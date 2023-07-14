Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.7%
1 yr return
7.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.7%
Net Assets
$54.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.5%
Expense Ratio 1.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 34.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000
IRA
$25,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives of producing long-term capital appreciation and income generation, by applying its fundamental stock selection to purchase equities of companies with a proven track record of dividend growth. The Fund is primarily composed of common stocks, master limited partnership units (“MLPs”) and equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) of U.S. companies or entities that have raised their dividends for a minimum of five consecutive years and cash equivalents. The Fund will limit its investment in MLPs to no more than 25% of its net assets. An equity REIT invests the majority of its assets directly in real property and derives its income primarily from rents and from capital gains on real estate appreciation, which are realized through property sales.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in securities that have increased their dividend for a minimum of five consecutive years. The Fund further manages risk through its diversification strategy of allocating generally no more than 5% to a single equity security, measured at time of purchase. The Fund in general invests in companies with a market capitalization of at least $250 million, upon purchase. All portfolio securities must be traded on a U.S. stock exchange.
The adviser sells securities when they fail to raise their dividend or no longer meet its fundamental stock selection criteria. The adviser may engage in active and frequent trading to meet the Fund’s investment objectives.
|Period
|CDIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.7%
|-3.2%
|29.3%
|10.93%
|1 Yr
|7.7%
|-12.9%
|32.0%
|40.19%
|3 Yr
|5.2%*
|-6.4%
|12.7%
|13.10%
|5 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-8.2%
|5.9%
|87.32%
|10 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-6.8%
|6.1%
|74.88%
* Annualized
|Period
|CDIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.4%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|44.74%
|2021
|5.9%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|15.72%
|2020
|1.3%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|71.38%
|2019
|-2.0%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|99.64%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-6.1%
|-0.8%
|3.40%
|Period
|CDIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.7%
|-14.6%
|29.3%
|10.93%
|1 Yr
|7.7%
|-12.9%
|57.6%
|39.62%
|3 Yr
|5.2%*
|-6.4%
|22.1%
|12.85%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-7.8%
|16.4%
|69.34%
|10 Yr
|3.1%*
|-3.3%
|8.5%
|48.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|CDIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.4%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|44.74%
|2021
|5.9%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|16.05%
|2020
|1.3%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|71.38%
|2019
|-2.0%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|99.64%
|2018
|0.1%
|-6.1%
|0.1%
|0.38%
|CDIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CDIVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|54.7 M
|963 K
|126 B
|92.63%
|Number of Holdings
|74
|4
|7731
|29.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.1 M
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|94.55%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.54%
|13.3%
|100.0%
|99.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CDIVX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.72%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|0.96%
|Cash
|0.29%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|92.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|86.22%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|84.29%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|95.19%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|99.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CDIVX % Rank
|Technology
|21.26%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|23.40%
|Healthcare
|13.43%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|40.38%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.60%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|5.13%
|Industrials
|12.59%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|12.50%
|Financial Services
|12.42%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|89.74%
|Real Estate
|5.71%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|30.13%
|Communication Services
|5.28%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|85.90%
|Consumer Defense
|5.18%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|89.42%
|Energy
|4.58%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|54.81%
|Basic Materials
|3.98%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|76.92%
|Utilities
|2.99%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|43.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CDIVX % Rank
|US
|96.85%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|0.96%
|Non US
|2.87%
|0.00%
|35.45%
|90.38%
|CDIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.75%
|0.01%
|3.35%
|6.33%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|90.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|5.98%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|57.14%
|CDIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CDIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|77.78%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CDIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|34.00%
|4.00%
|398.00%
|57.04%
|CDIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CDIVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.98%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|75.48%
|CDIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CDIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CDIVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.44%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|82.84%
|CDIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2019
|$2.548
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2018
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2013
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2010
11.43
11.4%
Mr. Giovanniello is the Chief Investment Officer of Copeland Capital Management. He is a Principal and a member of the Firm’s Management Committee. Mark is a co-portfolio manager on all U.S. Strategies and the lead manager for the Mid Cap, Smid Cap, and Small Cap Strategies. He is responsible for research coverage of the Health Care, Materials and Energy sectors. Prior to joining Copeland in August 2009, Mark was the lead portfolio manager for the Mid Cap strategy at Rorer Asset Management. Before joining Rorer, Mark spent six years at The Colony Group as the portfolio manager of the firm's Mid Cap strategy as well as the Director of Research. He was responsible for overseeing all fundamental and quantitative research supporting the firm's large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap strategies. Earlier in his career, Mark was a senior associate at the public accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he earned his CPA while working with clients in the technology, venture capital and mutual fund industries. Mark holds a BS degree from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the Philadelphia Security Analyst Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2010
11.43
11.4%
Mr. Brown is the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and a Principal at Copeland Capital Management. Eric is a Portfolio Manager and the lead manager for the Large Cap Strategies. He is responsible for research coverage of the Utilities and MLP sectors across all domestic portfolios. While founding Copeland, he developed a proprietary fundamental model to best evaluate dividend growth stocks. Prior to forming Copeland Capital Management in 2005, Eric was a Senior Portfolio Manager with The Colony Group. He previously served as a Portfolio Manager with Bingham Legg Advisors in Boston. Earlier in his career, Mr. Brown worked in municipal bond sales and trading at Bear Stearns & Company. Eric holds a BA in Political Science from Trinity College in Hartford, CT. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the American Mensa Society.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|38.44
|7.45
|2.41
