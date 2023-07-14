Dividend Investing Ideas Center
9.1%
1 yr return
4.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
Net Assets
$307 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.1%
Expense Ratio 1.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 27.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of small capitalization companies that demonstrate a consistent pattern of earnings and dividend growth. Crawford Investment Counsel, Inc. (the “Adviser”), manages the Fund by investing primarily in companies with market capitalizations of $5 billion or less at the time of purchase. The Adviser believes investing long-term in companies with sound management, strong balance sheets, and the ability to produce consistent earnings and dividends is a low risk means of building wealth. The Adviser utilizes a bottom-up, value-oriented approach to stock selection, focusing on company fundamentals, in an effort to identify stocks of companies where the market prices do not reflect their true values. The Adviser’s equity investment team works together to identify appropriate stocks. The Fund’s portfolio managers are responsible for selecting stocks for the Fund’s portfolio and implementing its investment strategy.
The Adviser’s goal is to identify high quality, small capitalization companies that have strong balance sheets and predictable earnings that are undervalued and have above-average total return potential. Traditional fundamental analysis is conducted, collectively and individually, on existing holdings as well as potential buy candidates. After the fundamental analysis has been completed, the Adviser selects a portfolio of companies that the Adviser believes are undervalued and present an attractive trade-off between risk and return. The Adviser seeks to buy high quality securities at attractive valuations and to identify a catalyst that is expected to produce attractive returns.
The Adviser believes that, by focusing on small capitalization companies with consistently increasing earnings and stable-to-rising dividends from one year to the next, the Fund’s portfolio companies will tend to be less volatile than the Russell 2000® Index. The Adviser also believes that the consistency and stability of the Fund’s portfolio companies cause the companies to have less earnings variability than other companies, which also leads to less stock price volatility than companies of similar size, because investors can be more confident in the expected results from these companies.
The Fund may invest its assets in securities of U.S. companies and foreign companies. The Fund will not invest more than 5% of its assets in any one issuer. Certain economic sectors may be overweighted compared to others because the Adviser seeks the best investment opportunities regardless of sector. The Fund will not invest more than 25% of its net assets in any one economic sector included in the Russell 2000® Index or two times the weighting of that sector in the Index, whichever is greater. The Adviser generally purchases securities only for the long-term.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in securities of small cap companies that pay or are expected to pay regular dividends. The Adviser considers small cap companies to be companies that, at the time of investment, have market capitalizations within the range of market capitalization of the companies appearing in the Russell 2000® Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the companies appearing in the Russell 2000® Index ranged from $31.57 million to $13.96 billion. The Fund may invest its assets in securities of U.S. companies and foreign companies, directly or indirectly through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or other types of depositary receipts.
The Fund may sell a security when the Adviser believes that the company’s fundamentals have deteriorated, if the company decreases its dividends, or if the stock has become overvalued in the opinion of the Adviser. The Fund also may sell a security when the Adviser believes that a better investment opportunity is present.
|Period
|CDOFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.1%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|58.36%
|1 Yr
|4.5%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|75.09%
|3 Yr
|7.6%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|41.26%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-23.7%
|9.2%
|35.91%
|10 Yr
|3.7%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|16.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|CDOFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.5%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|28.64%
|2021
|6.7%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|33.68%
|2020
|0.4%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|87.43%
|2019
|3.6%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|81.85%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|16.76%
|Period
|CDOFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.1%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|55.29%
|1 Yr
|4.5%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|68.60%
|3 Yr
|7.6%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|40.25%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-23.7%
|10.7%
|26.81%
|10 Yr
|6.0%*
|-9.0%
|15.3%
|16.62%
* Annualized
|Period
|CDOFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.5%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|28.64%
|2021
|6.7%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|33.68%
|2020
|0.4%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|87.43%
|2019
|3.6%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|81.85%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|3.62%
|CDOFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CDOFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|307 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|61.80%
|Number of Holdings
|74
|2
|2519
|81.97%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|64 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|52.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.10%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|29.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CDOFX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.59%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|41.84%
|Cash
|1.41%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|56.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|21.60%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|22.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|20.41%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|20.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CDOFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.06%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|9.97%
|Technology
|18.30%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|13.40%
|Industrials
|18.06%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|35.40%
|Healthcare
|13.40%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|49.83%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.09%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|21.82%
|Consumer Defense
|6.49%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|12.03%
|Real Estate
|5.15%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|71.48%
|Basic Materials
|2.00%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|95.88%
|Utilities
|1.32%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|77.84%
|Energy
|1.12%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|89.35%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|95.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CDOFX % Rank
|US
|93.19%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|76.70%
|Non US
|5.40%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|10.54%
|CDOFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.12%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|45.00%
|Management Fee
|0.99%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|92.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.76%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|40.95%
|CDOFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CDOFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CDOFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|27.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|25.50%
|CDOFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CDOFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.21%
|0.00%
|37.98%
|17.32%
|CDOFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|CDOFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CDOFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.07%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|10.12%
|CDOFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$1.576
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 26, 2012
9.68
9.7%
John H. Crawford, IV, CFA - Managing Director of Equity Investments, 30 Years of Experience, Joined Firm in 1990; Previous Experience: Meryll Lynch Capital Markets, BBA University of Georgia; MS, Georgia State University
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2018
4.08
4.1%
Boris Kuzmin, CFA is a Senior Research Analyst at Crawford Investment Counsel and has been with the firm since 2004. Boris is also a Principal of the firm. Boris is responsible for equity research in the Financial and Real Estate sectors and serves as a voting member the Equity Investment Team. Boris also serves as Director of Small Cap Strategy. Prior to joining Crawford Investment Counsel, he was an Equity Research Analyst at Emory Investment Management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
