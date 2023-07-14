Duncan Farley – Portfolio Manager, Leveraged Finance – Duncan is a Portfolio Manager focusing on absolute return credit strategies within BlueBay UK’s Global Leveraged Finance Group. Prior to joining BlueBay in March 2014, Duncan amassed over 16 years’ experience in the European high yield and distressed debt markets working for several leading investment firms, including King Street Capital Management, where he spent four years as a senior credit analyst. Duncan holds a BA (Hons) degree in Accounting and Computing from the University of Kent and is a qualified ACA (Association of Chartered Accountants) with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).