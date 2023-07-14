The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives of producing long-term capital appreciation and income generation, by applying its fundamental stock selection to purchase equities of companies with a proven track record of dividend growth. The Fund is primarily composed of common stocks, master limited partnership units (“MLPs”) and equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) of U.S. companies or entities that have raised their dividends for a minimum of five consecutive years and cash equivalents. The Fund will limit its investment in MLPs to no more than 25% of its net assets. An equity REIT invests the majority of its assets directly in real property and derives its income primarily from rents and from capital gains on real estate appreciation, which are realized through property sales.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in securities that have increased their dividend for a minimum of five consecutive years. The Fund further manages risk through its diversification strategy of allocating generally no more than 5% to a single equity security, measured at time of purchase. The Fund in general invests in companies with a market capitalization of at least $250 million, upon purchase. All portfolio securities must be traded on a U.S. stock exchange.

The adviser sells securities when they fail to raise their dividend or no longer meet its fundamental stock selection criteria. The adviser may engage in active and frequent trading to meet the Fund’s investment objectives.