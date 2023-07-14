The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks of small companies (the “80% Policy”). The Fund defines small companies as those whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Russell 2000® Index at the time of investment. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the Russell 2000® Index companies ranged from $32.0 million to $14.0 billion with a weighted average market capitalization of $3.5 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the Russell 2000® Index are subject to change.

The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which may be sponsored or unsponsored, and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)). The Fund may also invest in publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and may also lend its securities.

The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through a mix of smaller company stocks that meet the Fund’s investment criteria. Investment decisions for the Fund are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research, including consideration of the responsible investing criteria described below. The portfolio managers look for companies that, in their opinion, are high in quality or improving in quality. The portfolio managers take a long-term perspective when selecting companies and the quality focus typically leads to companies benefitting from structural growth or structural change. Sought after company characteristics may include: a business model with identifiable competitive advantage(s)/barrier(s) to entry, a scalable market opportunity, a solid balance sheet, and a strong management team with a history of good capital allocation. Such companies typically exhibit high or improving returns on capital, strong free-cash-flow generation, and positive or inflecting earnings. The portfolio managers also employ a disciplined valuation framework in pursuit of attractive risk adjusted returns. The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by maintaining broad issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection. Securities may be sold if, in the opinion of the portfolio managers, the price moves above a fair level of valuation, the company’s fundamentals deteriorate, or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities. A security will also be sold (in accordance with the investment adviser’s guidelines and at a time and in a manner that is determined to be in the best interests of shareholders) if the investment adviser determines that the issuer does not operate in a manner consistent with the Fund’s responsible investment criteria.

Responsible Investing. In selecting investments for the Fund, CRM is guided by The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment, which provide a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors.