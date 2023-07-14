Home
CDHIX (Mutual Fund)

Calvert International Responsible Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.39 -0.1 -0.35%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (CDHIX) Primary A (CDHAX) Retirement (CDHRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Calvert International Responsible Index Fund

CDHIX | Fund

$28.39

$703 M

1.66%

$0.47

0.42%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.0%

1 yr return

18.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.0%

Net Assets

$703 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CDHIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calvert International Responsible Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Calvert Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    20835913
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Seto

Fund Description

The Fund employs a passive management strategy designed to track, as closely as possible, the performance of the Index. The Fund invests in the common stock of each company in the Index in approximately the same proportion as represented in the Index itself. The Fund will normally invest at least 95% of its net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in securities contained in the Index (the “95% Policy”). The Fund may also lend its securities.

Calvert International Responsible Index. The Index is composed of common stocks of large companies in developed markets, excluding the U.S. Large companies in developed markets include 1,000 large publicly traded companies, excluding real estate investments trusts and business development companies, in markets that CRM determines to be developed markets based on a set of criteria including level of economic development, existence of capital controls, openness to foreign direct investment, market trading and liquidity conditions, regulatory environment, treatment of minority shareholders, and investor expectations.  When determining 1,000 large publicly traded companies, CRM generally includes the 500 largest publicly traded companies located in or tied economically to Europe and the 500 largest publicly traded companies located in or tied economically to other non-U.S. and non-European developed markets.  The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment (the “Calvert Principles”) serve as a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors. Stocks are weighted in the Index based on their float-adjusted market capitalization, by country and by sector, subject to certain prescribed limits. The Index is owned by CRM, which also serves as investment adviser to the Fund.  Jade Huang, Director of Applied Responsible Investment Solutions, and Christopher Madden, CFA, Director of Index Management, manage the Index construction process at CRM.

As of December 31, 2021, the Index included 791 companies, and the market capitalization ranged from approximately $1.1 billion to $576.4 billion with a weighted average market capitalization of approximately $103.1 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the Index are subject to change.  The number of companies in the Index will change over time due to CRM’s evaluation of an issuer relative to the Calvert Principles or corporate actions involving companies in the Index. The Index is reconstituted annually and is rebalanced quarterly.

Indexing. An index is a group of securities whose overall performance is used as a standard to measure investment. An index (or “passively managed”) fund tries to match, as closely as possible, the performance of an established target index. An index fund’s goal is to mirror the target index whether the index is going up or down. To track the Index as closely as possible, the Fund attempts to remain fully invested in stocks. The Fund may enter into foreign currency transactions, including foreign forward currency exchange contracts, in the course of purchasing and selling foreign currency denominated securities in order to track, as closely as possible, the performance of the Index.

The Fund uses a replication method of indexing. The replication method involves holding every security in the Index in approximately the same proportion as the Index. Unlike the Index, however, the Fund is subject to certain regulatory requirements that can limit its ability to fully replicate the Index. For example, the Fund is subject to diversification and concentration limitations that can require the Fund's holdings to materially deviate from the Index.

If Fund assets should ever decline to below $5 million, the Fund may use the sampling method. The sampling method involves selecting a representative number of securities that will resemble the Index in terms of key risk and other characteristics.

Read More

CDHIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CDHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% 2.1% 19.2% 9.93%
1 Yr 18.9% -20.6% 27.8% 37.59%
3 Yr 6.2%* -14.5% 25.3% 19.55%
5 Yr 4.0%* -9.9% 60.9% 9.21%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CDHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -43.6% 71.3% 81.96%
2021 5.0% -15.4% 9.4% 12.13%
2020 4.4% -10.4% 121.9% 22.22%
2019 5.1% -0.5% 8.5% 26.77%
2018 -3.3% -13.0% -0.7% 20.80%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CDHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -16.4% 19.2% 9.93%
1 Yr 18.9% -27.2% 27.8% 34.89%
3 Yr 6.2%* -14.5% 25.3% 18.35%
5 Yr 4.4%* -9.9% 60.9% 9.23%
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CDHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -43.6% 71.3% 81.96%
2021 5.0% -15.4% 9.4% 12.13%
2020 4.4% -10.4% 121.9% 22.22%
2019 5.1% -0.5% 8.5% 26.77%
2018 -2.9% -13.0% -0.7% 14.51%

NAV & Total Return History

CDHIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CDHIX Category Low Category High CDHIX % Rank
Net Assets 703 M 1.02 M 369 B 50.99%
Number of Holdings 803 1 10801 15.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 99.8 M 0 34.5 B 61.63%
Weighting of Top 10 14.88% 1.9% 101.9% 78.80%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CDHIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.43% 0.00% 122.60% 22.36%
Cash 		0.45% -65.15% 100.00% 76.60%
Other 		0.12% -16.47% 17.36% 18.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 17.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 10.56%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 18.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CDHIX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.30% 0.00% 47.75% 20.96%
Technology 		15.43% 0.00% 36.32% 14.56%
Industrials 		14.48% 5.17% 99.49% 56.19%
Healthcare 		12.59% 0.00% 21.01% 43.09%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.85% 0.00% 36.36% 62.30%
Consumer Defense 		9.71% 0.00% 32.29% 46.87%
Basic Materials 		6.77% 0.00% 23.86% 73.22%
Communication Services 		6.19% 0.00% 21.69% 47.45%
Utilities 		2.65% 0.00% 13.68% 51.09%
Real Estate 		1.62% 0.00% 14.59% 56.19%
Energy 		0.42% 0.00% 16.89% 92.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CDHIX % Rank
Non US 		97.07% 0.00% 124.02% 34.95%
US 		2.36% -7.71% 68.98% 39.37%

CDHIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CDHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.42% 0.02% 26.51% 83.04%
Management Fee 0.24% 0.00% 1.60% 12.82%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.12% 0.01% 1.00% 67.28%

Sales Fees

CDHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CDHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CDHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.00% 2.00% 247.00% 17.43%

CDHIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CDHIX Category Low Category High CDHIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.66% 0.00% 13.15% 58.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CDHIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CDHIX Category Low Category High CDHIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.43% -0.93% 6.38% 18.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CDHIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CDHIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Seto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Thomas is responsible for all portfolio management and trading related to our equity strategies. Prior to joining Parametric in 1998, Thomas served as the head of US Equity Index investments at Barclays Global Investors. He earned an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Washington.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

