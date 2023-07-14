Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Copeland Dividend Growth Fund

mutual fund
CDIVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.3 -0.05 -0.41%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
A (CDGRX) Primary C (CDCRX) Inst (CDIVX)
CDIVX (Mutual Fund)

Copeland Dividend Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.3 -0.05 -0.41%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
A (CDGRX) Primary C (CDCRX) Inst (CDIVX)
CDIVX (Mutual Fund)

Copeland Dividend Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.3 -0.05 -0.41%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
A (CDGRX) Primary C (CDCRX) Inst (CDIVX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Copeland Dividend Growth Fund

CDIVX | Fund

$12.30

$54.7 M

0.98%

$0.12

1.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.7%

1 yr return

7.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

Net Assets

$54.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000

IRA

$25,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Copeland Dividend Growth Fund

CDIVX | Fund

$12.30

$54.7 M

0.98%

$0.12

1.75%

CDIVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Copeland Dividend Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Copeland Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Giovanniello

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives of producing long-term capital appreciation and income generation, by applying its fundamental stock selection to purchase equities of companies with a proven track record of dividend growth. The Fund is primarily composed of common stocks, master limited partnership units (“MLPs”) and equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) of U.S. companies or entities that have raised their dividends for a minimum of five consecutive years and cash equivalents. The Fund will limit its investment in MLPs to no more than 25% of its net assets. An equity REIT invests the majority of its assets directly in real property and derives its income primarily from rents and from capital gains on real estate appreciation, which are realized through property sales.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in securities that have increased their dividend for a minimum of five consecutive years. The Fund further manages risk through its diversification strategy of allocating generally no more than 5% to a single equity security, measured at time of purchase. The Fund in general invests in companies with a market capitalization of at least $250 million, upon purchase. All portfolio securities must be traded on a U.S. stock exchange.

The adviser sells securities when they fail to raise their dividend or no longer meet its fundamental stock selection criteria. The adviser may engage in active and frequent trading to meet the Fund’s investment objectives.

Read More

CDIVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CDIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -3.2% 29.3% 10.93%
1 Yr 7.7% -12.9% 32.0% 40.19%
3 Yr 5.2%* -6.4% 12.7% 13.10%
5 Yr -3.7%* -8.2% 5.9% 87.32%
10 Yr -0.6%* -6.8% 6.1% 74.88%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CDIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.4% -37.4% -8.2% 44.74%
2021 5.9% -5.0% 12.0% 15.72%
2020 1.3% -5.7% 7.8% 71.38%
2019 -2.0% -2.1% 6.3% 99.64%
2018 -1.5% -6.1% -0.8% 3.40%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CDIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -14.6% 29.3% 10.93%
1 Yr 7.7% -12.9% 57.6% 39.62%
3 Yr 5.2%* -6.4% 22.1% 12.85%
5 Yr -2.1%* -7.8% 16.4% 69.34%
10 Yr 3.1%* -3.3% 8.5% 48.10%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CDIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.4% -37.4% -8.2% 44.74%
2021 5.9% -5.0% 12.0% 16.05%
2020 1.3% -5.7% 7.8% 71.38%
2019 -2.0% -2.1% 6.3% 99.64%
2018 0.1% -6.1% 0.1% 0.38%

NAV & Total Return History

CDIVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CDIVX Category Low Category High CDIVX % Rank
Net Assets 54.7 M 963 K 126 B 92.63%
Number of Holdings 74 4 7731 29.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.1 M 2.04 K 28.9 B 94.55%
Weighting of Top 10 18.54% 13.3% 100.0% 99.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 24.23%
  2. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 2.34%
  3. Diamondback Energy Inc 2.22%
  4. Automatic Data Processing Inc 2.11%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.07%
  6. Xilinx Inc 2.05%
  7. Universal Display Corp 2.03%
  8. CMC Materials Inc Ordinary Shares 1.94%
  9. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co 1.94%
  10. Brunswick Corp 1.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CDIVX % Rank
Stocks 		99.72% 0.19% 99.72% 0.96%
Cash 		0.29% -7.71% 88.33% 92.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 26.97% 86.22%
Other 		0.00% -2.61% 17.60% 84.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 26.48% 95.19%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 91.12% 99.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CDIVX % Rank
Technology 		21.26% 1.07% 52.93% 23.40%
Healthcare 		13.43% 0.00% 36.30% 40.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.60% 0.00% 16.01% 5.13%
Industrials 		12.59% 1.16% 32.55% 12.50%
Financial Services 		12.42% 0.28% 52.80% 89.74%
Real Estate 		5.71% 0.00% 33.86% 30.13%
Communication Services 		5.28% 0.00% 26.62% 85.90%
Consumer Defense 		5.18% 0.00% 27.24% 89.42%
Energy 		4.58% 0.00% 29.22% 54.81%
Basic Materials 		3.98% 0.00% 15.48% 76.92%
Utilities 		2.99% 0.00% 31.67% 43.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CDIVX % Rank
US 		96.85% 0.19% 96.85% 0.96%
Non US 		2.87% 0.00% 35.45% 90.38%

CDIVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CDIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.75% 0.01% 3.35% 6.33%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.25% 90.38%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 5.98%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% 57.14%

Sales Fees

CDIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CDIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 77.78%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CDIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.00% 4.00% 398.00% 57.04%

CDIVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CDIVX Category Low Category High CDIVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.98% 0.00% 7.05% 75.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CDIVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CDIVX Category Low Category High CDIVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.44% -1.12% 5.55% 82.84%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CDIVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CDIVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Giovanniello

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2010

11.43

11.4%

Mr. Giovanniello is the Chief Investment Officer of Copeland Capital Management. He is a Principal and a member of the Firm’s Management Committee. Mark is a co-portfolio manager on all U.S. Strategies and the lead manager for the Mid Cap, Smid Cap, and Small Cap Strategies. He is responsible for research coverage of the Health Care, Materials and Energy sectors. Prior to joining Copeland in August 2009, Mark was the lead portfolio manager for the Mid Cap strategy at Rorer Asset Management. Before joining Rorer, Mark spent six years at The Colony Group as the portfolio manager of the firm's Mid Cap strategy as well as the Director of Research. He was responsible for overseeing all fundamental and quantitative research supporting the firm's large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap strategies. Earlier in his career, Mark was a senior associate at the public accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he earned his CPA while working with clients in the technology, venture capital and mutual fund industries. Mark holds a BS degree from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the Philadelphia Security Analyst Society.

Eric Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2010

11.43

11.4%

Mr. Brown is the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and a Principal at Copeland Capital Management. Eric is a Portfolio Manager and the lead manager for the Large Cap Strategies. He is responsible for research coverage of the Utilities and MLP sectors across all domestic portfolios. While founding Copeland, he developed a proprietary fundamental model to best evaluate dividend growth stocks. Prior to forming Copeland Capital Management in 2005, Eric was a Senior Portfolio Manager with The Colony Group. He previously served as a Portfolio Manager with Bingham Legg Advisors in Boston. Earlier in his career, Mr. Brown worked in municipal bond sales and trading at Bear Stearns & Company. Eric holds a BA in Political Science from Trinity College in Hartford, CT. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the American Mensa Society.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.45 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×