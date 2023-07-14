Home
Trending ETFs

The Community Development Fund

mutual fund
CDCDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.89 -0.03 -0.34%
primary theme
Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Bond
share class
A (CDCDX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

0.8%

1 yr return

-3.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$112 M

Holdings in Top 10

88.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CDCDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.93%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The Community Development Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Community Development Fund
  • Inception Date
    Apr 29, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    12064070
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin Hendrickson

Fund Description

The Fund’s principal investment strategy is to invest in debt securities and other debt instruments that will cause shares of the Fund to be deemed to be qualified under the CRA so that financial institutions that are subject to the CRA may receive investment test or similar credit under the CRA with respect to shares of the Fund held by them. Although the Fund is available to any institutional investor, CRA credit will only directly benefit financial institutions that are subject to the CRA.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest primarily in (1) securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. government or by its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored enterprises (“U.S. Government Securities”) and (2) other investment grade fixed income securities.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to invest at least 80% of its net assets in debt securities and other debt instruments that the Fund’s investment adviser believes will be CRA-qualifying. Such securities would include single-family, multi-family and economic development loan-backed securities. As a result, the Fund will invest a significant amount of its assets in securities issued by the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”), and Government National Mortgage Association (“Ginnie Mae”). The Fund may also invest in certain securities issued by the Small Business Administration and other U.S. Government agencies, authorities, instrumentalities and sponsored enterprises.

The Fund may invest in taxable municipal bonds whose primary purpose is community development. The Fund may also invest in tax-exempt municipal securities.

The Fund may invest in certificates of deposit that are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) and are issued by financial institutions that are (1) certified as Community Development Financial Institutions or (2) low-income credit unions, or minority- or women-owned and primarily lend or facilitate lending in low- and moderate-income (“LMI”) areas or to LMI individuals to promote community development. Although as a general matter an institution’s CRA activities will be evaluated based on the extent to which they benefit the institution’s delineated assessment area(s) or a Broader Statewide or Regional Area that includes the institution’s assessment area(s), deposits with low-income credit unions or minority- or women-owned financial institutions need not also benefit a shareholder’s assessment area or the Broader Statewide or Regional Area to be CRA-qualified.

While the Fund is seeking to invest available cash in CRA-qualifying investment opportunities, the Fund may invest in money market instruments, debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US Government or its agencies, and, to a more limited extent, repurchase agreements, convertible securities, shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), or certain derivative instruments, including futures contracts, options and swaps, that provide exposure to one or a basket of securities that are consistent with the Fund’s investment

objectives. Under normal conditions the Fund would expect to invest less than 10% of its total assets in repurchase agreements, convertible securities, shares of ETFs, or derivative instruments.

Read More

CDCDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CDCDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -24.0% 16.8% 4.74%
1 Yr -3.9% -7.1% 17.7% 20.55%
3 Yr -4.0%* -8.6% 5.2% 13.06%
5 Yr -1.2%* -5.4% 3.1% 18.03%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 3.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CDCDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -22.8% 1.0% 5.56%
2021 -1.4% -18.7% 8.0% 36.84%
2020 0.9% -22.8% 2.9% 52.08%
2019 0.8% -20.9% 1.9% 48.52%
2018 -0.4% -21.9% 0.4% 67.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CDCDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -24.0% 16.8% 4.74%
1 Yr -3.9% -7.8% 17.7% 10.28%
3 Yr -4.0%* -8.6% 3.9% 14.81%
5 Yr -1.2%* -5.4% 2.4% 16.96%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 3.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CDCDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -22.8% 1.0% 5.56%
2021 -1.4% -18.7% 8.0% 36.84%
2020 0.9% -22.8% 2.9% 52.08%
2019 0.8% -20.9% 1.9% 50.63%
2018 -0.4% -21.9% 0.4% 74.01%

NAV & Total Return History

CDCDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CDCDX Category Low Category High CDCDX % Rank
Net Assets 112 M 10.8 M 27.3 B 90.95%
Number of Holdings 95 2 14187 90.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 -37.3 M -37.3 M 9.54 B 100.00%
Weighting of Top 10 88.46% 5.9% 100.0% 7.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Mar 22 32.58%
  2. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Mar 22 32.58%
  3. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Mar 22 32.58%
  4. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Mar 22 32.58%
  5. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Mar 22 32.58%
  6. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Mar 22 32.58%
  7. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Mar 22 32.58%
  8. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Mar 22 32.58%
  9. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Mar 22 32.58%
  10. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Mar 22 32.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CDCDX % Rank
Cash 		38.56% -34.21% 38.56% 0.43%
Bonds 		31.88% 0.00% 134.21% 99.57%
Other 		29.56% -2.77% 29.56% 0.43%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 57.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.33% 51.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.29% 51.91%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CDCDX % Rank
Securitized 		64.14% 0.00% 99.79% 35.90%
Cash & Equivalents 		29.19% -29.63% 35.24% 10.68%
Municipal 		4.44% 0.00% 5.24% 1.71%
Government 		2.22% 0.00% 100.00% 82.91%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.06% 16.13% 53.85%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 57.23% 64.96%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CDCDX % Rank
US 		31.88% 0.00% 134.21% 98.72%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 62.98%

CDCDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CDCDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.11% 0.03% 2.20% 19.40%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 0.85% 40.09%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 38.18%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

CDCDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A

Trading Fees

CDCDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CDCDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.00% 3.35% 948.00% 6.12%

CDCDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CDCDX Category Low Category High CDCDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.36% 0.00% 12.72% 79.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CDCDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CDCDX Category Low Category High CDCDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.93% -0.80% 2.96% 36.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CDCDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

CDCDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin Hendrickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 16, 2019

2.62

2.6%

Kevin Hendrickson, CFA, is a senior member of the structured products team for MetLife Investment Management, LLC’s public fixed income team. Mr. Hendrickson has been with MetLife Investment Management, LLC and its predecessor firms since 2007. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager in 2019, he was responsible for trading core based products with a focus on mortgage- and asset-backed securities.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.11 31.64 8.43 7.35

