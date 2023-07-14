Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.0%
1 yr return
1.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
53.3%
Expense Ratio 3.55%
Front Load 4.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CEDLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.0%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|2.39%
|1 Yr
|1.1%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|19.58%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|6.93%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CEDLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.8%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|1.59%
|2021
|-8.3%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|99.55%
|2020
|1.4%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|23.11%
|2019
|2.1%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|10.05%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|N/A
|Period
|CEDLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.0%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|2.53%
|1 Yr
|1.1%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|18.57%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|7.26%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|30.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CEDLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.8%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|1.59%
|2021
|-8.3%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|99.55%
|2020
|1.4%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|23.11%
|2019
|2.1%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|10.05%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|N/A
|CEDLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CEDLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|100
|124 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|67
|2
|8175
|86.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|22.3 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|76.31%
|Weighting of Top 10
|53.32%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|19.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CEDLX % Rank
|Bonds
|58.59%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|85.90%
|Cash
|19.91%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|21.37%
|Stocks
|17.73%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|2.47%
|Other
|3.64%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|4.80%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.12%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|44.48%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|89.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CEDLX % Rank
|Corporate
|64.12%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|18.54%
|Cash & Equivalents
|26.94%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|14.58%
|Government
|6.96%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|63.80%
|Securitized
|1.98%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|84.09%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|70.99%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|57.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CEDLX % Rank
|Non US
|46.17%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|8.28%
|US
|12.42%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|92.73%
|CEDLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.55%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|3.85%
|Management Fee
|1.75%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|96.05%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|98.91%
|CEDLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.25%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|30.83%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CEDLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CEDLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|632.00%
|74.84%
|CEDLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CEDLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.74%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|2.67%
|CEDLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CEDLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CEDLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.08%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|9.10%
|CEDLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$1.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.805
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.660
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$7.739
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.507
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.257
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.318
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.268
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.336
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 09, 2018
4.06
4.1%
Duncan Farley – Portfolio Manager, Leveraged Finance – Duncan is a Portfolio Manager focusing on absolute return credit strategies within BlueBay UK’s Global Leveraged Finance Group. Prior to joining BlueBay in March 2014, Duncan amassed over 16 years’ experience in the European high yield and distressed debt markets working for several leading investment firms, including King Street Capital Management, where he spent four years as a senior credit analyst. Duncan holds a BA (Hons) degree in Accounting and Computing from the University of Kent and is a qualified ACA (Association of Chartered Accountants) with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Adam Phillips — Portfolio Manager, Leveraged Finance — Adam joined BlueBay UK in October 2020 as the Head of Developed Markets Special Situations, to further enhance BlueBay’s global leveraged finance strategies. Before joining BlueBay, Adam was Head of Investments at Blantyre Capital, European CIO at Marathon Asset Management and Head of European High Yield & Distressed at Lehman Brothers. Earlier in his career, Adam was Head of the Asian Distressed team at Standard Bank and he started his career at British & Commonwealth Merchant Bank in structured and property finance.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
