Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Chautauqua International Growth Fund

CCWSX | Fund

$17.24

$403 M

0.07%

$0.01

1.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.1%

1 yr return

17.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.1%

Net Assets

$403 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CCWSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Chautauqua International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baird
  • Inception Date
    Apr 15, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    46718
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Beitner

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of non‑U.S. companies with medium to large market capitalizations (i.e., those typically with market capitalizations in excess of U.S. $5 billion at the time of purchase). Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, depositary shares and receipts, rights, warrants and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 65% of its total assets at the time of purchase in non‑U.S. companies. The Fund will normally be diversified among at least three countries other than the U.S. The Fund invests in developed markets and emerging markets. In evaluating potential investments, the Advisor considers companies with growth characteristics that the Advisor believes are likely to benefit from current macro‑economic and global trends and possess sustainable competitive advantages. The Fund will normally hold the securities of a limited number (generally 25 to 35) of companies. While the Fund may invest in U.S. companies as a part of its investment strategy, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in non-U.S. companies and may at times have little or no investment in U.S. companies.
In determining whether a company is a U.S. or non-U.S. company, the Advisor considers a number of factors, including the company’s jurisdiction of incorporation or organization, the location of the company’s corporate or operational headquarters or
principal place of business, the location of the principal trading market for the company’s common stock, the location(s) of a majority of the company’s assets or production of its goods and services, and the locations of the primary sources of the company’s revenues or profits.
The Advisor believes that environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors can have a material effect on investment returns. The Advisor seeks to understand pertinent ESG topics that are relevant to individual companies that are being considered for investment in the Fund. Examples include, but are not limited to, corporate governance structure, climate change, supply chain integrity, labor practices and human resource management. There are no universally accepted ESG factors and the Advisor will consider them at its discretion.
The Fund may invest in ETFs. For example, the Fund may invest cash temporarily in ETFs until individual securities are identified for purchase or until the Fund is able to purchase securities in a particular country or region.
The Advisor will typically sell or reduce a position to mitigate specific risk, to take advantage of better opportunities, to avoid country risks, when the Advisor believes that valuations are high relative to changes in the company’s fundamentals, or when operational performance does not meet the Advisor’s expectations.
CCWSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCWSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.1% -15.6% 24.4% 62.84%
1 Yr 17.7% -15.2% 26.9% 47.25%
3 Yr 7.7%* -27.4% 9.5% 1.48%
5 Yr 6.1%* -10.0% 35.2% 7.39%
10 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.4% N/A

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCWSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -49.5% -11.5% 12.99%
2021 3.0% -11.8% 9.8% 26.75%
2020 11.6% -1.7% 22.8% 8.40%
2019 5.6% -1.0% 9.7% 68.44%
2018 -4.2% -7.5% 11.0% 60.53%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCWSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.1% -35.3% 24.4% 62.39%
1 Yr 17.7% -46.8% 26.9% 46.33%
3 Yr 7.7%* -27.4% 13.1% 3.71%
5 Yr 6.1%* -10.0% 35.2% 8.31%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 9.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCWSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -49.5% -11.5% 12.99%
2021 3.0% -11.8% 9.8% 26.75%
2020 11.6% -1.7% 22.8% 8.40%
2019 5.6% -1.0% 9.7% 68.44%
2018 -4.2% -7.5% 11.0% 70.18%

NAV & Total Return History

CCWSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CCWSX Category Low Category High CCWSX % Rank
Net Assets 403 M 167 K 150 B 69.04%
Number of Holdings 40 5 516 87.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 240 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 54.15%
Weighting of Top 10 49.19% 10.3% 99.1% 7.83%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Genmab A/S 7.01%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CCWSX % Rank
Stocks 		97.23% 88.72% 101.51% 43.32%
Cash 		2.77% -1.51% 11.28% 53.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 27.65%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 40.09%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 16.82%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 18.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCWSX % Rank
Technology 		35.41% 1.51% 38.21% 1.38%
Financial Services 		20.83% 0.00% 38.62% 6.91%
Healthcare 		17.45% 1.36% 29.58% 25.35%
Industrials 		13.22% 0.68% 31.28% 67.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.44% 0.00% 46.28% 70.74%
Utilities 		2.49% 0.00% 19.97% 14.29%
Communication Services 		2.15% 0.00% 41.13% 79.26%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 58.53%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.97% 73.27%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 28.66% 96.77%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 93.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCWSX % Rank
Non US 		87.29% 70.50% 101.51% 73.73%
US 		9.94% 0.00% 25.68% 19.59%

CCWSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CCWSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.11% 0.01% 37.19% 48.60%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 49.31%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 22.39%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

CCWSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CCWSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 20.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CCWSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 7.00% 330.00% 17.71%

CCWSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CCWSX Category Low Category High CCWSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.07% 0.00% 6.96% 45.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CCWSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CCWSX Category Low Category High CCWSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.05% -1.69% 3.16% 65.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CCWSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

CCWSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Beitner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2016

6.13

6.1%

Mr. Beitner serves as a portfolio manager of the International Growth and Global Growth Funds. Mr. Beitner is a Managing Director of Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated and Partner of the firm’s Chautauqua Capital Management division. Mr. Beitner has over 34 years of investment management experience. Mr. Beitner joined the firm in January 2016. Prior to joining the Advisor, Mr. Beitner served as Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Chautauqua Capital Management, LLC, an asset management firm founded by Mr. Beitner in 2009. From November 1998 to December 2008 he was a Portfolio Manager at Trust Company of the West. Mr. Beitner received his undergraduate degree and his MBA from the University of Southern California and he is a CFA charterholder.

Nathaniel Velarde

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Nathaniel Velarde Partner Nate is partner of Chautauqua Capital Management and serves as portfolio manager on Chautauqua’s strategies. Prior to joining Chautauqua in 2019, he was senior financial analyst at j2 Cloud Services and senior vice president, global equity analyst at PIMCO, London. At Nuveen Investments, Nate worked in the Tradewinds Global Investors and NWQ Investment Management divisions as managing director, senior equity analyst and director of research. He also served as vice president, equity analyst at TCW primarily covering industrials, business services and basic materials. Nate earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA with concentrations in finance and strategic management from the University of Chicago, and a Master’s of Information and Data Science from the University of California – Berkeley.

Jesse Flores

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Jesse Flores, CFA Partner Jesse is partner of Chautauqua Capital Management and serves as portfolio manager on Chautauqua’s strategies. Prior to joining Chautauqua in 2013, he was an investment analyst at Blavin & Company where he was a generalist responsible for both equity and high-yield debt securities. Additionally, he covered U.S. semiconductors and hardware as a research analyst at Lehman Brothers and Roth Capital Partners. Jesse has a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University (McMullen Dean’s Scholar, Rawlings Presidential Research Scholar) and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Haicheng Li

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Haicheng Li, CFA Managing Partner Haicheng is managing partner of Chautauqua Capital Management and serves as portfolio manager for Chautauqua’s strategies. Prior to joining Chautauqua in 2016, she was a senior analyst and portfolio manager at TCW with specific expertise in healthcare. Haicheng earned an MBA from Stanford, a master's degree in biological and biomedical sciences from Harvard's Graduate School of Arts and Sciences and a master's degree in medical sciences from Harvard Medical School, where she was a research fellow. She graduated summa cum laude from Rutgers University and was awarded a prestigious Phi Beta Kappa key for academic achievement.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

