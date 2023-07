The Fund’s assets primarily are invested in equity securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common and preferred stocks of large capitalization companies. These companies have market capitalizations in the range of companies in the Russell 1000® Value Index (the Index) at the time of purchase (between $335.1 million and $672.7 billion as of August 31, 2022). The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the Index are subject to change.

The Fund typically invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks of value companies. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign investments. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the financial services and health care sectors.