Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
0.8%
1 yr return
-3.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
Net Assets
$112 M
Holdings in Top 10
88.5%
Expense Ratio 1.11%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund’s principal investment strategy is to invest in debt securities and other debt instruments that will cause shares of the Fund to be deemed to be qualified under the CRA so that financial institutions that are subject to the CRA may receive investment test or similar credit under the CRA with respect to shares of the Fund held by them. Although the Fund is available to any institutional investor, CRA credit will only directly benefit financial institutions that are subject to the CRA.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest primarily in (1) securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. government or by its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored enterprises (“U.S. Government Securities”) and (2) other investment grade fixed income securities.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to invest at least 80% of its net assets in debt securities and other debt instruments that the Fund’s investment adviser believes will be CRA-qualifying. Such securities would include single-family, multi-family and economic development loan-backed securities. As a result, the Fund will invest a significant amount of its assets in securities issued by the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”), and Government National Mortgage Association (“Ginnie Mae”). The Fund may also invest in certain securities issued by the Small Business Administration and other U.S. Government agencies, authorities, instrumentalities and sponsored enterprises.
The Fund may invest in taxable municipal bonds whose primary purpose is community development. The Fund may also invest in tax-exempt municipal securities.
The Fund may invest in certificates of deposit that are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) and are issued by financial institutions that are (1) certified as Community Development Financial Institutions or (2) low-income credit unions, or minority- or women-owned and primarily lend or facilitate lending in low- and moderate-income (“LMI”) areas or to LMI individuals to promote community development. Although as a general matter an institution’s CRA activities will be evaluated based on the extent to which they benefit the institution’s delineated assessment area(s) or a Broader Statewide or Regional Area that includes the institution’s assessment area(s), deposits with low-income credit unions or minority- or women-owned financial institutions need not also benefit a shareholder’s assessment area or the Broader Statewide or Regional Area to be CRA-qualified.
While the Fund is seeking to invest available cash in CRA-qualifying investment opportunities, the Fund may invest in money market instruments, debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US Government or its agencies, and, to a more limited extent, repurchase agreements, convertible securities, shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), or certain derivative instruments, including futures contracts, options and swaps, that provide exposure to one or a basket of securities that are consistent with the Fund’s investment
objectives. Under normal conditions the Fund would expect to invest less than 10% of its total assets in repurchase agreements, convertible securities, shares of ETFs, or derivative instruments.
|Period
|CDCDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-24.0%
|16.8%
|4.74%
|1 Yr
|-3.9%
|-7.1%
|17.7%
|20.55%
|3 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-8.6%
|5.2%
|13.06%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-5.4%
|3.1%
|18.03%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|3.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CDCDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.5%
|-22.8%
|1.0%
|5.56%
|2021
|-1.4%
|-18.7%
|8.0%
|36.84%
|2020
|0.9%
|-22.8%
|2.9%
|52.08%
|2019
|0.8%
|-20.9%
|1.9%
|48.52%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-21.9%
|0.4%
|67.84%
|Period
|CDCDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-24.0%
|16.8%
|4.74%
|1 Yr
|-3.9%
|-7.8%
|17.7%
|10.28%
|3 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-8.6%
|3.9%
|14.81%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-5.4%
|2.4%
|16.96%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|3.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CDCDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.5%
|-22.8%
|1.0%
|5.56%
|2021
|-1.4%
|-18.7%
|8.0%
|36.84%
|2020
|0.9%
|-22.8%
|2.9%
|52.08%
|2019
|0.8%
|-20.9%
|1.9%
|50.63%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-21.9%
|0.4%
|74.01%
|CDCDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CDCDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|112 M
|10.8 M
|27.3 B
|90.95%
|Number of Holdings
|95
|2
|14187
|90.64%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|-37.3 M
|-37.3 M
|9.54 B
|100.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|88.46%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|7.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CDCDX % Rank
|Cash
|38.56%
|-34.21%
|38.56%
|0.43%
|Bonds
|31.88%
|0.00%
|134.21%
|99.57%
|Other
|29.56%
|-2.77%
|29.56%
|0.43%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|57.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.33%
|51.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.29%
|51.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CDCDX % Rank
|Securitized
|64.14%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|35.90%
|Cash & Equivalents
|29.19%
|-29.63%
|35.24%
|10.68%
|Municipal
|4.44%
|0.00%
|5.24%
|1.71%
|Government
|2.22%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|82.91%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|16.13%
|53.85%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.23%
|64.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CDCDX % Rank
|US
|31.88%
|0.00%
|134.21%
|98.72%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|62.98%
|CDCDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.11%
|0.03%
|2.20%
|19.40%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|40.09%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|38.18%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|CDCDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|CDCDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CDCDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.00%
|3.35%
|948.00%
|6.12%
|CDCDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CDCDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.36%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|79.84%
|CDCDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CDCDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CDCDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.93%
|-0.80%
|2.96%
|36.36%
|CDCDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2016
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 16, 2019
2.62
2.6%
Kevin Hendrickson, CFA, is a senior member of the structured products team for MetLife Investment Management, LLC’s public fixed income team. Mr. Hendrickson has been with MetLife Investment Management, LLC and its predecessor firms since 2007. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager in 2019, he was responsible for trading core based products with a focus on mortgage- and asset-backed securities.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.11
|31.64
|8.43
|7.35
