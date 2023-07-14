Home
Columbia Dividend Income Fund

mutual fund
CDIRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.87 -0.06 -0.2%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (GSFTX) Primary Other (GEQAX) C (LBSCX) A (LBSAX) Retirement (CDIRX) Inst (CDDYX) Adv (CVIRX) Inst (CDDRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Dividend Income Fund

CDIRX | Fund

$29.87

$37.7 B

1.44%

$0.43

1.17%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.2%

1 yr return

7.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.2%

Net Assets

$37.7 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Dividend Income Fund

CDIRX | Fund

$29.87

$37.7 B

1.44%

$0.43

1.17%

CDIRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Dividend Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Mar 28, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Davis

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of income-producing (dividend-paying) equity securities, which will consist primarily of common stocks but also may include preferred stocks and convertible securities. The Fund invests principally in securities of companies believed to be undervalued but also may invest in securities of companies believed to have the potential for long-term growth. The Fund may invest in companies that have market capitalizations of any size. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in debt instruments, including those that, at the time of purchase, are rated below investment grade or are unrated but determined to be of comparable quality (commonly referred to as “high yield” investments or “junk” bonds).
The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities. The Fund may invest directly in foreign securities or indirectly through depositary receipts. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the financial services and information technology sectors.
Read More

CDIRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CDIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.2% -13.6% 215.2% 60.95%
1 Yr 7.8% -58.6% 197.5% 26.37%
3 Yr 9.5%* -23.2% 64.1% 26.84%
5 Yr 6.2%* -15.3% 29.4% 10.63%
10 Yr 5.5%* -17.0% 13.3% 12.95%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CDIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.5% -65.1% 22.3% 24.81%
2021 10.7% -25.3% 25.5% 20.66%
2020 1.8% -8.4% 56.7% 12.11%
2019 5.6% -9.2% 10.4% 18.90%
2018 -2.3% -9.4% 3.1% 17.42%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CDIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.2% -13.6% 215.2% 57.76%
1 Yr 7.8% -58.6% 197.5% 23.35%
3 Yr 9.5%* -23.2% 64.1% 26.75%
5 Yr 7.5%* -15.1% 32.0% 9.93%
10 Yr 9.0%* -4.7% 19.9% 7.01%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CDIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.5% -65.1% 22.3% 24.81%
2021 10.7% -25.3% 25.5% 20.75%
2020 1.8% -8.4% 56.7% 12.11%
2019 5.6% -9.2% 10.4% 18.90%
2018 -1.0% -8.9% 3.3% 7.58%

NAV & Total Return History

CDIRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CDIRX Category Low Category High CDIRX % Rank
Net Assets 37.7 B 1 M 151 B 4.56%
Number of Holdings 80 2 1727 50.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.79 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 4.96%
Weighting of Top 10 25.97% 5.0% 99.2% 57.98%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Johnson & Johnson 3.31%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.80%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.80%
  4. Microsoft Corp 2.69%
  5. Broadcom Inc 2.65%
  6. Apple Inc 2.62%
  7. Union Pacific Corp 2.62%
  8. Chevron Corp 2.54%
  9. The Home Depot Inc 2.49%
  10. Target Corp 2.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CDIRX % Rank
Stocks 		97.71% 28.02% 125.26% 61.70%
Cash 		2.29% -88.20% 71.98% 34.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 57.73%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 54.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 55.30%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 56.33%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CDIRX % Rank
Healthcare 		17.61% 0.00% 30.08% 52.70%
Technology 		16.09% 0.00% 54.02% 17.37%
Financial Services 		15.53% 0.00% 58.05% 81.80%
Industrials 		14.79% 0.00% 42.76% 12.05%
Consumer Defense 		9.63% 0.00% 34.10% 34.16%
Energy 		8.43% 0.00% 54.00% 37.16%
Utilities 		5.74% 0.00% 27.04% 32.17%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.88% 0.00% 22.74% 70.66%
Real Estate 		3.00% 0.00% 90.54% 45.64%
Communication Services 		2.94% 0.00% 26.58% 83.54%
Basic Materials 		1.36% 0.00% 21.69% 87.12%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CDIRX % Rank
US 		95.19% 24.51% 121.23% 39.95%
Non US 		2.52% 0.00% 41.42% 61.46%

CDIRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CDIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.17% 0.04% 45.41% 31.56%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.00% 1.50% 42.68%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 69.73%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 23.35%

Sales Fees

CDIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CDIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CDIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 0.00% 488.00% 7.02%

CDIRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CDIRX Category Low Category High CDIRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.44% 0.00% 41.90% 82.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CDIRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CDIRX Category Low Category High CDIRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.24% -1.51% 4.28% 55.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CDIRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CDIRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Davis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2001

20.59

20.6%

Scott Davis is a senior portfolio manager and head of income strategies for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Davis joined one of the Columbia Management legacy firms in 1985 as a portfolio manager. Previously, Mr. Davis worked as a registered representative at both Tucker Anthony and Merrill Lynch. Since 1991, he has managed institutional relationships and mutual funds in a value equity style. He has been a member of the investment community since 1980. Mr. Davis received a B.A. at American International College and an M.A. at the University of Connecticut.

Michael Barclay

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2011

11.18

11.2%

Michael Barclay is a senior portfolio manager on the Income Strategies Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He joined one of the Columbia Management legacy firms in 2006 as a senior equity analyst. Prior to his current role, Mr. Barclay was a senior equity analyst on the Centralized Fundamental Research Team from 2006 to 2011. Previously, Mr. Barclay worked as a senior equity analyst at Fortis Investments covering financial services and technology. Prior to that, he was an equity analyst and assistant portfolio manager at Independence Investments. Before that, he worked at FleetBoston Financial, Morgan Stanley & Company and Bank of Boston. He has been a member of the investment community since 1991. Mr. Barclay received a B.A. in government and a Master of Public Administration (M.P.A.) degree from Cornell University. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tara Gately

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 13, 2021

0.71

0.7%

Ms. Gately joined the Investment Manager in 2018. Prior to joining the Investment Manager, Ms. Gately was an equity research analyst at Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. (Loomis Sayles), where she co-managed the Research Fund and covered the Healthcare Services, Medical Devices, and Utilities industries. Prior to Loomis Sayles, she worked in Investment Banking at Smith Barney. Ms. Gately began her investment career in 1998 and earned a B.A. in Economics from Harvard College and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Business

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

