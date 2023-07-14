The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of non‑U.S. companies with medium to large market capitalizations ( i.e. , those typically with market capitalizations in excess of U.S. $5 billion at the time of purchase). Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, depositary shares and receipts, rights, warrants and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 65% of its total assets at the time of purchase in non‑U.S. companies. The Fund will normally be diversified among at least three countries other than the U.S. The Fund invests in developed markets and emerging markets. In evaluating potential investments, the Advisor considers companies with growth characteristics that the Advisor believes are likely to benefit from current macro‑economic and global trends and possess sustainable competitive advantages. The Fund will normally hold the securities of a limited number (generally 25 to 35) of companies. While the Fund may invest in U.S. companies as a part of its investment strategy, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in non-U.S. companies and may at times have little or no investment in U.S. companies.

In determining whether a company is a U.S. or non-U.S. company, the Advisor considers a number of factors, including the company’s jurisdiction of incorporation or organization, the location of the company’s corporate or operational headquarters or

principal place of business, the location of the principal trading market for the company’s common stock, the location(s) of a majority of the company’s assets or production of its goods and services, and the locations of the primary sources of the company’s revenues or profits.

The Advisor believes that environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors can have a material effect on investment returns. The Advisor seeks to understand pertinent ESG topics that are relevant to individual companies that are being considered for investment in the Fund. Examples include, but are not limited to, corporate governance structure, climate change, supply chain integrity, labor practices and human resource management. There are no universally accepted ESG factors and the Advisor will consider them at its discretion.

The Fund may invest in ETFs. For example, the Fund may invest cash temporarily in ETFs until individual securities are identified for purchase or until the Fund is able to purchase securities in a particular country or region.

The Advisor will typically sell or reduce a position to mitigate specific risk, to take advantage of better opportunities, to avoid country risks, when the Advisor believes that valuations are high relative to changes in the company’s fundamentals, or when operational performance does not meet the Advisor’s expectations.