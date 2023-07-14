Home
Vitals

YTD Return

9.1%

1 yr return

4.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$307 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$43.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CDOFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Crawford Small Cap Dividend Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Crawford
  • Inception Date
    Sep 26, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Crawford

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of small capitalization companies that demonstrate a consistent pattern of earnings and dividend growth. Crawford Investment Counsel, Inc. (the “Adviser”), manages the Fund by investing primarily in companies with market capitalizations of $5 billion or less at the time of purchase. The Adviser believes investing long-term in companies with sound management, strong balance sheets, and the ability to produce consistent earnings and dividends is a low risk means of building wealth. The Adviser utilizes a bottom-up, value-oriented approach to stock selection, focusing on company fundamentals, in an effort to identify stocks of companies where the market prices do not reflect their true values. The Adviser’s equity investment team works together to identify appropriate stocks. The Fund’s portfolio managers are responsible for selecting stocks for the Fund’s portfolio and implementing its investment strategy.

The Adviser’s goal is to identify high quality, small capitalization companies that have strong balance sheets and predictable earnings that are undervalued and have above-average total return potential. Traditional fundamental analysis is conducted, collectively and individually, on existing holdings as well as potential buy candidates. After the fundamental analysis has been completed, the Adviser selects a portfolio of companies that the Adviser believes are undervalued and present an attractive trade-off between risk and return. The Adviser seeks to buy high quality securities at attractive valuations and to identify a catalyst that is expected to produce attractive returns.

The Adviser believes that, by focusing on small capitalization companies with consistently increasing earnings and stable-to-rising dividends from one year to the next, the Fund’s portfolio companies will tend to be less volatile than the Russell 2000® Index. The Adviser also believes that the consistency and stability of the Fund’s portfolio companies cause the companies to have less earnings variability than other companies, which also leads to less stock price volatility than companies of similar size, because investors can be more confident in the expected results from these companies.

The Fund may invest its assets in securities of U.S. companies and foreign companies. The Fund will not invest more than 5% of its assets in any one issuer. Certain economic sectors may be overweighted compared to others because the Adviser seeks the best investment opportunities regardless of sector. The Fund will not invest more than 25% of its net assets in any one economic sector included in the Russell 2000® Index or two times the weighting of that sector in the Index, whichever is greater. The Adviser generally purchases securities only for the long-term.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in securities of small cap companies that pay or are expected to pay regular dividends. The Adviser considers small cap companies to be companies that, at the time of investment, have market capitalizations within the range of market capitalization of the companies appearing in the Russell 2000® Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the companies appearing in the Russell 2000® Index ranged from $31.57 million to $13.96 billion. The Fund may invest its assets in securities of U.S. companies and foreign companies, directly or indirectly through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or other types of depositary receipts.

The Fund may sell a security when the Adviser believes that the company’s fundamentals have deteriorated, if the company decreases its dividends, or if the stock has become overvalued in the opinion of the Adviser. The Fund also may sell a security when the Adviser believes that a better investment opportunity is present.

CDOFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CDOFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.1% -14.5% 140.9% 58.36%
1 Yr 4.5% -34.7% 196.6% 75.09%
3 Yr 7.6%* -21.8% 37.4% 41.26%
5 Yr -0.5%* -23.7% 9.2% 35.91%
10 Yr 3.7%* -11.7% 15.3% 16.41%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CDOFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -59.3% 118.2% 28.64%
2021 6.7% -17.3% 18.6% 33.68%
2020 0.4% -21.2% 28.2% 87.43%
2019 3.6% -17.9% 8.4% 81.85%
2018 -3.0% -20.0% 0.2% 16.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CDOFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.1% -17.6% 140.9% 55.29%
1 Yr 4.5% -34.7% 196.6% 68.60%
3 Yr 7.6%* -21.8% 37.4% 40.25%
5 Yr 0.9%* -23.7% 10.7% 26.81%
10 Yr 6.0%* -9.0% 15.3% 16.62%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CDOFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -59.3% 118.2% 28.64%
2021 6.7% -17.3% 18.6% 33.68%
2020 0.4% -21.2% 28.2% 87.43%
2019 3.6% -17.9% 8.4% 81.85%
2018 -1.6% -19.9% 0.2% 3.62%

NAV & Total Return History

CDOFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CDOFX Category Low Category High CDOFX % Rank
Net Assets 307 M 1.48 M 120 B 61.80%
Number of Holdings 74 2 2519 81.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 64 M 213 K 4.6 B 52.04%
Weighting of Top 10 21.10% 2.8% 101.7% 29.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. The Hackett Group Inc 2.58%
  2. Conmed Corp 2.41%
  3. US Physical Therapy Inc 2.27%
  4. Simulations Plus Inc 2.12%
  5. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc 2.06%
  6. nVent Electric PLC 2.02%
  7. Wolverine World Wide Inc 2.02%
  8. H.B. Fuller Co 1.97%
  9. TriCo Bancshares 1.95%
  10. Mueller Water Products, Inc. Class A 1.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CDOFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.59% 25.32% 100.32% 41.84%
Cash 		1.41% -79.10% 74.68% 56.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 21.60%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 22.79%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 20.41%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 20.58%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CDOFX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.06% 0.00% 35.52% 9.97%
Technology 		18.30% 0.00% 54.70% 13.40%
Industrials 		18.06% 2.46% 37.42% 35.40%
Healthcare 		13.40% 0.00% 26.53% 49.83%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.09% 0.99% 47.79% 21.82%
Consumer Defense 		6.49% 0.00% 18.87% 12.03%
Real Estate 		5.15% 0.00% 29.43% 71.48%
Basic Materials 		2.00% 0.00% 18.66% 95.88%
Utilities 		1.32% 0.00% 18.58% 77.84%
Energy 		1.12% 0.00% 37.72% 89.35%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 14.85% 95.19%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CDOFX % Rank
US 		93.19% 24.89% 100.00% 76.70%
Non US 		5.40% 0.00% 36.31% 10.54%

CDOFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CDOFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.12% 0.01% 13.16% 45.00%
Management Fee 0.99% 0.00% 1.50% 92.84%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 1.76%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 40.95%

Sales Fees

CDOFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CDOFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CDOFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.00% 1.00% 314.00% 25.50%

CDOFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CDOFX Category Low Category High CDOFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.21% 0.00% 37.98% 17.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CDOFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CDOFX Category Low Category High CDOFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.07% -2.40% 2.49% 10.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CDOFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CDOFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Crawford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 26, 2012

9.68

9.7%

John H. Crawford, IV, CFA - Managing Director of Equity Investments, 30 Years of Experience, Joined Firm in 1990; Previous Experience: Meryll Lynch Capital Markets, BBA University of Georgia; MS, Georgia State University

Boris Kuzmin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Boris Kuzmin, CFA is a Senior Research Analyst at Crawford Investment Counsel and has been with the firm since 2004. Boris is also a Principal of the firm. Boris is responsible for equity research in the Financial and Real Estate sectors and serves as a voting member the Equity Investment Team. Boris also serves as Director of Small Cap Strategy. Prior to joining Crawford Investment Counsel, he was an Equity Research Analyst at Emory Investment Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

