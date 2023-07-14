Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.5%
1 yr return
6.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.6%
Net Assets
$57.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.7%
Expense Ratio 1.89%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 7.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of large capitalization companies that demonstrate a consistent pattern of earnings and dividend growth. Crawford Investment Counsel, Inc. (the “Adviser”) utilizes a bottom-up approach to stock selection, focusing on company fundamentals. The Adviser seeks high quality companies with strong balance sheets, predictable earnings and cash flow growth, and a history of dividend growth. The Adviser’s goal is to identify companies that the Adviser believes have market prices that do not reflect their true values and that have above-average total return potential.
The Adviser’s investment discipline is value-oriented and emphasizes fundamental research and long-term decision making. When selecting portfolio companies, the Adviser’s research process starts with a universe of companies that have at least a ten-year history of paying and/or growing dividends. The Adviser then selects a portfolio of companies that it believes are undervalued and present an attractive trade-off between risk and return. The Adviser seeks to buy high quality securities at attractive valuations and to identify a catalyst that is expected to produce attractive returns.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in securities of large cap companies that pay or are expected to pay regular dividends. The Adviser considers large cap companies to be companies that, at the time of investment, have market capitalizations within the range of market capitalization of the companies appearing in the Russell 1000® Value Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the companies appearing in the Russell 1000® Value Index ranged from $1.866 million to $1,925 billion. The Fund may invest its assets in securities of U.S. companies and foreign companies, directly or indirectly through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or other types of depositary receipts. The Fund may also invest in equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
The Fund may at times overweight certain economic sectors in comparison to its benchmark because the Adviser seeks the best investment opportunities regardless of sector. The Adviser generally purchases securities for the long-term. As a result, the Adviser believes the Fund will have low turnover, which should help minimize short-term capital gains and postpone long-term capital gains. However, when the Adviser deems that changes will benefit the Fund, portfolio turnover will not be a limiting factor.
The Fund may sell a security when the Adviser believes that the company’s fundamentals have deteriorated, if the company decreases its dividends, or if the stock has become overvalued in the opinion of the Adviser. The Fund also may sell a security when the Adviser believes that a better investment opportunity is present.
|Period
|CDGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.5%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|96.23%
|1 Yr
|6.7%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|75.30%
|3 Yr
|5.1%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|55.42%
|5 Yr
|4.6%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|33.89%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|68.52%
* Annualized
|Period
|CDGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.4%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|3.13%
|2021
|8.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|46.26%
|2020
|0.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|92.78%
|2019
|6.0%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|32.37%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|18.46%
|Period
|CDGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.5%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|86.63%
|1 Yr
|6.7%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|65.96%
|3 Yr
|5.1%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|55.39%
|5 Yr
|5.1%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|38.71%
|10 Yr
|4.6%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|72.39%
* Annualized
|Period
|CDGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.4%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|3.20%
|2021
|8.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|46.73%
|2020
|0.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|92.70%
|2019
|6.0%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|32.88%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|20.23%
|CDGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CDGCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|57.5 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|89.05%
|Number of Holdings
|40
|2
|4154
|89.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|21.5 M
|288 K
|270 B
|87.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.66%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|25.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CDGCX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.03%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|70.42%
|Cash
|1.97%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|26.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|60.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|59.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|58.16%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|57.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CDGCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.78%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|6.51%
|Healthcare
|18.12%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|12.79%
|Technology
|17.76%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|83.92%
|Industrials
|16.33%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|5.36%
|Consumer Defense
|12.98%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|5.28%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.90%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|87.67%
|Communication Services
|4.36%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|87.98%
|Utilities
|1.77%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|71.98%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|94.95%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|93.87%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|97.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CDGCX % Rank
|US
|87.06%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|86.57%
|Non US
|10.97%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|9.58%
|CDGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.89%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|7.10%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|47.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|94.12%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|53.57%
|CDGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|68.46%
|CDGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CDGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|7.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|18.08%
|CDGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CDGCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.59%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|42.44%
|CDGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CDGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CDGCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.26%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|73.63%
|CDGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2012
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2012
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2011
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2011
|$0.020
|ExtraDividend
|Jun 28, 2011
|$0.034
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2009
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2008
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2005
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2004
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2015
7.17
7.2%
John H. Crawford, IV, CFA - Managing Director of Equity Investments, 30 Years of Experience, Joined Firm in 1990; Previous Experience: Meryll Lynch Capital Markets, BBA University of Georgia; MS, Georgia State University
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2018
4.08
4.1%
Jon D. Christiansen, CFA is a Senior Research Analyst at Crawford Investment Counsel and has been with the firm since January, 2013. Jon is responsible for equity research in the Industrials Sector and serves as a voting member the Equity Investment Team. Jon also serves as Director of Dividend Growth Strategy. Prior to joining Crawford, Jon was a Research Analyst with T. Rowe Price. Jon received his BA in History from UC-San Diego, his MBA in Finance from University of Maryland, College Park, and an MA in International Affairs from New York University. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
