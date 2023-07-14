The Fund pursues its investment objective by allocating the Fund’s assets among different asset managers that collectively use various investment styles and strategies, including, for example, fundamental (bottom-up), macroeconomic (top-down), and/or quantitative methods or models, across different markets. The Fund’s investment manager, Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (Columbia Management or the Investment Manager), and investment subadvisers (Subadvisers) each provide day-to-day portfolio management for a portion of the Fund’s assets, or sleeve of the Fund. The Investment Manager and the Subadvisers employ a variety of alternative investment strategies, involving strategies, techniques and practices that are designed to seek capital appreciation through participation in the broad equity and other markets while hedging overall market exposure relative to traditional long-only equity strategies. Generally, the Fund seeks to provide higher risk-adjusted returns with lower volatility compared to equity markets.

Columbia Management is responsible for providing day-to-day portfolio management of a sleeve and is also responsible for oversight of the Subadvisers. The Fund’s Subadvisers are Allspring Global Investments, LLC. (Allspring), Boston Partners Global Investors, Inc., dba Boston Partners (Boston Partners), and J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (JPMIM). Columbia Management, subject to the oversight of the Fund’s Board of Trustees, determines the allocation of the Fund’s assets to each sleeve, and may change these allocations at any time. Columbia Management and the Subadvisers act independently of each other and use their own methodologies for selecting investments.

The Subadvisers’ investment strategies and techniques may involve seeking to exploit disparities or inefficiencies in markets, geographical areas and companies; seeking to take advantage of security mispricings or anticipated price movements; seeking to hedge equity or fixed income market exposure; and/or seeking to benefit from cyclical themes and relationships and/or special situations and events (such as mergers, acquisitions or reorganizations). Such strategies are subject to risks that are relatively unrelated to the broad equity and fixed income markets.

The Fund may invest in foreign and domestic equity securities (including common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities, depositary receipts, limited partnership interests, trust certificates, real estate investment trusts (REITs), equity participations, warrants and rights), and debt instruments (including U.S. government obligations, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt obligations, corporate bonds, Eurodollar and Yankee dollar instruments, notes and debentures), as well as derivative instruments (including futures, forwards, and swaps), and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other investment companies.

The Fund may take both long and short positions in all of its investments. A long position is an ordinary purchase of a currency, security, or other asset. When the Fund takes a short position, it typically sells a currency, security, instrument or other asset that it has borrowed in anticipation of a decline in the price of the asset. To complete the short sale transaction, the Fund buys back the same security or other asset in the market and returns it to the lender. If the price of the security or other asset falls sufficiently, the Fund will make money. If it instead increases in price, the Fund will lose money. Similarly, the Fund may also take long and short positions in a derivative instrument. A long position in a derivative instrument will benefit from an increase in the price of the underlying instrument. A short position in a derivative instrument will benefit from a decrease in price of the underlying instrument and will lose value if the price of the underlying instrument increases. A sleeve may at any time have either a net long exposure or a net short exposure to markets, and neither the sleeves nor the Fund’s portfolio as a whole will be managed to maintain any fixed net long or net short market exposure. Actual long and short exposures will vary over time based on factors such as market movements and assessments of market conditions.

The Fund may invest in early stage companies and initial public offerings. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization and may invest without limitation in foreign securities or instruments and currencies, including investments in emerging market instruments. The Fund may invest in debt instruments of any maturity and does not seek to maintain a particular dollar-weighted average maturity. A bond is issued with a specific maturity date, which is the date when the issuer must pay back the bond’s principal (face value). Bond maturities range from less than 1 year to more than 30 years. Typically, the longer a bond’s maturity, the more price risk the Fund and the Fund’s investors face as interest rates rise, but the Fund could receive a higher yield in return for that longer maturity and higher interest rate risk. The Fund may invest in debt instruments of any credit quality, including investments that are rated below investment-grade or, if unrated, deemed by the Investment Manager or applicable Subadviser, as the case may be, to be of comparable quality (commonly referred to as “high yield” instruments or “junk” bonds). The Fund may also engage in repurchase agreements and reverse repurchase agreements.

It is anticipated that the Fund will make substantial use of derivatives, including both exchange-traded and over-the-counter (OTC) instruments. The Fund may invest in forward contracts (including forward foreign currency contracts and forward interest rate agreements), futures (including currency futures, equity futures, index futures, interest rate futures, and other bond futures), options (including options on futures, indexes, currencies, equities and interest rates), swaps (including credit default swaps, interest rate swaps, equity swaps, index swaps, swaps on equity and bond futures, cross-currency swaps, total return swaps, and contracts for difference (CFDs)), and options on swaps (commonly known as swaptions). The Fund may use these derivatives in an effort to implement the Fund’s strategy, to produce incremental earnings and enhance total return, to hedge existing positions, to increase market or credit exposure (including using derivatives as a substitute for the purchase or sale of the underlying security or other asset), to manage certain investment risks and/or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies, and/or to change the Fund’s effective duration. One or more of the strategies used by the Fund may result in leveraged exposure in general and to one or more specific asset classes.

The Fund expects to hold a significant amount of cash, U.S. Treasury securities, money market instruments (which may include investments in one or more affiliated or unaffiliated money market funds or similar vehicles), other high-quality or short-term investments, or other liquid assets to meet its segregation obligations as a result of its investment in derivatives and short positions.

Each sleeve manager’s investment strategy may involve the frequent trading of portfolio securities.