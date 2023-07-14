Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-1.1%
1 yr return
-8.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-9.2%
Net Assets
$259 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.8%
Expense Ratio 2.90%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 254.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CDAZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.1%
|-14.1%
|30.8%
|86.59%
|1 Yr
|-8.4%
|-16.2%
|40.2%
|94.97%
|3 Yr
|2.2%*
|-21.9%
|28.2%
|41.46%
|5 Yr
|-9.2%*
|-14.3%
|15.5%
|98.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|5.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CDAZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.2%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|42.77%
|2021
|6.3%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|29.34%
|2020
|-2.2%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|85.71%
|2019
|1.8%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|63.82%
|2018
|-10.1%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|98.64%
|Period
|CDAZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.1%
|-33.0%
|30.8%
|83.24%
|1 Yr
|-8.4%
|-52.8%
|40.2%
|94.41%
|3 Yr
|2.2%*
|-21.5%
|28.2%
|42.59%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-14.1%
|16.6%
|78.77%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.9%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CDAZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.2%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|42.77%
|2021
|6.3%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|29.34%
|2020
|-2.2%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|85.71%
|2019
|1.8%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|63.82%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|75.51%
|CDAZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CDAZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|259 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|30.17%
|Number of Holdings
|715
|3
|2670
|5.26%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|64.6 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|34.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.79%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|60.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CDAZX % Rank
|Cash
|56.47%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|26.90%
|Stocks
|43.44%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|69.77%
|Other
|0.08%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|32.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|5.26%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|4.71%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|23.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CDAZX % Rank
|Healthcare
|17.72%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|26.00%
|Technology
|13.01%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|82.00%
|Industrials
|11.92%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|44.67%
|Energy
|11.50%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|9.33%
|Financial Services
|8.97%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|76.67%
|Consumer Defense
|8.28%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|19.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.05%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|70.67%
|Basic Materials
|7.20%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|11.33%
|Communication Services
|6.27%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|61.33%
|Real Estate
|3.60%
|0.00%
|10.93%
|21.33%
|Utilities
|3.49%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|20.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CDAZX % Rank
|US
|32.08%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|75.44%
|Non US
|11.36%
|-43.01%
|95.82%
|21.64%
|CDAZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.90%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|21.26%
|Management Fee
|1.60%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|88.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.03%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|N/A
|CDAZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CDAZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CDAZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|254.00%
|0.00%
|479.00%
|90.00%
|CDAZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CDAZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.21%
|0.00%
|9.34%
|26.82%
|CDAZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|CDAZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CDAZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.31%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|72.32%
|CDAZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 17, 2016
5.62
5.6%
Harindra (Harin) de Silva is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before WFAM, Harin was a principal at Analysis Group, Inc., where he was responsible for providing economic research services to institutional investors, including investment managers, large pension funds, and endowments. He focuses on the ongoing research effort for equity and factor-based asset allocation strategies. Harin earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance, a master’s degree in econometrics from the University of Rochester, and a Ph.D. in finance from the University of California, Irvine. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 17, 2016
5.62
5.6%
Mr. Feeney is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer for Boston Partners. He is responsible for the firm’s strategic, financial and operating decisions, and all aspects of investment management including the firm’s fundamental and quantitative research groups. He was one of the original partners of Boston Partners Asset Management in 1995. Prior to assuming these roles, he was Director of Research. Mr. Feeney joined Boston Partners upon its inception in 1995 from Putnam Investments where he managed mortgage-backed securities portfolios. He began his career at the Bank of Boston where he was a loan officer specializing on highly leveraged loan portfolios. Mr. Feeney holds a B.S. degree in finance from the University of New Hampshire and an M.B.A. with High Honors from the University of Chicago. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is past President of the Fixed Income Management Society of Boston. He has thirty-five years of investment experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 17, 2016
5.62
5.6%
David Krider is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He is responsible for the ongoing research and development of global equity-based investment strategies as well as the day-to-day trading of global portfolios. David joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to WFAM, David was founder and chief technology officer of Visualize, Inc., a firm that specializes in financial visualization and analytic software. He was a research associate at First Quadrant before leaving to start his own firm. David earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and computer science from the California Institute of Technology. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 17, 2016
5.62
5.6%
Mr. Connerly is the director of quantitative research for Boston Partners. Prior to assuming this role, he was a research analyst covering the financial, electronics, defense, transportation, and energy sectors and managed a merger arbitrage portfolio. He joined the firm from John Hancock Mutual Funds where he was an analyst and assisted in the management of a small cap portfolio. Prior to that, he was a senior equity analyst at SEI Investments overseeing their small cap equity portfolios. Mr. Connerly holds a BSFS degree Cum Laude in development economics from Georgetown University and an MBA degree in security analysis and investment management, Beta Gamma Sigma, from Columbia Business School. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has twenty-seven years of experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 17, 2022
0.28
0.3%
Mr. Singh, is a senior member of the U.S. Equity Core team and has worked as a portfolio manager for J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. since 2013. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Singh was a partner/Managing Director at 3G Capital, Standard Pacific and Karsch Capital. Mr. Singh began his investment career in 2000 and earned a B.S. in Commerce from University of Virginia.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.96
|7.93
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...