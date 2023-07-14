Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.2%
1 yr return
7.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.2%
Net Assets
$37.7 B
Holdings in Top 10
26.0%
Expense Ratio 1.17%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 11.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CDIRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.2%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|60.95%
|1 Yr
|7.8%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|26.37%
|3 Yr
|9.5%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|26.84%
|5 Yr
|6.2%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|10.63%
|10 Yr
|5.5%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|12.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|CDIRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.5%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|24.81%
|2021
|10.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|20.66%
|2020
|1.8%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|12.11%
|2019
|5.6%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|18.90%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|17.42%
|Period
|CDIRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.2%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|57.76%
|1 Yr
|7.8%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|23.35%
|3 Yr
|9.5%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|26.75%
|5 Yr
|7.5%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|9.93%
|10 Yr
|9.0%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|7.01%
* Annualized
|Period
|CDIRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.5%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|24.81%
|2021
|10.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|20.75%
|2020
|1.8%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|12.11%
|2019
|5.6%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|18.90%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|7.58%
|CDIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CDIRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|37.7 B
|1 M
|151 B
|4.56%
|Number of Holdings
|80
|2
|1727
|50.79%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.79 B
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|4.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.97%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|57.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CDIRX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.71%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|61.70%
|Cash
|2.29%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|34.99%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|57.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|54.26%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|55.30%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|56.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CDIRX % Rank
|Healthcare
|17.61%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|52.70%
|Technology
|16.09%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|17.37%
|Financial Services
|15.53%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|81.80%
|Industrials
|14.79%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|12.05%
|Consumer Defense
|9.63%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|34.16%
|Energy
|8.43%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|37.16%
|Utilities
|5.74%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|32.17%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.88%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|70.66%
|Real Estate
|3.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|45.64%
|Communication Services
|2.94%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|83.54%
|Basic Materials
|1.36%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|87.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CDIRX % Rank
|US
|95.19%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|39.95%
|Non US
|2.52%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|61.46%
|CDIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.17%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|31.56%
|Management Fee
|0.53%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|42.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|69.73%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|23.35%
|CDIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CDIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CDIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|11.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|7.02%
|CDIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CDIRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.44%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|82.36%
|CDIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CDIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CDIRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.24%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|55.76%
|CDIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2022
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2021
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2021
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2021
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2020
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2020
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2020
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2019
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2018
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2018
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2017
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2017
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2016
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2016
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2016
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2015
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2015
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2015
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2014
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2014
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2014
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2013
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2013
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2013
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2012
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2012
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2012
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2011
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2011
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2011
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2010
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2010
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2010
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2009
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2009
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2009
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2009
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2008
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2001
20.59
20.6%
Scott Davis is a senior portfolio manager and head of income strategies for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Davis joined one of the Columbia Management legacy firms in 1985 as a portfolio manager. Previously, Mr. Davis worked as a registered representative at both Tucker Anthony and Merrill Lynch. Since 1991, he has managed institutional relationships and mutual funds in a value equity style. He has been a member of the investment community since 1980. Mr. Davis received a B.A. at American International College and an M.A. at the University of Connecticut.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2011
11.18
11.2%
Michael Barclay is a senior portfolio manager on the Income Strategies Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He joined one of the Columbia Management legacy firms in 2006 as a senior equity analyst. Prior to his current role, Mr. Barclay was a senior equity analyst on the Centralized Fundamental Research Team from 2006 to 2011. Previously, Mr. Barclay worked as a senior equity analyst at Fortis Investments covering financial services and technology. Prior to that, he was an equity analyst and assistant portfolio manager at Independence Investments. Before that, he worked at FleetBoston Financial, Morgan Stanley & Company and Bank of Boston. He has been a member of the investment community since 1991. Mr. Barclay received a B.A. in government and a Master of Public Administration (M.P.A.) degree from Cornell University. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 13, 2021
0.71
0.7%
Ms. Gately joined the Investment Manager in 2018. Prior to joining the Investment Manager, Ms. Gately was an equity research analyst at Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. (Loomis Sayles), where she co-managed the Research Fund and covered the Healthcare Services, Medical Devices, and Utilities industries. Prior to Loomis Sayles, she worked in Investment Banking at Smith Barney. Ms. Gately began her investment career in 1998 and earned a B.A. in Economics from Harvard College and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Business
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...