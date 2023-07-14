Home
Trending ETFs

CEDLX (Mutual Fund)

CEDLX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlueBay Destra International Event-Driven Credit Fund

CEDLX | Fund

$23.13

-

4.74%

$1.10

3.55%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.0%

1 yr return

1.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

53.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

CEDLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 5.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlueBay Destra International Event-Driven Credit Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Destra
  • Inception Date
    Dec 21, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Duncan Farley

Fund Description

CEDLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CEDLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -7.2% 18.1% 2.39%
1 Yr 1.1% -18.7% 21.2% 19.58%
3 Yr 0.0%* -23.6% 52.8% 6.93%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CEDLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.8% -31.8% 18.4% 1.59%
2021 -8.3% -14.3% 15.8% 99.55%
2020 1.4% -20.2% 60.6% 23.11%
2019 2.1% -10.2% 3.6% 10.05%
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CEDLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -11.7% 18.1% 2.53%
1 Yr 1.1% -18.7% 38.5% 18.57%
3 Yr 0.0%* -23.6% 52.8% 7.26%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CEDLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.8% -31.8% 18.4% 1.59%
2021 -8.3% -14.3% 15.8% 99.55%
2020 1.4% -20.2% 60.6% 23.11%
2019 2.1% -10.2% 3.6% 10.05%
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CEDLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CEDLX Category Low Category High CEDLX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 100 124 B N/A
Number of Holdings 67 2 8175 86.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 22.3 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 76.31%
Weighting of Top 10 53.32% 4.3% 105.0% 19.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Liquidity FedFund Instl 13.94%
  2. MPC Container Ships ASA 7.21%
  3. MPC Container Ships ASA 7.21%
  4. MPC Container Ships ASA 7.21%
  5. MPC Container Ships ASA 7.21%
  6. MPC Container Ships ASA 7.21%
  7. MPC Container Ships ASA 7.21%
  8. MPC Container Ships ASA 7.21%
  9. MPC Container Ships ASA 7.21%
  10. MPC Container Ships ASA 7.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CEDLX % Rank
Bonds 		58.59% -150.81% 180.51% 85.90%
Cash 		19.91% -261.12% 258.91% 21.37%
Stocks 		17.73% -38.22% 261.12% 2.47%
Other 		3.64% -25.82% 276.99% 4.80%
Preferred Stocks 		0.12% 0.00% 13.21% 44.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 89.10%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CEDLX % Rank
Corporate 		64.12% 0.00% 97.25% 18.54%
Cash & Equivalents 		26.94% 0.00% 100.00% 14.58%
Government 		6.96% 0.00% 99.43% 63.80%
Securitized 		1.98% 0.00% 99.65% 84.09%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 70.99%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 57.81%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CEDLX % Rank
Non US 		46.17% -136.75% 104.82% 8.28%
US 		12.42% -151.11% 194.51% 92.73%

CEDLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CEDLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.55% 0.01% 26.65% 3.85%
Management Fee 1.75% 0.00% 2.29% 96.05%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% 98.91%

Sales Fees

CEDLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.25% 0.00% 5.75% 30.83%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CEDLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CEDLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 632.00% 74.84%

CEDLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CEDLX Category Low Category High CEDLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.74% 0.00% 15.93% 2.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CEDLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CEDLX Category Low Category High CEDLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.08% -1.55% 11.51% 9.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CEDLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

CEDLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Duncan Farley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 09, 2018

4.06

4.1%

Duncan Farley – Portfolio Manager, Leveraged Finance – Duncan is a Portfolio Manager focusing on absolute return credit strategies within BlueBay UK’s Global Leveraged Finance Group. Prior to joining BlueBay in March 2014, Duncan amassed over 16 years’ experience in the European high yield and distressed debt markets working for several leading investment firms, including King Street Capital Management, where he spent four years as a senior credit analyst. Duncan holds a BA (Hons) degree in Accounting and Computing from the University of Kent and is a qualified ACA (Association of Chartered Accountants) with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

Adam Phillips

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Adam Phillips — Portfolio Manager, Leveraged Finance — Adam joined BlueBay UK in October 2020 as the Head of Developed Markets Special Situations, to further enhance BlueBay’s global leveraged finance strategies. Before joining BlueBay, Adam was Head of Investments at Blantyre Capital, European CIO at Marathon Asset Management and Head of European High Yield & Distressed at Lehman Brothers. Earlier in his career, Adam was Head of the Asian Distressed team at Standard Bank and he started his career at British & Commonwealth Merchant Bank in structured and property finance.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

