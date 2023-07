The California Tax Exempt Bond Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in short to intermediate-term, high quality municipal bonds and notes, the interest from which is expected to be exempt from federal and California state personal income taxes. This policy may not be changed without shareholder approval. The municipal bond obligations in which the Fund invests consist of general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, notes and obligations issued by the State of California and its agencies and by various counties, cities and regional or special districts in California. The Fund may also invest in short-term tax exempt commercial paper, floating rate notes, variable rate demand notes, tender option bonds or shares of money market mutual funds the goals of which

are consistent with the Fund’s goals (i.e., money market funds that invest primarily in securities the interest from which is expected to be exempt from federal and California state personal income taxes). Up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in securities subject to the federal alternative minimum tax (the “AMT”).

City National Rochdale, LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, actively manages the average duration of the Fund’s portfolio in accordance with its expectations of interest rate changes as driven by economic trends. The average duration of the Fund’s portfolio typically ranges from three to eight years, but may vary due to unusually large purchases or redemptions of the Fund’s shares. There is no limit on the maturities of individual securities held by the Fund. The Fund typically invests in issues with a minimum credit rating from Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) or Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“Standard & Poor’s”) of Baa or BBB, issues carrying credit enhancements such as insurance by the major bond insurance companies with an underlying minimum credit rating of Baa or BBB, and short-term notes with a rating from Moody’s of MIG1 or VMIG1 or from Standard & Poor’s of SP1 or A1. Although the Adviser considers credit ratings in selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser bases its investment decision for a particular instrument primarily on its own credit analysis and not on a credit rating by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. The Adviser considers, among other things, the issuer’s financial resources and operating history, its sensitivity to economic conditions and trends, its debt maturity schedules and borrowing requirements, and relative values based on anticipated cash flow, interest and asset coverage. The Fund may retain a security after it has been downgraded to any rating below the minimum credit rating if the Adviser determines that doing so is in the best interests of the Fund.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Adviser uses the same type of analysis that it uses when buying securities to determine whether the security continues to be a desirable investment for the Fund, including consideration of the security’s current credit quality. The Adviser may also sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.