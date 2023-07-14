Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Crawford Large Cap Dividend Fund

mutual fund
CDGIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.57 -0.03 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (CDGIX) Primary C (CDGCX)
CDGIX (Mutual Fund)

Crawford Large Cap Dividend Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.57 -0.03 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (CDGIX) Primary C (CDGCX)
CDGIX (Mutual Fund)

Crawford Large Cap Dividend Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.57 -0.03 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (CDGIX) Primary C (CDGCX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Crawford Large Cap Dividend Fund

CDGIX | Fund

$13.57

$57.5 M

1.55%

$0.21

0.89%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.6%

1 yr return

6.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.6%

Net Assets

$57.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$10,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Crawford Large Cap Dividend Fund

CDGIX | Fund

$13.57

$57.5 M

1.55%

$0.21

0.89%

CDGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Crawford Large Cap Dividend Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Crawford
  • Inception Date
    Jan 05, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Crawford

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of large capitalization companies that demonstrate a consistent pattern of earnings and dividend growth. Crawford Investment Counsel, Inc. (the “Adviser”) utilizes a bottom-up approach to stock selection, focusing on company fundamentals. The Adviser seeks high quality companies with strong balance sheets, predictable earnings and cash flow growth, and a history of dividend growth. The Adviser’s goal is to identify companies that the Adviser believes have market prices that do not reflect their true values and that have above-average total return potential.

The Adviser’s investment discipline is value-oriented and emphasizes fundamental research and long-term decision making. When selecting portfolio companies, the Adviser’s research process starts with a universe of companies that have at least a ten-year history of paying and/or growing dividends. The Adviser then selects a portfolio of companies that it believes are undervalued and present an attractive trade-off between risk and return. The Adviser seeks to buy high quality securities at attractive valuations and to identify a catalyst that is expected to produce attractive returns.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in securities of large cap companies that pay or are expected to pay regular dividends. The Adviser considers large cap companies to be companies that, at the time of investment, have market capitalizations within the range of market capitalization of the companies appearing in the Russell 1000® Value Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the companies appearing in the Russell 1000® Value Index ranged from $1.866 million to $1,925 billion. The Fund may invest its assets in securities of U.S. companies and foreign companies, directly or indirectly through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or other types of depositary receipts. The Fund may also invest in equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Fund may at times overweight certain economic sectors in comparison to its benchmark because the Adviser seeks the best investment opportunities regardless of sector. The Adviser generally purchases securities for the long-term. As a result, the Adviser believes the Fund will have low turnover, which should help minimize short-term capital gains and postpone long-term capital gains. However, when the Adviser deems that changes will benefit the Fund, portfolio turnover will not be a limiting factor.

The Fund may sell a security when the Adviser believes that the company’s fundamentals have deteriorated, if the company decreases its dividends, or if the stock has become overvalued in the opinion of the Adviser. The Fund also may sell a security when the Adviser believes that a better investment opportunity is present.

Read More

CDGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CDGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -14.3% 35.6% 96.08%
1 Yr 6.7% -34.9% 38.6% 75.68%
3 Yr 5.1%* -27.8% 93.5% 55.27%
5 Yr 4.6%* -30.5% 97.2% 34.05%
10 Yr 0.9%* -18.8% 37.4% 68.09%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CDGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.4% -56.3% 28.9% 3.28%
2021 8.4% -20.5% 152.6% 46.18%
2020 0.0% -13.9% 183.6% 92.86%
2019 6.1% -8.3% 8.9% 31.18%
2018 -1.6% -13.5% 12.6% 19.34%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CDGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -20.5% 35.6% 86.48%
1 Yr 6.7% -34.9% 40.3% 66.34%
3 Yr 5.1%* -27.8% 93.5% 55.23%
5 Yr 5.2%* -29.8% 97.2% 38.27%
10 Yr 5.0%* -13.5% 37.4% 68.96%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CDGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.4% -56.3% 28.9% 3.35%
2021 8.4% -20.5% 152.6% 46.65%
2020 0.0% -13.9% 183.6% 92.78%
2019 6.1% -8.3% 8.9% 31.69%
2018 -0.8% -10.9% 12.6% 12.16%

NAV & Total Return History

CDGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CDGIX Category Low Category High CDGIX % Rank
Net Assets 57.5 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 89.12%
Number of Holdings 40 2 4154 89.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 21.5 M 288 K 270 B 87.92%
Weighting of Top 10 37.66% 1.8% 106.2% 25.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.03%
  2. Johnson & Johnson 4.15%
  3. United Parcel Service Inc Class B 4.07%
  4. Texas Instruments Inc 3.97%
  5. Honeywell International Inc 3.63%
  6. AstraZeneca PLC ADR 3.60%
  7. Chubb Ltd 3.45%
  8. Johnson Controls International PLC 3.40%
  9. Genuine Parts Co 3.40%
  10. Coca-Cola Co 3.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CDGIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.03% 0.00% 130.24% 70.49%
Cash 		1.97% -102.29% 100.00% 27.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 60.30%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 60.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 58.46%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 58.34%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CDGIX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.78% 0.00% 55.59% 6.58%
Healthcare 		18.12% 0.00% 60.70% 12.86%
Technology 		17.76% 0.00% 48.94% 84.00%
Industrials 		16.33% 0.00% 29.90% 5.44%
Consumer Defense 		12.98% 0.00% 47.71% 5.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.90% 0.00% 30.33% 87.75%
Communication Services 		4.36% 0.00% 27.94% 88.06%
Utilities 		1.77% 0.00% 20.91% 72.05%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 95.02%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 93.95%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.70% 97.55%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CDGIX % Rank
US 		87.06% 0.00% 127.77% 86.64%
Non US 		10.97% 0.00% 32.38% 9.66%

CDGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CDGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.01% 49.27% 43.83%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 2.00% 47.57%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 14.55%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 53.74%

Sales Fees

CDGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CDGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CDGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.00% 0.00% 496.00% 18.17%

CDGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CDGIX Category Low Category High CDGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.55% 0.00% 24.06% 24.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CDGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CDGIX Category Low Category High CDGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.28% -54.00% 6.06% 15.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CDGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CDGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Crawford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2015

7.17

7.2%

John H. Crawford, IV, CFA - Managing Director of Equity Investments, 30 Years of Experience, Joined Firm in 1990; Previous Experience: Meryll Lynch Capital Markets, BBA University of Georgia; MS, Georgia State University

Jon Christiansen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Jon D. Christiansen, CFA is a Senior Research Analyst at Crawford Investment Counsel and has been with the firm since January, 2013. Jon is responsible for equity research in the Industrials Sector and serves as a voting member the Equity Investment Team. Jon also serves as Director of Dividend Growth Strategy. Prior to joining Crawford, Jon was a Research Analyst with T. Rowe Price. Jon received his BA in History from UC-San Diego, his MBA in Finance from University of Maryland, College Park, and an MA in International Affairs from New York University. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×