization, and by a combination of country and sector.

The Index is rebalanced quarterly on the third Friday of the last month of each calendar quarter and reconstituted annually on the third Friday of June.

Read More

CEFAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CEFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.0% -11.0% 30.2% 28.74%
1 Yr 4.4% -12.7% 29.2% 86.59%
3 Yr 2.7%* -16.8% 12.9% 17.16%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CEFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.7% -50.1% 7.2% 20.45%
2021 -2.2% -18.2% 13.6% 42.16%
2020 4.8% -7.2% 79.7% 59.27%
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CEFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.0% -30.3% 30.2% 27.27%
1 Yr 4.4% -48.9% 29.2% 79.64%
3 Yr 2.7%* -16.1% 12.9% 19.03%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CEFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.7% -50.1% 7.2% 20.45%
2021 -2.2% -18.2% 13.6% 42.16%
2020 4.8% -7.2% 79.7% 59.27%
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CEFAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CEFAX Category Low Category High CEFAX % Rank
Net Assets 77.9 M 717 K 102 B 76.09%
Number of Holdings 390 10 6734 17.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 25.4 M 340 K 19.3 B 76.77%
Weighting of Top 10 34.07% 2.8% 71.7% 49.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 7.95%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 7.95%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 7.95%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 7.95%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 7.95%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 7.95%
  7. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 7.95%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 7.95%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 7.95%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 7.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CEFAX % Rank
Stocks 		91.15% 0.90% 110.97% 91.41%
Cash 		8.16% -23.67% 20.19% 3.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.55% 0.00% 6.07% 7.19%
Other 		0.13% -1.48% 9.95% 8.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 13.51%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 24.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CEFAX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.62% 0.00% 48.86% 26.52%
Technology 		19.33% 0.00% 47.50% 70.63%
Communication Services 		19.11% 0.00% 39.29% 1.16%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.82% 0.00% 48.94% 71.28%
Consumer Defense 		7.40% 0.00% 28.13% 30.27%
Industrials 		4.72% 0.00% 43.53% 69.47%
Healthcare 		4.09% 0.00% 93.26% 46.05%
Basic Materials 		4.08% 0.00% 30.03% 79.95%
Real Estate 		3.67% 0.00% 17.15% 14.23%
Utilities 		2.00% 0.00% 39.12% 37.52%
Energy 		0.16% 0.00% 24.80% 84.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CEFAX % Rank
Non US 		91.03% -4.71% 112.57% 82.93%
US 		0.12% -1.60% 104.72% 68.68%

CEFAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CEFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.41% 0.03% 41.06% 42.42%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 25.06%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 24.62%
Administrative Fee 0.12% 0.01% 0.85% 64.90%

Sales Fees

CEFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 0.40% 5.75% 64.65%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CEFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CEFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 64.00% 0.00% 190.00% 65.98%

CEFAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CEFAX Category Low Category High CEFAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.83% 0.00% 12.61% 62.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CEFAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CEFAX Category Low Category High CEFAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.68% -1.98% 17.62% 51.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CEFAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CEFAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marshall Stocker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Marshall Stocker is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, director of country research and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s emerging markets team. As a portfolio manager, he is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for assets in emerging and frontier markets. As director of country research, he leads the emerging markets team focused on analyzing country-level political-economic policies. He joined Eaton Vance in 2013. Marshall began his career in the investment management industry in 1999. Before joining Eaton Vance, he served as co-founder and managing member of Emergent Property Advisors, LLC. Previously, Marshall was a portfolio manager with Choate Investment Advisors and Sanderson & Stocker. Marshall earned a B.S. and an MBA from Cornell University, where he was a Park Leadership Fellow, and a Ph.D. in economics at Universidad Francisco Marroquin. He is also a CFA charterholder and is conversant in German and Arabic. He is a benefactor of the Cato Institute, Foundation for Economic Education and the Atlas Network. In 2017, he became a member of the Mont Pelerin Society. Marshall's commentary has appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Financial Times and The Washington Post and Bloomberg. He has also been featured on Bloomberg Radio, Fox Business News and Nikkei CNBC Japan.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

